Hello User
Sign in
Hello
Sign Out
My Account My Account
Data Insights
Top Sections
Premium Offerings
Tools and Calculators
MultiMedia Collections
More From Mint
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited
All Rights Reserved.
Sign In
Subscribe
Save BIG. Mint+The Economist at ₹3999Claim Now!
Next Story
Business News/ Product Hub / Breathe easy and say goodbye to dust and allergens with these best air purifiers under 20000

Breathe easy and say goodbye to dust and allergens with these best air purifiers under ₹20000

Affiliate Desk

Discover the top 9 air purifiers under 20000 and make an informed decision to breathe clean air at home. Compare their features and find the best value for money.

Efficient air purifiers under 20,000 for healthier indoor living.
Our Picks

Our Picks

If you are looking for an air purifier under 20000 to improve the air quality in your home, you have come to the right place. In this comprehensive guide, we will take a look at the top 9 air purifiers available on the market, their features, pros and cons, and help you decide which one is the best for your needs.

The Winix 5300-2 Air Purifier with PlasmaWave technology is designed to remove airborne allergens and pollutants. Its True HEPA filter captures 99.97% of airborne pollutants as small as 0.3 microns.

Specifications of Winix Premium 4 Stage Air Purifier:

  • True HEPA filter
  • PlasmaWave technology
  • 4-stage filtration
  • Smart sensors
  • Sleep mode

Reasons to buy

Reasons to avoid

Effective at removing allergensCan be noisy at higher fan speeds
Energy-efficient
Smart sensors for automatic operation

This air purifier is equipped with a particle sensor that detects the level of particles in the air and adjusts the fan speed accordingly. It also comes with a 3-stage filtration system for efficient air purification.

Specifications of LEVOIT 300S Smart Air Purifier For Home:

  • Particle sensor
  • 3-stage filtration
  • Night light mode
  • Child lock feature
  • Air quality indicator

Reasons to buy

Reasons to avoid

Particle sensor for automatic operationMay not be as effective for larger rooms
Night light mode for bedroom use
Child lock feature for safety

The Philips AC1711 Air Purifier is designed to remove allergens, bacteria, and other airborne particles from your home. It features a 4-stage filtration system and can cover large bedrooms effectively.

Specifications of Philips Smart Air Purifier Ac1711:

  • 4-stage filtration
  • VitaShield IPS technology
  • Night sensing mode
  • Ideal for large bedrooms
  • Child lock feature

Reasons to buy

Reasons to avoid

Effective for large bedroomsMay be bulky and take up space
Night sensing mode for quiet operation
Child lock feature for safety

Also read: Do air purifiers actually work? Separating fact from fiction with expert insights and top air purifier recommendations

The Coway AirMega Professional Air Purifier is equipped with a dual filtration system and can cover large areas up to 1560 square feet. It also features a pollution sensor and real-time air quality monitoring.

Specifications of Coway AirMega Aim Professional Air Purifier for Home:

  • Dual filtration system
  • Real-time air quality monitoring
  • Pollution sensor
  • Cover large areas
  • Energy-efficient

Reasons to buy

Reasons to avoid

Effective for large areasMay be expensive compared to other models
Real-time air quality monitoring
Energy-efficient operation

Also read: Are portable air purifiers efficient or a gimmick? Here is what we found in our testing and experience

This air purifier generates negative ions to remove airborne particles and odors. It also features a 3-stage filtration system and has a wide coverage area for effective air purification.

Specifications of Xiaomi Smart Air Purifier 4:

  • Negative ion generator
  • 3-stage filtration
  • Wide coverage area
  • Energy-efficient
  • Certified for air purification

Reasons to buy

Reasons to avoid

Effective for wide coverage areasMay not have advanced features like other models
Negative ion generator for odor removal
Energy-efficient operation

The Honeywell Air Purifier P1 features an activated carbon filter and pre-filter to capture large particles and reduce odors. It also has an additional pre-filter for extended filter life.

Specifications of Honeywell Air Purifier for Home:

  • Activated carbon filter
  • Additional pre-filter
  • 3-stage filtration
  • Quiet operation
  • Ideal for small to medium rooms

Reasons to buy

Reasons to avoid

Quiet operation for bedroom useMay not be as effective for large rooms
Extended filter life with additional pre-filter
Effective for small to medium rooms

Also read: AIRTH air purifier for AC review: Unique made in India product for cleaner air quality at home

The Honeywell Air Purifier V3 features an activated carbon filter and pre-filter to capture large particles and reduce odors. It also has an additional pre-filter for extended filter life.

Specifications of Honeywell Air Purifier for Home:

  • Activated carbon filter
  • Additional pre-filter
  • 3-stage filtration
  • Quiet operation
  • Ideal for small to medium rooms

Reasons to buy

Reasons to avoid

Quiet operation for bedroom useMay not be as effective for large rooms
Extended filter life with additional pre-filter
Effective for small to medium rooms

Also read: Breathe easy on the go with wearable air purifiers: Should you buy one? Find out with this comprehensive guide

The Eureka Forbes Air Purifier is designed to remove impurities and odors from the air using a 3-stage filtration system. It also features a filter change indicator for easy maintenance.

Specifications of Eureka Forbes Smart Air Purifier 355:

  • 3-stage filtration
  • Filter change indicator
  • Ideal for small to medium rooms
  • Energy-efficient
  • Low noise operation

Reasons to buy

Reasons to avoid

Low noise operation for quiet useMay not have advanced features like other models
Filter change indicator for easy maintenance
Energy-efficient operation

Also read: Find the ideal air purifier filter for your needs: In-depth tips to ensure cleaner and healthier indoor air

The Philips AC0950 Air Purifier features a digital display and is designed to remove allergens and airborne particles. It also has a 3-stage filtration system for efficient air purification.

Specifications of Philips AC0950 Smart Air Purifier for Home:

  • Digital display
  • 3-stage filtration
  • Ideal for small to medium rooms
  • Air quality indicator
  • Allergen mode

Reasons to buy

Reasons to avoid

Digital display for easy operationMay not be as effective for larger rooms
Efficient air purification with 3-stage filtration
Air quality indicator for real-time monitoring

Top 3 features of the best air purifiers under 20000:

Best air purifiers under 20000Filter TypeCoverage AreaNoise Level
Winix 5300-2 Air PurifierTrue HEPA360 sq. ft.28-56 dB
Air Purifier with Particles Sensor3-stage filtration300 sq. ft.20-45 dB
Philips AC1711 Air Purifier4-stage filtration400 sq. ft.30-55 dB
Coway AirMega Professional Air PurifierDual filtration system1560 sq. ft.24-52 dB
Purifier with Negative Ions3-stage filtration500 sq. ft.25-48 dB
Honeywell Air Purifier P13-stage filtration300 sq. ft.18-42 dB
Honeywell Air Purifier V33-stage filtration350 sq. ft.20-45 dB
Eureka Forbes Air Purifier3-stage filtration400 sq. ft.22-50 dB
Philips AC0950 Air Purifier3-stage filtration300 sq. ft.20-45 dB

Best value for money air purifier under 20000:

The Coway AirMega Professional Air Purifier offers the best value for money with its dual filtration system, real-time air quality monitoring, and coverage area of up to 1560 square feet. It offers superior air purification for larger spaces.

Best air purifier under 20000:

The Winix Premium 4-Stage Air Purifier stands out as the best overall product in this category. It offers advanced filtration with a True-HEPA filter that captures 99.97% of airborne pollutants, including dust, pet dander, and allergens. Certified for allergy relief (UK Allergy, ECARF, AHAM), it effectively covers up to 1065 sq. ft. with features like Auto Mode, Plasma Wave, and sleep mode for quiet operation.

How to find the best air purifier under 20000:

When choosing the perfect air purifier from the ones listed in this article, consider factors such as the coverage area, filtration system, noise level, and special features like air quality indicators and smart sensors. Compare the pros and cons of each product to find the one that best suits your needs.

Similar articles for you:

Conquer the pollution crisis: Must-know air purifier maintenance tips for a healthier and cleaner home

Delhi pollution worsens: How effective are air purifiers in protecting you from high AQI levels?

Pollution up, AQI worse!! Tackle air pollution and discomfort with air purifiers during the Amazon sale

Keep pollution out and tackle worsening AQI with the best room air purifier: Top 9 options to survive in impure air

FAQs

Question : What is the average price range for air purifiers under 20000?

Ans : The average price range for air purifiers under 20000 in India is between 15000 to 20000 rupees.

Question : Do air purifiers under 20000 require frequent filter changes?

Ans : The frequency of filter changes for air purifiers under 20000 depends on the model and usage. Some models come with filter change indicators for easy maintenance.

Question : Are air purifiers under 20000 effective for large rooms?

Ans : Some air purifiers under 20000 are designed to cover large areas, but it's important to check the coverage area and filtration system to ensure effectiveness for larger rooms.

Question : What are the key features to look for in an air purifier under 20000?

Ans : Key features to look for in an air purifier under 20000 include the type of filter, coverage area, noise level, special modes (e.g., night mode, allergen mode), and smart sensors for automatic operation.

Disclaimer: At Livemint, we help you stay up-to-date with the latest trends and products. Mint has an affiliate partnership, so we may get a part of the revenue when you make a purchase. We shall not be liable for any claim under applicable laws, including but not limited to the Consumer Protection Act, 2019, with respect to the products. The products listed in this article are in no particular order of priority.

Catch all the Business News, Market News, Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.
Get the latest financial, economic and market news, instantly.