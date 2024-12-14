Discover the top 9 air purifiers under 20000 and make an informed decision to breathe clean air at home. Compare their features and find the best value for money.

Coway AirMega Aim Professional Air Purifier for Home, New Launch, Coverage Area of 355 Sq Ft, Longest Filter Life 8500 Hrs, Traps 99.99% Virus & PM 0.1 Particles, Manufacturer Warranty of 7 Years

Philips Smart Air Purifier Ac1711 - Purifies Rooms Up To 36 M² - Removes 99.97% Of Pollen, Allergies, Dust And Smoke, Hepa Filter, Ultra-Quiet And Low Energy Consumption, Ideal For Bedrooms. - White

If you are looking for an air purifier under 20000 to improve the air quality in your home, you have come to the right place. In this comprehensive guide, we will take a look at the top 9 air purifiers available on the market, their features, pros and cons, and help you decide which one is the best for your needs.

The Winix 5300-2 Air Purifier with PlasmaWave technology is designed to remove airborne allergens and pollutants. Its True HEPA filter captures 99.97% of airborne pollutants as small as 0.3 microns.

Specifications of Winix Premium 4 Stage Air Purifier: True HEPA filter

PlasmaWave technology

4-stage filtration

Smart sensors

Sleep mode

Reasons to buy Reasons to avoid Effective at removing allergens Can be noisy at higher fan speeds Energy-efficient Smart sensors for automatic operation

This air purifier is equipped with a particle sensor that detects the level of particles in the air and adjusts the fan speed accordingly. It also comes with a 3-stage filtration system for efficient air purification.

Specifications of LEVOIT 300S Smart Air Purifier For Home: Particle sensor

3-stage filtration

Night light mode

Child lock feature

Air quality indicator

Reasons to buy Reasons to avoid Particle sensor for automatic operation May not be as effective for larger rooms Night light mode for bedroom use Child lock feature for safety

The Philips AC1711 Air Purifier is designed to remove allergens, bacteria, and other airborne particles from your home. It features a 4-stage filtration system and can cover large bedrooms effectively.

Specifications of Philips Smart Air Purifier Ac1711: 4-stage filtration

VitaShield IPS technology

Night sensing mode

Ideal for large bedrooms

Child lock feature

Reasons to buy Reasons to avoid Effective for large bedrooms May be bulky and take up space Night sensing mode for quiet operation Child lock feature for safety

The Coway AirMega Professional Air Purifier is equipped with a dual filtration system and can cover large areas up to 1560 square feet. It also features a pollution sensor and real-time air quality monitoring.

Specifications of Coway AirMega Aim Professional Air Purifier for Home: Dual filtration system

Real-time air quality monitoring

Pollution sensor

Cover large areas

Energy-efficient

Reasons to buy Reasons to avoid Effective for large areas May be expensive compared to other models Real-time air quality monitoring Energy-efficient operation

This air purifier generates negative ions to remove airborne particles and odors. It also features a 3-stage filtration system and has a wide coverage area for effective air purification.

Specifications of Xiaomi Smart Air Purifier 4: Negative ion generator

3-stage filtration

Wide coverage area

Energy-efficient

Certified for air purification

Reasons to buy Reasons to avoid Effective for wide coverage areas May not have advanced features like other models Negative ion generator for odor removal Energy-efficient operation

The Honeywell Air Purifier P1 features an activated carbon filter and pre-filter to capture large particles and reduce odors. It also has an additional pre-filter for extended filter life.

Specifications of Honeywell Air Purifier for Home: Activated carbon filter

Additional pre-filter

3-stage filtration

Quiet operation

Ideal for small to medium rooms

Reasons to buy Reasons to avoid Quiet operation for bedroom use May not be as effective for large rooms Extended filter life with additional pre-filter Effective for small to medium rooms

The Honeywell Air Purifier V3 features an activated carbon filter and pre-filter to capture large particles and reduce odors. It also has an additional pre-filter for extended filter life.

Specifications of Honeywell Air Purifier for Home: Activated carbon filter

Additional pre-filter

3-stage filtration

Quiet operation

Ideal for small to medium rooms

Reasons to buy Reasons to avoid Quiet operation for bedroom use May not be as effective for large rooms Extended filter life with additional pre-filter Effective for small to medium rooms

The Eureka Forbes Air Purifier is designed to remove impurities and odors from the air using a 3-stage filtration system. It also features a filter change indicator for easy maintenance.

Specifications of Eureka Forbes Smart Air Purifier 355: 3-stage filtration

Filter change indicator

Ideal for small to medium rooms

Energy-efficient

Low noise operation

Reasons to buy Reasons to avoid Low noise operation for quiet use May not have advanced features like other models Filter change indicator for easy maintenance Energy-efficient operation

The Philips AC0950 Air Purifier features a digital display and is designed to remove allergens and airborne particles. It also has a 3-stage filtration system for efficient air purification.

Specifications of Philips AC0950 Smart Air Purifier for Home: Digital display

3-stage filtration

Ideal for small to medium rooms

Air quality indicator

Allergen mode

Reasons to buy Reasons to avoid Digital display for easy operation May not be as effective for larger rooms Efficient air purification with 3-stage filtration Air quality indicator for real-time monitoring

Top 3 features of the best air purifiers under ₹ 20000:

Best air purifiers under ₹ 20000 Filter Type Coverage Area Noise Level Winix 5300-2 Air Purifier True HEPA 360 sq. ft. 28-56 dB Air Purifier with Particles Sensor 3-stage filtration 300 sq. ft. 20-45 dB Philips AC1711 Air Purifier 4-stage filtration 400 sq. ft. 30-55 dB Coway AirMega Professional Air Purifier Dual filtration system 1560 sq. ft. 24-52 dB Purifier with Negative Ions 3-stage filtration 500 sq. ft. 25-48 dB Honeywell Air Purifier P1 3-stage filtration 300 sq. ft. 18-42 dB Honeywell Air Purifier V3 3-stage filtration 350 sq. ft. 20-45 dB Eureka Forbes Air Purifier 3-stage filtration 400 sq. ft. 22-50 dB Philips AC0950 Air Purifier 3-stage filtration 300 sq. ft. 20-45 dB

Best value for money air purifier under ₹ 20000: The Coway AirMega Professional Air Purifier offers the best value for money with its dual filtration system, real-time air quality monitoring, and coverage area of up to 1560 square feet. It offers superior air purification for larger spaces.

Best air purifier under ₹ 20000: The Winix Premium 4-Stage Air Purifier stands out as the best overall product in this category. It offers advanced filtration with a True-HEPA filter that captures 99.97% of airborne pollutants, including dust, pet dander, and allergens. Certified for allergy relief (UK Allergy, ECARF, AHAM), it effectively covers up to 1065 sq. ft. with features like Auto Mode, Plasma Wave, and sleep mode for quiet operation.

How to find the best air purifier under ₹ 20000: When choosing the perfect air purifier from the ones listed in this article, consider factors such as the coverage area, filtration system, noise level, and special features like air quality indicators and smart sensors. Compare the pros and cons of each product to find the one that best suits your needs.

FAQs Question : What is the average price range for air purifiers under 20000? Ans : The average price range for air purifiers under 20000 in India is between 15000 to 20000 rupees. Question : Do air purifiers under 20000 require frequent filter changes? Ans : The frequency of filter changes for air purifiers under 20000 depends on the model and usage. Some models come with filter change indicators for easy maintenance. Question : Are air purifiers under 20000 effective for large rooms? Ans : Some air purifiers under 20000 are designed to cover large areas, but it's important to check the coverage area and filtration system to ensure effectiveness for larger rooms. Question : What are the key features to look for in an air purifier under 20000? Ans : Key features to look for in an air purifier under 20000 include the type of filter, coverage area, noise level, special modes (e.g., night mode, allergen mode), and smart sensors for automatic operation.