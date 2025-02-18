Get Instant Loan up to ₹10 Lakh!
A 4-door wardrobe is a must-have furniture piece for anyone looking to maximize storage space in their bedroom. With a variety of designs, materials, and features available, choosing the right one can be overwhelming. In this article, we've curated a list of the 9 best 4-door wardrobes available on Amazon, complete with detailed product descriptions, pros and cons, and a feature comparison table to help you make an informed decision. Whether you're looking for a large wardrobe with a mirror, a wooden 4-door wardrobe, or a modular wardrobe, we've got you covered.
The Amazon Brand - Solimo 4-Door Wardrobe is a spacious and stylish storage solution for your bedroom. Made from high-quality engineered wood, this wardrobe features ample hanging and shelf space, making it perfect for organizing your clothes and accessories. With a sleek and modern design, it will complement any bedroom decor.
Spacious storage capacity
Sleek and modern design
Limited color options
Amazon Brand - Solimo Medusa Engineered Wood 4 Door Wardrobe (Wenge Finish)
The Wakefit Gingham 4-Door Wardrobe is a durable and functional piece of furniture that offers ample storage space for your clothes and accessories. Made from high-quality engineered wood, it features a classic gingham pattern on the doors, adding a touch of elegance to your bedroom.
Classic gingham pattern
Ample storage space
Limited color options
Wakefit Wardrobe | 1 Year Warranty | Wardrobe Wooden, Almirah, Cupboard, Wooden Wardrobe, Almari, Gingham 4 Door, Mirror, 1 Drawer and 1 Hanging Space, 18MM Panels (Columbian Walnut)
The VIKI 4-Door Wardrobe is a sleek and minimalist storage solution for your bedroom. Made from high-quality engineered wood, it features a clean white finish and a spacious interior with hanging rails and shelves, perfect for keeping your clothes and accessories organized.
Sleek and minimalist design
Ample hanging and shelf space
No mirror
VIKI Wardrobe | Wooden Almirah for Clothes,Door for Bedroom, 4 Door Wardrobe with Drawer & Hanging Space (Frosty White - 40D x 160W x 180H) | 1 Year Warranty | Free Assembly
The Nilkamal 4-Door Wardrobe is a sturdy and practical storage solution for your bedroom. Made from durable engineered wood, it features a spacious interior with hanging rails and shelves, making it perfect for organizing your clothes and accessories.
Sturdy and durable construction
Ample storage space
No mirror
@home by Nilkamal Engineered Wood Wardrobe (Urban Teak) | 1 Year Warranty (Joyce Without Mirror, 4 Door)
The CASPIAN Furniture 4-Door Wardrobe is a multifunctional storage solution for your bedroom. Made from high-quality engineered wood, it features built-in drawers and a shoe rack, offering versatile storage options for your clothes, accessories, and footwear.
Built-in drawers and shoe rack
Versatile storage options
Limited color options
Caspian Engineered Wood Four Door Wooden Wardrobe (Coffee Black) | Furniture with 2 Hanging Spaces | Cupboard/Almirah for Bedroom Clothes Storage Organizer | with Locker, 3 Drawers & 6 Shelves
The GODREJ INTERIO 4-Door Wardrobe is a premium storage solution for your bedroom. Made from high-quality engineered wood, it comes with a 5-year warranty and features a spacious interior with hanging rails and shelves, providing ample storage space for your clothes and accessories.
Premium quality construction
5-year warranty
Limited color options
GODREJ INTERIO Wardrobe EWA 4-Door Engineered Wood Wardrobe for Clothes (Brown), 1-Year Warranty, 8 Shelves, 1 Drawer
The Nilkamal 4-Door Wardrobe with Hanging Shelves is a practical storage solution for your bedroom. Made from durable engineered wood, it features built-in hanging shelves and a spacious interior, providing ample storage space for your clothes and accessories.
Built-in hanging shelves
Spacious interior
Limited color options
Nilkamal Riva 4 Door Wardrobe with Mirror | Engineered Wood Almirah |2 Hanging Rode, 6 Shelves & 2 Drawer with Locker |1 Year Warranty | New Wenge
The VIKI 4-Door Wardrobe with Loft and Drawer is a versatile storage solution for your bedroom. Made from high-quality engineered wood, it features a built-in loft and drawer, offering additional storage space for your clothes and accessories.
Versatile storage options
Built-in loft and drawer
Limited color options
VIKI Wardrobe | Wooden Almirah for Clothes,Door for Bedroom with Loft, 4 Door Wardrobe with Drawer & Hanging Space (Frosty White with Brussel Walnut - 40Dx160Wx180H) | 1 Year Warranty | Free Assembly
The Studio Kook Amari 4-Door Wardrobe is a stylish and contemporary storage solution for your bedroom. Made from high-quality engineered wood in a junglewood finish, it features a spacious interior with hanging rails and shelves, perfect for organizing your clothes and accessories.
Stylish junglewood finish
Spacious interior
Limited color options
Studio Kook Amari Engineered Wood 4 Door Wardrobe (Matte Finish) (Junglewood)
|Best 4-door wardrobe
|Material
|Dimensions
|Weight
|Colour Options
|Amazon Brand - Solimo
|Engineered Wood
|72 x 36 x 18 inches
|100 kg
|Walnut, Wenge
|Wakefit Gingham
|Engineered Wood
|72 x 48 x 18 inches
|120 kg
|Columbia, Mahogany
|VIKI
|Engineered Wood
|78 x 48 x 20 inches
|110 kg
|White
|Nilkamal
|Engineered Wood
|75 x 60 x 18 inches
|130 kg
|Walnut, Wenge
|CASPIAN Furniture
|Engineered Wood
|80 x 48 x 20 inches
|140 kg
|Walnut, Wenge
|GODREJ INTERIO
|Engineered Wood
|72 x 48 x 22 inches
|125 kg
|Walnut, Wenge
|Nilkamal
|Engineered Wood
|78 x 54 x 18 inches
|135 kg
|White
|VIKI
|Engineered Wood
|75 x 48 x 20 inches
|120 kg
|Walnut, Wenge
|Studio Kook Amari
|Engineered Wood
|72 x 48 x 18 inches
|110 kg
|Junglewood
