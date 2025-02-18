Hello User
Bring a 4-door wardrobe to revamp your bedroom in 2025: 9 options for you

Bring a 4-door wardrobe to revamp your bedroom in 2025: 9 options for you

Affiliate Desk

Looking for a spacious and stylish wardrobe for your bedroom? Check out our list of the 9 best 4-door wardrobes with detailed product comparisons and FAQs to help you make an informed decision.

Sleek four-door wardrobe with ample storage and modern minimalist design.
Our Picks

Product Rating Price

Amazon Brand - Solimo Medusa Engineered Wood 4 Door Wardrobe (Wenge Finish)

Best Value For Money

Wakefit Wardrobe | 1 Year Warranty | Wardrobe Wooden, Almirah, Cupboard, Wooden Wardrobe, Almari, Gingham 4 Door, Mirror, 1 Drawer and 1 Hanging Space, 18MM Panels (Columbian Walnut)

VIKI Wardrobe | Wooden Almirah for Clothes,Door for Bedroom, 4 Door Wardrobe with Drawer & Hanging Space (Frosty White - 40D x 160W x 180H) | 1 Year Warranty | Free Assembly

@home by Nilkamal Engineered Wood Wardrobe (Urban Teak) | 1 Year Warranty (Joyce Without Mirror, 4 Door)

Caspian Engineered Wood Four Door Wooden Wardrobe (Coffee Black) | Furniture with 2 Hanging Spaces | Cupboard/Almirah for Bedroom Clothes Storage Organizer | with Locker, 3 Drawers & 6 Shelves

Best Overall Product

GODREJ INTERIO Wardrobe EWA 4-Door Engineered Wood Wardrobe for Clothes (Brown), 1-Year Warranty, 8 Shelves, 1 Drawer

Nilkamal Riva 4 Door Wardrobe with Mirror | Engineered Wood Almirah |2 Hanging Rode, 6 Shelves & 2 Drawer with Locker |1 Year Warranty | New Wenge

VIKI Wardrobe | Wooden Almirah for Clothes,Door for Bedroom with Loft, 4 Door Wardrobe with Drawer & Hanging Space (Frosty White with Brussel Walnut - 40Dx160Wx180H) | 1 Year Warranty | Free Assembly

Studio Kook Amari Engineered Wood 4 Door Wardrobe (Matte Finish) (Junglewood)

A 4-door wardrobe is a must-have furniture piece for anyone looking to maximize storage space in their bedroom. With a variety of designs, materials, and features available, choosing the right one can be overwhelming. In this article, we've curated a list of the 9 best 4-door wardrobes available on Amazon, complete with detailed product descriptions, pros and cons, and a feature comparison table to help you make an informed decision. Whether you're looking for a large wardrobe with a mirror, a wooden 4-door wardrobe, or a modular wardrobe, we've got you covered.

The Amazon Brand - Solimo 4-Door Wardrobe is a spacious and stylish storage solution for your bedroom. Made from high-quality engineered wood, this wardrobe features ample hanging and shelf space, making it perfect for organizing your clothes and accessories. With a sleek and modern design, it will complement any bedroom decor.

Specifications

Material
Engineered Wood
Dimensions
72 x 36 x 18 inches
Weight
100 kg
Color Options
Walnut, Wenge

Reasons to buy

Spacious storage capacity

Sleek and modern design

Reasons to avoid

Limited color options

Amazon Brand - Solimo Medusa Engineered Wood 4 Door Wardrobe (Wenge Finish)

The Wakefit Gingham 4-Door Wardrobe is a durable and functional piece of furniture that offers ample storage space for your clothes and accessories. Made from high-quality engineered wood, it features a classic gingham pattern on the doors, adding a touch of elegance to your bedroom.

Specifications

Material
Engineered Wood
Dimensions
72 x 48 x 18 inches
Weight
120 kg
Color Options
Columbia, Mahogany

Reasons to buy

Classic gingham pattern

Ample storage space

Reasons to avoid

Limited color options

Wakefit Wardrobe | 1 Year Warranty | Wardrobe Wooden, Almirah, Cupboard, Wooden Wardrobe, Almari, Gingham 4 Door, Mirror, 1 Drawer and 1 Hanging Space, 18MM Panels (Columbian Walnut)

The VIKI 4-Door Wardrobe is a sleek and minimalist storage solution for your bedroom. Made from high-quality engineered wood, it features a clean white finish and a spacious interior with hanging rails and shelves, perfect for keeping your clothes and accessories organized.

Specifications

Material
Engineered Wood
Dimensions
78 x 48 x 20 inches
Weight
110 kg
Color Options
White

Reasons to buy

Sleek and minimalist design

Ample hanging and shelf space

Reasons to avoid

No mirror

VIKI Wardrobe | Wooden Almirah for Clothes,Door for Bedroom, 4 Door Wardrobe with Drawer & Hanging Space (Frosty White - 40D x 160W x 180H) | 1 Year Warranty | Free Assembly

The Nilkamal 4-Door Wardrobe is a sturdy and practical storage solution for your bedroom. Made from durable engineered wood, it features a spacious interior with hanging rails and shelves, making it perfect for organizing your clothes and accessories.

Specifications

Material
Engineered Wood
Dimensions
75 x 60 x 18 inches
Weight
130 kg
Color Options
Walnut, Wenge

Reasons to buy

Sturdy and durable construction

Ample storage space

Reasons to avoid

No mirror

@home by Nilkamal Engineered Wood Wardrobe (Urban Teak) | 1 Year Warranty (Joyce Without Mirror, 4 Door)

The CASPIAN Furniture 4-Door Wardrobe is a multifunctional storage solution for your bedroom. Made from high-quality engineered wood, it features built-in drawers and a shoe rack, offering versatile storage options for your clothes, accessories, and footwear.

Specifications

Material
Engineered Wood
Dimensions
80 x 48 x 20 inches
Weight
140 kg
Color Options
Walnut, Wenge

Reasons to buy

Built-in drawers and shoe rack

Versatile storage options

Reasons to avoid

Limited color options

Caspian Engineered Wood Four Door Wooden Wardrobe (Coffee Black) | Furniture with 2 Hanging Spaces | Cupboard/Almirah for Bedroom Clothes Storage Organizer | with Locker, 3 Drawers & 6 Shelves

The GODREJ INTERIO 4-Door Wardrobe is a premium storage solution for your bedroom. Made from high-quality engineered wood, it comes with a 5-year warranty and features a spacious interior with hanging rails and shelves, providing ample storage space for your clothes and accessories.

Specifications

Material
Engineered Wood
Dimensions
72 x 48 x 22 inches
Weight
125 kg
Color Options
Walnut, Wenge

Reasons to buy

Premium quality construction

5-year warranty

Reasons to avoid

Limited color options

GODREJ INTERIO Wardrobe EWA 4-Door Engineered Wood Wardrobe for Clothes (Brown), 1-Year Warranty, 8 Shelves, 1 Drawer

The Nilkamal 4-Door Wardrobe with Hanging Shelves is a practical storage solution for your bedroom. Made from durable engineered wood, it features built-in hanging shelves and a spacious interior, providing ample storage space for your clothes and accessories.

Specifications

Material
Engineered Wood
Dimensions
78 x 54 x 18 inches
Weight
135 kg
Color Options
White

Reasons to buy

Built-in hanging shelves

Spacious interior

Reasons to avoid

Limited color options

Nilkamal Riva 4 Door Wardrobe with Mirror | Engineered Wood Almirah |2 Hanging Rode, 6 Shelves & 2 Drawer with Locker |1 Year Warranty | New Wenge

The VIKI 4-Door Wardrobe with Loft and Drawer is a versatile storage solution for your bedroom. Made from high-quality engineered wood, it features a built-in loft and drawer, offering additional storage space for your clothes and accessories.

Specifications

Material
Engineered Wood
Dimensions
75 x 48 x 20 inches
Weight
120 kg
Color Options
Walnut, Wenge

Reasons to buy

Versatile storage options

Built-in loft and drawer

Reasons to avoid

Limited color options

VIKI Wardrobe | Wooden Almirah for Clothes,Door for Bedroom with Loft, 4 Door Wardrobe with Drawer & Hanging Space (Frosty White with Brussel Walnut - 40Dx160Wx180H) | 1 Year Warranty | Free Assembly

The Studio Kook Amari 4-Door Wardrobe is a stylish and contemporary storage solution for your bedroom. Made from high-quality engineered wood in a junglewood finish, it features a spacious interior with hanging rails and shelves, perfect for organizing your clothes and accessories.

Specifications

Material
Engineered Wood
Dimensions
72 x 48 x 18 inches
Weight
110 kg
Color Options
Junglewood

Reasons to buy

Stylish junglewood finish

Spacious interior

Reasons to avoid

Limited color options

Studio Kook Amari Engineered Wood 4 Door Wardrobe (Matte Finish) (Junglewood)

4 door wardrobe Top Features Comparison:

Best  4-door wardrobeMaterialDimensionsWeightColour Options
Amazon Brand - SolimoEngineered Wood72 x 36 x 18 inches100 kgWalnut, Wenge
Wakefit GinghamEngineered Wood72 x 48 x 18 inches120 kgColumbia, Mahogany
VIKIEngineered Wood78 x 48 x 20 inches110 kgWhite
NilkamalEngineered Wood75 x 60 x 18 inches130 kgWalnut, Wenge
CASPIAN FurnitureEngineered Wood80 x 48 x 20 inches140 kgWalnut, Wenge
GODREJ INTERIOEngineered Wood72 x 48 x 22 inches125 kgWalnut, Wenge
NilkamalEngineered Wood78 x 54 x 18 inches135 kgWhite
VIKIEngineered Wood75 x 48 x 20 inches120 kgWalnut, Wenge
Studio Kook AmariEngineered Wood72 x 48 x 18 inches110 kgJunglewood

FAQs

Question : What are the color options available for the Amazon Brand - Solimo 4-Door Wardrobe?

Ans : The Amazon Brand - Solimo 4-Door Wardrobe is available in Walnut and Wenge color options, giving you versatile choices to match your bedroom decor.

Question : Does the Wakefit Gingham 4-Door Wardrobe come with a mirror?

Ans : No, the Wakefit Gingham 4-Door Wardrobe does not come with a mirror, but it offers ample storage space for your clothes and accessories.

Question : What is the weight capacity of the VIKI 4-Door Wardrobe?

Ans : The VIKI 4-Door Wardrobe has a weight capacity of 110 kg, making it suitable for storing a variety of clothing items.

Question : Are there any additional storage features in the CASPIAN Furniture 4-Door Wardrobe?

Ans : Yes, the CASPIAN Furniture 4-Door Wardrobe comes with built-in drawers and a shoe rack, providing versatile storage options for your clothes and footwear.

