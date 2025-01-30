Our Picks
|Product
|Rating
|Price
|
Apple MacBook Air Laptop: Apple M1 chip, 13.3-inch/33.74 cm Retina Display, 8GB RAM, 256GB SSD Storage, Backlit Keyboard, FaceTime HD Camera, Touch ID. Works with iPhone/iPad; Space Grey
|
|
|
{{percentage}}% OFF
|
|
HP 15, 13th Gen Intel Core i3-1315U, 8GB DDR4, 512GB SSD, (Win 11, Office 21, Silver, 1.59kg), Anti-Glare, Micro-Edge, 15.6-inch(39.6cm), FHD Laptop, Intel UHD Graphics, 1080p FHD Camera, fd0186TU
|
|
|
{{percentage}}% OFF
|
|
HONOR MagicBook X16 Pro 2024, 13th Gen Intel Core i5-13420H (8GB/512GB NVMe SSD, 16-inch (40.64 cm) FHD IPS Anti-Glare Thin and Light Laptop/Windows 11/Backlit Keyboard/Fingerprint/1.75Kg), Gray
|
|
|
{{percentage}}% OFF
|
|
Lenovo ThinkPad E14 AMD Ryzen 5 7530U 14 (35.56 cm) WUXGA IPS 300 Nits Thin and Light Laptop (8GB RAM/512GB SSD/Windows 11 Home/AMD Radeon Graphics/Backlit Keyboard/FPR/Black/1.41 kg), 21JRS00T00
|
|
|
{{percentage}}% OFF
|
|
Lenovo IdeaPad Slim 3 AMD Ryzen 5 5500U 15.6 (39.62cm) FHD Laptop (8GB/512GB SSD/Win 11/Office 2021/2 Year Warranty/Alexa Built-in/3 Month Game Pass/Arctic Grey/1.65Kg), 82KU017EIN
|
|
|
{{percentage}}% OFF
|
|
ASUS Vivobook Go 15 (OLED) 2023, AMD Ryzen 5 7520U, 15.6 (39.62 cm) FHD OLED, Thin & Light Laptop (16GB/512GB SSD/Windows 11/Office 2021/Alexa Built-in/Backlit KB/Black/1.63 kg), E1504FA-LK542WS
|
|
|
{{percentage}}% OFF
|
|
Acer Aspire 3 Laptop AMD Ryzen 3 3250U Processor (4 GB/512 GB SSD/Windows 11 Home/AMD Radeon Graphics /1.9Kg/Silver) A315-23 with 15.6 (39.6 cms) Full HD Laptop
|
|
|
{{percentage}}% OFF
|
|
Lenovo Yoga Slim 6 12th Gen Intel Evo Core i5 1240P 14(35.5cm) 2.2K 300Nit Laptop (16GB/512GB SSD/60Hz Refresh/Win 11/Office 21/Backlit KB/1Yr Warranty/Alexa/3 Month Game Pass/Grey/1.3Kg), 82WU0095IN
|
|
|
{{percentage}}% OFF
|
|
Ant Esports KM1610 LED Keyboard and Mouse Combo, 104 Keys Rainbow Backlit Keyboard and 7 Colour RGB Mouse, White Gaming Keyboard and Mouse Combo for PC Laptop Xbox PS4 Gamers and Work
|
|
|
{{percentage}}% OFF
|
|
Portronics Key7 Combo Wireless Keyboard & Mouse Set with 2.4 GHz USB Receiver, 10m Working Range, 12 Shortcut Keys, Adjustable DPI, 10 Million Key Life & Click Life for PC, Laptop, Mac (Black)
|
|
|
{{percentage}}% OFF
|
|
|
|
{{percentage}}% OFF
|
|
|
|
{{percentage}}% OFF
|
|
|
|
{{percentage}}% OFF
|
|
|
|
{{percentage}}% OFF
|
|
|
|
{{percentage}}% OFF
|
|
|
|
{{percentage}}% OFF
|
|
|
|
{{percentage}}% OFF
|
|
Samsung Galaxy Buds Fan Edition(Fe) Sm-R400, Active Noise-Cancelling, Wireless Bluetooth V5.2 Earbuds, Android 8.0 And Up - (Graphite) - In Ear
|
|
|
{{percentage}}% OFF
|
|
soundcore Sport X10 True Wireless Bluetooth Sport Earbuds, Rotatable Over-Ear Hooks for Ultimate Comfort and Secure Fit, Deep Bass, IPX7 Waterproof, Sweatproof, Fast Charge, App, Gym, Running
|
|
|
{{percentage}}% OFF
|
|
soundcore P40I by Anker,Noise Cancelling Wireless in Ear Earbuds,Adaptive Noise Cancelling to Environments,Heavy Bass,60H Playtime,2-in-1 Case and Phone Stand,Ipx5,Wireless Charging,Bluetooth 5.3
|
|
|
{{percentage}}% OFF
|
|
Sony WF-C510 Truly Wireless Bluetooth Earbuds with Mic, TWS, Up to 22 Hours Battery, in Ear, Ambient Sound Mode, Small and Comfortable, IPX4- Black
|
|
|
{{percentage}}% OFF
|
|
Samsung Galaxy Buds2 Pro, with Innovative AI Features, Bluetooth Truly Wireless in Ear Earbuds with Noise Cancellation (Graphite)
|
|
|
{{percentage}}% OFF
|
|
realme Buds T310 Truly Wireless in-Ear Earbuds with 46dB Hybrid ANC, 360° Spatial Audio, 12.4mm Dynamic Bass Driver, Upto 40Hrs Battery and Fast Charging (Vibrant Black)
|
|
|
{{percentage}}% OFF
|
|
OnePlus Buds 3 in Ear TWS Bluetooth Earbuds with Upto 49dB Smart Adaptive Noise Cancellation,Hi-Res Sound Quality,Sliding Volume Control,10mins for 7Hours Fast Charging with Upto 44Hrs Playback(Gray)
|
|
|
{{percentage}}% OFF
|
|
OnePlus Buds Z2 Bluetooth Truly Wireless in Ear Earbuds with mic, Active Noise Cancellation, 10 Minutes Flash Charge & Upto 38 Hours Battery (Obsidian Black)
|
|
|
{{percentage}}% OFF
|
|
HP Ink Advantage 4278 WiFi Colour Printer - Print/Scan/Copy with ADF Ideal for Home/Small Office
|
|
|
{{percentage}}% OFF
|
|
HP Smart Tank 589 All-in-One WiFi Colour Printer – Print/Scan/Copy, Up to 4000 Black & 6000 Colour Pages, High Capacity Ink Tank, Wireless, Ideal for Home & Office Printing
|
|
|
{{percentage}}% OFF
|
|
Epson Ecotank L3252 Wi-Fi All-in-One Ink Tank Wireless Color LED Printers (Black)
|
|
|
{{percentage}}% OFF
|
|
HP Laser MFP 1188W Monochrome Laser Printers,Wireless,Print,Copy,Scan,Ethernet,Hi-Speed USB 2.0,Up to 21 Ppm,150-Sheet Input Tray,100-Sheet Output Tray,10,000-Page Duty Cycle,Black and White
|
|
|
{{percentage}}% OFF
|
|
HP Smart Tank 529 AIO Colour Printer (Upto 6000 Black & 6000 Colour Pages Included in The Box)- Print, Scan & Copy for Office/Home
|
|
|
{{percentage}}% OFF
|
|
Brother DCP-T820DW Printer - Auto Duplex Printing, Print, Scan, Copy, ADF, WiFi/LAN/USB, Print Up To 15K Pages In Black And 5K In Color Each For (CMY), Get An Extra Black Ink Bottle, Free Installation
|
|
|
{{percentage}}% OFF
|
|
Canon PIXMA E4570 All in One (Print, Scan, Copy) WiFi Ink Efficient Colour Printer with FAX and Auto Duplex Printing for Home/Office
|
|
|
{{percentage}}% OFF
|
|
Brother HL-L2321D Automatic Duplex Laser Printers with 30 PPM Print Speed, 8 MB Memory, Large 250 Sheet Paper Tray, Wired USB Connectivity - Black
|
|
|
{{percentage}}% OFF
|
|
Canon Pixma E477 All-in-One Wireless Ink Efficient Colour Printer (White/Blue)
|
|
|
{{percentage}}% OFF
|
|
Da URBAN® Merlion Office Chair,High Back Mesh Ergonomic Home Office Desk Chair with 3 Years Warranty, Adjustable Armrests,Adjustable Lumbar Support,Tilt Lock Mechanism (Grey)
|
|
|
{{percentage}}% OFF
|
|
CELLBELL Desire C104 Mesh High Back Ergonomic Office Chair for Work from Home Metal Base Seat Height Adjustable Chair, Study Chair, Revolving Chair, Computer Chair- Black
|
|
|
{{percentage}}% OFF
|
|
beAAtho® | Verona | Executive Mesh Office Chair | 3 Years Limited Warranty | High Back | Ergonomic Revolving Chair for Home & Office (Grey)
|
|
|
{{percentage}}% OFF
|
|
ASTRIDE Ace Mid Back Office Chair for Work from Home/Study Chair Height Adjustable Revolving Chair with Tilt Lock [Heavy Duty Nylon Base, Black]
|
|
|
{{percentage}}% OFF
|
|
CELLBELL© Calisto C83 Mesh Mid-Back Ergonomic Office Chair/Revolving Computer Chair for Work from Home/Study, Metal Base, Backrest Adjustable [Black]
|
|
|
{{percentage}}% OFF
|
|
Green Soul Seoul X Office Chair, Mid Back Mesh Ergonomic Home Office Desk Chair with Comfortable & Spacious Seat, Rocking-tilt Mechanism & Heavy Duty Metal Base (Black)
|
|
|
{{percentage}}% OFF
|
|
Plantex 38 Litre Digital Locker For Home/Safe Locker Box with Biometric Fingerprint,Touch Panel Display & Emergency Key Locks/Perfect Security Solution for Valuables/2 Years Warranty - (Black)
|
|
|
{{percentage}}% OFF
|
|
Ozone 45L Wi-Fi Enabled Safe Locker with 4-in-1 Unlocking (Fingerprint, Password, Mobile App, Emergency Key) - Alloy Steel, Low Battery Alert, 2 Year Warranty
|
|
|
{{percentage}}% OFF
|
|
Ozone Safe Locker for Home | 55 Litres | Digital Locker Biometric with Fingerprint Access | Auto Freeze Mode | Home lockers for house | Electronic LED Display | Motorized | Black
|
|
|
{{percentage}}% OFF
|
|
Godrej Security SolutionsForte Pro 20 L Home Safe with Optical Biometric Sensor, Auto Freezes, USB Power Backup and Mechanical Override Key (Light Grey)
|
|
|
{{percentage}}% OFF
|
|
Ozone Safe Locker for Home | 16 Litres | Ozone Digital Lock | Ozone Locker Safe For Home | Master & User PIN Code Access | Fingerprint Lock | Tijori Locker | Black
|
|
|
{{percentage}}% OFF
|
|
Maxwel Biometric Safe Locker (15 Litres) | Home, Hotel and Office Safe with Fingerprint Access, Passcode and Manual Keys
|
|
|
{{percentage}}% OFF
|
|
Yale Security Solutions Stellar 250/DB2 16 Liters Digital Electronic Safe Locker for Home, Office & Hotel | 3 Way Access- Stores up to 30 fingerprints, Keypad & Manual Key | 1 Year Warranty (Black)
|
|
|
{{percentage}}% OFF
|
Amazon's Business Value Days Sale is here, bringing unbeatable discounts on essential office gadgets and supplies to help streamline your workspace. Whether you're upgrading your home office or outfitting a corporate environment, this sale offers incredible savings on everything from printers to Wi-Fi safes. It's the perfect time to invest in tools that enhance productivity, improve security, and elevate your overall office experience.
In this article, we’ve rounded up the top tech deals and office essentials available during the Business Value Days Sale. With products designed to meet the demands of modern work environments, you can find everything you need to stay organized, efficient, and ahead of the curve. Don’t miss out on these limited-time offers, keep reading to discover the best deals to transform your office today!
Best laptops with up to 40% off on Amazon Sale
The Apple MacBook Air with the M1 chip combines power and efficiency in a sleek, ultra-portable design. Featuring a 13.3-inch Retina display, 8GB RAM, and 256GB SSD storage, this laptop offers an impressive 18-hour battery life, perfect for long work sessions. Its M1 chip delivers outstanding performance for both professional tasks and leisure activities, while the backlit keyboard, FaceTime HD camera, and Touch ID enhance usability.
Specifications
Apple MacBook Air Laptop: Apple M1 chip, 13.3-inch/33.74 cm Retina Display, 8GB RAM, 256GB SSD Storage, Backlit Keyboard, FaceTime HD Camera, Touch ID. Works with iPhone/iPad; Space Grey
Check out more laptops during the Business Value Days sale
Up to 68% off on keyboard and mouse combo during Amazon Sale
The Ant Esports KM1610 LED Keyboard and Mouse Combo delivers vibrant performance for gamers and professionals. The keyboard features customizable rainbow LED lighting and an ergonomic design for comfort during long sessions. The wired gaming mouse offers precise control with adjustable DPI settings and 7-color RGB lighting. Compatible with PC, laptops, and gaming consoles, this combo is a great choice for both gaming and work.
Specifications
Ant Esports KM1610 LED Keyboard and Mouse Combo, 104 Keys Rainbow Backlit Keyboard and 7 Colour RGB Mouse, White Gaming Keyboard and Mouse Combo for PC Laptop Xbox PS4 Gamers and Work
Up to 59% off on Bluetooth earphones on Amazon sale
The Samsung Galaxy Buds Fan Edition (FE) offer premium sound quality with active noise cancellation and seamless Bluetooth V5.2 connectivity. These in-ear earbuds come in a sleek graphite colour and feature a new wingtip design with three sizes of eartips for a comfortable fit. Enjoy effortless touch controls for play, pause, and track skipping, and experience improved connectivity for Android devices with version 8.0 and up.
Specifications
Samsung Galaxy Buds Fan Edition(Fe) Sm-R400, Active Noise-Cancelling, Wireless Bluetooth V5.2 Earbuds, Android 8.0 And Up - (Graphite) - In Ear
Check out more Bluetooth earphone deals on Amazon
Also read: Best earphones and headphones for an auditory treat: Top 10 options to ensure a rich experience at all times
Up to 31% off on printers on Amazon Sale
The HP Ink Advantage 4278 WiFi Colour Printer is an all-in-one solution designed for home and small office use. With easy setup through the HP Smart app, it allows you to print, scan, and copy seamlessly from any device. The printer offers dual-band Wi-Fi connectivity for reliable wireless performance and features a 35-page automatic document feeder to streamline tasks. Its compact design and quiet operation (55 dB) make it ideal for busy environments, and the 1-year on-site warranty ensures peace of mind.
Specifications
HP Ink Advantage 4278 WiFi Colour Printer - Print/Scan/Copy with ADF Ideal for Home/Small Office
Check out more printer deals
Also read: Best gaming keyboards for ultimate gaming experience: Top 10 choices
Office chairs with up to 79% discount on Amazon Sale
The Da URBAN Merlion Office Chair offers excellent ergonomic support with a high back mesh design and adjustable lumbar support, ensuring comfort during long work sessions. The thick PU seat, adjustable headrest, and tilt lock mechanism provide a customizable seating experience. With a weight capacity of up to 120 kg, this chair is perfect for home offices and workspaces, and it’s backed by a 3-year warranty.
Specifications
Da URBAN® Merlion Office Chair,High Back Mesh Ergonomic Home Office Desk Chair with 3 Years Warranty, Adjustable Armrests,Adjustable Lumbar Support,Tilt Lock Mechanism (Grey)
Check out more office chair deals
Also read: Best portable keyboards: Discover the top 8 compact, versatile and lightweight options for travel and work
Up to 78% off on safes on Amazon Sale
The Plantex 38 Litre Digital Locker offers advanced security for your home with a combination of biometric fingerprint scanning, touch panel display, and emergency key locks. Built from heavy-duty, fire- and water-resistant metal, it ensures your valuables, like jewelry and important documents, stay safe. With a 2-year warranty and multiple unlocking methods (fingerprint, password, emergency key), this locker provides peace of mind and convenient, secure access. The locker’s 38L capacity offers ample space for your personal belongings.
Specifications
Plantex 38 Litre Digital Locker For Home/Safe Locker Box with Biometric Fingerprint,Touch Panel Display & Emergency Key Locks/Perfect Security Solution for Valuables/2 Years Warranty - (Black)
Check out more safe deals on Amazon Sale
Similar articles for you
Best headphones for 2025: Top 10 picks for unmatched sound quality and comfort from Sony, JBL, and more
Best laptops in 2024: Top 7 options from popular brands for robust performance and build quality
Best thin and light laptops: Top 10 stylish picks for powerful performance with lastest processors, features and more
Best laptops in 2025: Check these top 10 options with advanced features for gaming, entertainment and everyday work
FAQs
Question : Is the Ant Esports KM1610 keyboard compatible with consoles like PS4 or Xbox?
Ans : Yes, it works with PS3, PS4, PS5, Xbox, and PC.
Question : Can I customize the keyboard’s LED lighting?
Ans : Yes, you can adjust the brightness, breathing speed, or turn off the backlight completely.
Question : What is the DPI range of the gaming mouse?
Ans : The mouse has adjustable DPI settings: 1200, 1800, 2400, and 3600 DPI.
Question : Do I need to install drivers for this combo?
Ans : No, it’s a plug-and-play setup, and no additional drivers are needed.
Question : Is the keyboard designed for ergonomic comfort?
Ans : Yes, the keyboard has ergonomic curved keycaps and collapsible feet for a comfortable typing experience.
Disclaimer: At Livemint, we help you stay up-to-date with the latest trends and products. Mint has an affiliate partnership, so we may get a part of the revenue when you make a purchase. We shall not be liable for any claim under applicable laws, including but not limited to the Consumer Protection Act of 2019, with respect to the products. The products listed in this article are in no particular order of priority.