Hello User
Sign in
Hello
Sign Out
My Account My Account
Data Insights
Top Sections
Premium Offerings
Tools and Calculators
MultiMedia Collections
More From Mint
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited
All Rights Reserved.
Sign In
Subscribe
Wall Street Journal at flat 1500 offSubscribe@3499
Next Story
Business News/ Product Hub / Business Value Days: Get up to 50% discount on must have gadgets and office supplies

Business Value Days: Get up to 50% discount on must have gadgets and office supplies

Amit Rahi

Unlock the best office tech and supplies in Amazon’s Business Value Days Sale! From printers to Wi-Fi safes, find unbeatable deals on must-have gadgets to boost productivity and efficiency in your workspace.

Score unbeatable deals on top office gadgets and supplies during Amazon's Business Value Days Sale.
Our Picks

Our Picks

Amazon's Business Value Days Sale is here, bringing unbeatable discounts on essential office gadgets and supplies to help streamline your workspace. Whether you're upgrading your home office or outfitting a corporate environment, this sale offers incredible savings on everything from printers to Wi-Fi safes. It's the perfect time to invest in tools that enhance productivity, improve security, and elevate your overall office experience.

In this article, we’ve rounded up the top tech deals and office essentials available during the Business Value Days Sale. With products designed to meet the demands of modern work environments, you can find everything you need to stay organized, efficient, and ahead of the curve. Don’t miss out on these limited-time offers, keep reading to discover the best deals to transform your office today!

Best laptops with up to 40% off on Amazon Sale

The Apple MacBook Air with the M1 chip combines power and efficiency in a sleek, ultra-portable design. Featuring a 13.3-inch Retina display, 8GB RAM, and 256GB SSD storage, this laptop offers an impressive 18-hour battery life, perfect for long work sessions. Its M1 chip delivers outstanding performance for both professional tasks and leisure activities, while the backlit keyboard, FaceTime HD camera, and Touch ID enhance usability.

Specifications

Display
13.3-inch Retina
Processor
Apple M1 chip (8-core CPU)
RAM
8GB unified memory
Storage
256GB SSD
Battery life
Up to 18 hours
Click Here to Buy Click Here to Buy

Apple MacBook Air Laptop: Apple M1 chip, 13.3-inch/33.74 cm Retina Display, 8GB RAM, 256GB SSD Storage, Backlit Keyboard, FaceTime HD Camera, Touch ID. Works with iPhone/iPad; Space Grey

Check out more laptops during the Business Value Days sale

Up to 68% off on keyboard and mouse combo during Amazon Sale

The Ant Esports KM1610 LED Keyboard and Mouse Combo delivers vibrant performance for gamers and professionals. The keyboard features customizable rainbow LED lighting and an ergonomic design for comfort during long sessions. The wired gaming mouse offers precise control with adjustable DPI settings and 7-color RGB lighting. Compatible with PC, laptops, and gaming consoles, this combo is a great choice for both gaming and work.

Specifications

Key Features
104 keys, 12 multimedia keys, 19 anti-collision keys
Mouse DPI
Adjustable (1200/1800/2400/3600 DPI) for precise control
Mouse Lighting
7-color RGB breathing light
Compatibility
Works with PC, Laptop, PS3, PS4, PS5, Xbox, and Mac
Click Here to Buy Click Here to Buy

Ant Esports KM1610 LED Keyboard and Mouse Combo, 104 Keys Rainbow Backlit Keyboard and 7 Colour RGB Mouse, White Gaming Keyboard and Mouse Combo for PC Laptop Xbox PS4 Gamers and Work

Up to 59% off on Bluetooth earphones on Amazon sale

The Samsung Galaxy Buds Fan Edition (FE) offer premium sound quality with active noise cancellation and seamless Bluetooth V5.2 connectivity. These in-ear earbuds come in a sleek graphite colour and feature a new wingtip design with three sizes of eartips for a comfortable fit. Enjoy effortless touch controls for play, pause, and track skipping, and experience improved connectivity for Android devices with version 8.0 and up.

Specifications

Brand
Samsung
Model
Galaxy Buds FE SM-R400
Color
Graphite
Ear Placement
In Ear
Noise Control
Active Noise Cancellation
Bluetooth
V5.2
Click Here to Buy Click Here to Buy

Samsung Galaxy Buds Fan Edition(Fe) Sm-R400, Active Noise-Cancelling, Wireless Bluetooth V5.2 Earbuds, Android 8.0 And Up - (Graphite) - In Ear

Check out more Bluetooth earphone deals on Amazon

Also read: Best earphones and headphones for an auditory treat: Top 10 options to ensure a rich experience at all times

Up to 31% off on printers on Amazon Sale

The HP Ink Advantage 4278 WiFi Colour Printer is an all-in-one solution designed for home and small office use. With easy setup through the HP Smart app, it allows you to print, scan, and copy seamlessly from any device. The printer offers dual-band Wi-Fi connectivity for reliable wireless performance and features a 35-page automatic document feeder to streamline tasks. Its compact design and quiet operation (55 dB) make it ideal for busy environments, and the 1-year on-site warranty ensures peace of mind.

Specifications

Brand
HP
Model
Ink Advantage 4278
Functionality
Print, Scan, Copy
Connectivity
Wi-Fi (Dual-band with self-reset)
Mobile App
HP Smart app (for printing, scanning, and sharing documents)
Acoustic Pressure Emissions
55 dB(A) (printing at 5 ppm)
Click Here to Buy Click Here to Buy

HP Ink Advantage 4278 WiFi Colour Printer - Print/Scan/Copy with ADF Ideal for Home/Small Office

Check out more printer deals

Also read: Best gaming keyboards for ultimate gaming experience: Top 10 choices

Office chairs with up to 79% discount on Amazon Sale

The Da URBAN Merlion Office Chair offers excellent ergonomic support with a high back mesh design and adjustable lumbar support, ensuring comfort during long work sessions. The thick PU seat, adjustable headrest, and tilt lock mechanism provide a customizable seating experience. With a weight capacity of up to 120 kg, this chair is perfect for home offices and workspaces, and it’s backed by a 3-year warranty.

Specifications

Brand
Da URBAN
Model
Merlion Office Chair
Color
Grey
Backrest
High back mesh
Seat Material
PU with breathable mesh fabric
Adjustable Features
Height, lumbar support, armrests, headrest
Click Here to Buy Click Here to Buy

Da URBAN® Merlion Office Chair,High Back Mesh Ergonomic Home Office Desk Chair with 3 Years Warranty, Adjustable Armrests,Adjustable Lumbar Support,Tilt Lock Mechanism (Grey)

Check out more office chair deals

Also read: Best portable keyboards: Discover the top 8 compact, versatile and lightweight options for travel and work

Up to 78% off on safes on Amazon Sale

The Plantex 38 Litre Digital Locker offers advanced security for your home with a combination of biometric fingerprint scanning, touch panel display, and emergency key locks. Built from heavy-duty, fire- and water-resistant metal, it ensures your valuables, like jewelry and important documents, stay safe. With a 2-year warranty and multiple unlocking methods (fingerprint, password, emergency key), this locker provides peace of mind and convenient, secure access. The locker’s 38L capacity offers ample space for your personal belongings.

Specifications

Brand
Plantex
Model
Digital Locker
Color
Black
Material
Heavy-duty metal (scratch, fire, and water-resistant)
Capacity
38L
Dimensions
30 x 38 x 30 cm
Click Here to Buy Click Here to Buy

Plantex 38 Litre Digital Locker For Home/Safe Locker Box with Biometric Fingerprint,Touch Panel Display & Emergency Key Locks/Perfect Security Solution for Valuables/2 Years Warranty - (Black)

Check out more safe deals on Amazon Sale

Similar articles for you

Best headphones for 2025: Top 10 picks for unmatched sound quality and comfort from Sony, JBL, and more

Best laptops in 2024: Top 7 options from popular brands for robust performance and build quality

Best thin and light laptops: Top 10 stylish picks for powerful performance with lastest processors, features and more

Best laptops in 2025: Check these top 10 options with advanced features for gaming, entertainment and everyday work

FAQs

Question : Is the Ant Esports KM1610 keyboard compatible with consoles like PS4 or Xbox?

Ans : Yes, it works with PS3, PS4, PS5, Xbox, and PC.

Question : Can I customize the keyboard’s LED lighting?

Ans : Yes, you can adjust the brightness, breathing speed, or turn off the backlight completely.

Question : What is the DPI range of the gaming mouse?

Ans : The mouse has adjustable DPI settings: 1200, 1800, 2400, and 3600 DPI.

Question : Do I need to install drivers for this combo?

Ans : No, it’s a plug-and-play setup, and no additional drivers are needed.

Question : Is the keyboard designed for ergonomic comfort?

Ans : Yes, the keyboard has ergonomic curved keycaps and collapsible feet for a comfortable typing experience.

Disclaimer: At Livemint, we help you stay up-to-date with the latest trends and products. Mint has an affiliate partnership, so we may get a part of the revenue when you make a purchase. We shall not be liable for any claim under applicable laws, including but not limited to the Consumer Protection Act of 2019, with respect to the products. The products listed in this article are in no particular order of priority.

ABOUT THE AUTHOR

Amit Rahi

I have immersed myself in the tech world for over five years, focusing my efforts on providing readers with in-depth reviews of gadgets. Exploring the ins and outs of the latest tech has been quite a journey. As a storyteller, my goal is to make tech both understandable and exciting for people like me who love gadgets.
Catch all the Business News, Market News, Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.
Get the latest financial, economic and market news, instantly.