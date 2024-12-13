|Product
|Rating
|Price
Crompton Arno Neo 10-L 5 Star Rated Storage Water Heater (Geyser) with Advanced 3 Level Safety, National Energy Conservation Award Winner 2023View Details
₹5,499
AO Smith HSE-SHS-010 Storage 10 Litre Vertical Water Heater (Geyser) ABS Body BEE 5 Star Superior Energy Efficiency|Enhanced Durability Blue Diamond Tank Coating|High Rise Buildings Wall MountingView Details
₹6,498
Crompton Amica Pro 10-L, 5 Star Rated Storage Water Heater with Superior Glassline Coated Tank, Powerful 2000W Heating Element, Rust Proof Plastic Body and Advanced 3 Level Safety (White and Blue)View Details
₹6,769
V-Guard Divino DG Geyser 10 Litre Water Heater for Home | Digital Display | 5 Star Rating | Vitreous Enamel Coating | Advanced 4 Layer Safety | Suitable for Hard Water & High-rise Building | WhiteView Details
₹6,999
Havells Instanio 10 Litre Storage Water Heater | Color Changing LED Ring Indicator, Feroglas Coated Tank | Warra: 5 Year on Tank, Protective Anode Rod, Heavy Duty Heating Element | (White Blue)View Details
₹6,799
Activa Amazon 10 L Instant 3 KVA (0.8mm) Special Anti Rust Coated Tank Geyser with 5 Year Warranty, Abs Top Bottom, (IVORY),WallView Details
₹2,999
POLYCAB Celestia 5-Star 10L Water Heater (Geyser) | Free Installation | 5-yr tank & 2-yr product warranty | Temperature Control Knob | Enhanced Safety, Rust Proof Tank | Efficient Heating【White】View Details
₹6,149
Indo 10 Litre Storage Water Heater (Geyser) PLATINUM PLUS-10 with Marble finish| 2000 Watts | 2 Years Product Warranty and Tank (WHITE, 10 LTR)View Details
₹3,499
Stardom 10 L Storage Water Geyser (HOTMAT SERIES WITH INLET OUTLET PIPE AND ASSEMBLY KIT, White, Grey)View Details
₹3,149
A 10 litre water heater is a popular choice for smaller households and can provide hot water for a quick shower or doing the dishes. With so many options available, it can be challenging to pick the right one for your needs. In this article, we've curated a list of the top 10 10 litre water heaters available on the market, along with detailed product details and a feature comparison table to help you make an informed decision.
The Crompton Arno Neo ASWH-3010 is a 5-star rated water heater with advanced safety features and a durable tank. It comes with a powerful heating element and superior glass-lined coating for efficient performance.
Reasons to buy
Reasons to avoid
|5-star energy rating
|May require professional installation
|Durable glass-lined tank
The AO Smith HSE-SHS-010 is a durable water heater with a plastic body and efficient heating technology. It comes with advanced safety features and a 7-year warranty on the inner tank.
Reasons to buy
Reasons to avoid
|Durable plastic body
|Plastic body may not appeal to all users
|Long warranty period
The Crompton Superior Glassline water heater comes with powerful heating and advanced safety features. It has a glass-lined tank for durability and efficient performance.
Reasons to buy
Reasons to avoid
|Efficient heating
|May not have a high energy rating
|Durable glass-lined tank
The V-Guard Storage Water Heater comes with digital controls and advanced safety features. It has a durable tank and efficient heating technology for quick hot water.
Reasons to buy
Reasons to avoid
|Digital controls
|May be priced higher than other options
|Efficient heating technology
The Havells Instanio 10L Storage Water Heater comes with a 7-year warranty on the inner container and efficient heating technology. It has a durable tank and advanced safety features.
Reasons to buy
Reasons to avoid
|Long warranty period
|May be priced higher than other options
|Efficient heating technology
Also read: Is it time to replace your geyser? Signs you need a new water heater and our top recommendations
The ACTIVA Instant 10L Water Heater comes with a special coating for anti-rust protection and efficient heating technology. It is designed for quick and easy installation.
Reasons to buy
Reasons to avoid
|Anti-rust coating
|May not have advanced safety features
|Easy installation
The Polycab Celestia 10L Storage Water Heater comes with a durable tank and efficient heating technology. It has advanced safety features for peace of mind.
Reasons to buy
Reasons to avoid
|Durable tank
|May not have a long warranty period
|Efficient heating technology
The Longway Automatic Electric 10L Water Heater comes with multiple safety features and anti-rust coating. It has a sleek design and efficient heating technology.
Reasons to buy
Reasons to avoid
|Multiple safety features
|May not have a long warranty period
|Sleek design
Also read: Best mini water heaters: Top 6 options for instant hot water needs during the winter season
The Indo Storage PLATINUM PLUS 10L Water Heater comes with a 5-star energy rating and advanced safety features. It has a durable tank and efficient heating technology.
Reasons to buy
Reasons to avoid
|5-star energy rating
|May be priced higher than other options
|Durable tank
Also read: Best Geysers for bathrooms in India: Top 5 picks with advanced technology for reliable hot water supply
The Stardom Storage Geyser HOTMAT-ASSEMBLY 10L comes with a durable tank and efficient heating technology. It has advanced safety features for peace of mind.
Reasons to buy
Reasons to avoid
|Durable tank
|May not have a long warranty period
|Efficient heating technology
|Best 10 litre water heater
|Capacity
|Heating Technology
|Warranty
|Crompton Arno Neo ASWH-3010
|10 litres
|Powerful
|Not specified
|AO Smith HSE-SHS-010
|10 litres
|Efficient
|7 years on inner tank
|Crompton Superior Glassline
|10 litres
|Powerful
|Not specified
|V-Guard Storage Water Heater
|10 litres
|Efficient
|Not specified
|Havells Instanio
|10 litres
|Efficient
|7 years on inner container
|ACTIVA Instant
|10 litres
|Not specified
|Not specified
|Polycab Celestia
|10 litres
|Efficient
|Not specified
|Longway Automatic Electric
|10 litres
|Efficient
|Not specified
|Indo Storage PLATINUM PLUS
|10 litres
|Efficient
|Not specified
|Stardom Storage Geyser HOTMAT-ASSEMBLY
|10 litres
|Efficient
|Not specified
The AO Smith HSE-SHS-010 10L Water Heater offers the best value for money with its efficient heating technology, durable tank, and a long 7-year warranty on the inner tank, making it a reliable and cost-effective choice for any household.
The Crompton Arno Neo 10L Geyser combines energy efficiency with safety through advanced 3-level protection. Its anti-rust magnesium anode ensures durability, while the ISI-marked nickel-coated element resists scaling. With an 8-bar pressure rating and fast 2000W heating, it’s a reliable and award-winning choice for households seeking performance and longevity.
When choosing a 10 litre water heater, consider factors such as the heating technology, warranty period, and advanced safety features. Look for a product that offers efficient performance, a durable tank, and a long warranty for the best value for money.
Similar articles for you:
These top 10 Crompton geysers are among the best water heaters you can buy this winter season for hot water
Best kitchen geysers in India: Top 6 options from Bajaj, Racold and others for instant hot water supply at home
Disclaimer: At Livemint, we help you stay up-to-date with the latest trends and products. Mint has an affiliate partnership, so we may get a part of the revenue when you make a purchase. We shall not be liable for any claim under applicable laws, including but not limited to the Consumer Protection Act, 2019, with respect to the products. The products listed in this article are in no particular order of priority.
Catch all the Business News, Market News, Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.