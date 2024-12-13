Our Picks
|Product
|Rating
|Price
|
Crompton Arno Neo 10-L 5 Star Rated Storage Water Heater (Geyser) with Advanced 3 Level Safety, National Energy Conservation Award Winner 2023View Details
|
|
|
{{percentage}}% OFF
|
|
AO Smith HSE-SHS-010 Storage 10 Litre Vertical Water Heater (Geyser) ABS Body BEE 5 Star Superior Energy Efficiency|Enhanced Durability Blue Diamond Tank Coating|High Rise Buildings Wall MountingView Details
|
|
|
{{percentage}}% OFF
|
|
Crompton Amica Pro 10-L, 5 Star Rated Storage Water Heater with Superior Glassline Coated Tank, Powerful 2000W Heating Element, Rust Proof Plastic Body and Advanced 3 Level Safety (White and Blue)View Details
|
|
|
{{percentage}}% OFF
|
|
V-Guard Divino DG Geyser 10 Litre Water Heater for Home | Digital Display | 5 Star Rating | Vitreous Enamel Coating | Advanced 4 Layer Safety | Suitable for Hard Water & High-rise Building | WhiteView Details
|
|
|
{{percentage}}% OFF
|
|
Havells Instanio 10 Litre Storage Water Heater | Color Changing LED Ring Indicator, Feroglas Coated Tank | Warra: 5 Year on Tank, Protective Anode Rod, Heavy Duty Heating Element | (White Blue)View Details
|
|
|
{{percentage}}% OFF
|
|
Activa Amazon 10 L Instant 3 KVA (0.8mm) Special Anti Rust Coated Tank Geyser with 5 Year Warranty, Abs Top Bottom, (IVORY),WallView Details
|
|
|
{{percentage}}% OFF
|
|
POLYCAB Celestia 5-Star 10L Water Heater (Geyser) | Free Installation | 5-yr tank & 2-yr product warranty | Temperature Control Knob | Enhanced Safety, Rust Proof Tank | Efficient Heating【White】View Details
|
|
|
{{percentage}}% OFF
|
|
Indo 10 Litre Storage Water Heater (Geyser) PLATINUM PLUS-10 with Marble finish| 2000 Watts | 2 Years Product Warranty and Tank (WHITE, 10 LTR)View Details
|
|
|
{{percentage}}% OFF
|
|
Stardom 10 L Storage Water Geyser (HOTMAT SERIES WITH INLET OUTLET PIPE AND ASSEMBLY KIT, White, Grey)View Details
|
|
|
{{percentage}}% OFF
|
A 10 litre water heater is a popular choice for smaller households and can provide hot water for a quick shower or doing the dishes. With so many options available, it can be challenging to pick the right one for your needs. In this article, we've curated a list of the top 10 10 litre water heaters available on the market, along with detailed product details and a feature comparison table to help you make an informed decision.
The Crompton Arno Neo ASWH-3010 is a 5-star rated water heater with advanced safety features and a durable tank. It comes with a powerful heating element and superior glass-lined coating for efficient performance.
Specifications of Crompton Arno Neo 10-L 5 Star Rated Storage Water Heater (Geyser):
- Capacity: 10 litres
- Star Rating: 5
- Heating Element: Powerful
- Coating: Superior glass-lined
- Safety Features: Advanced
Reasons to buy
Reasons to avoid
|5-star energy rating
|May require professional installation
|Durable glass-lined tank
The AO Smith HSE-SHS-010 is a durable water heater with a plastic body and efficient heating technology. It comes with advanced safety features and a 7-year warranty on the inner tank.
Specifications of AO Smith HSE-SHS-010 Storage 10 Litre Vertical Water Heater (Geyser):
- Capacity: 10 litres
- Body Material: Plastic
- Heating Technology: Efficient
- Warranty: 7 years on inner tank
- Safety Features: Advanced
Reasons to buy
Reasons to avoid
|Durable plastic body
|Plastic body may not appeal to all users
|Long warranty period
The Crompton Superior Glassline water heater comes with powerful heating and advanced safety features. It has a glass-lined tank for durability and efficient performance.
Specifications of Crompton Amica Pro 10-L, 5 Star Rated Storage Water Heater:
- Capacity: 10 litres
- Heating Element: Powerful
- Coating: Glass-lined
- Safety Features: Advanced
Reasons to buy
Reasons to avoid
|Efficient heating
|May not have a high energy rating
|Durable glass-lined tank
The V-Guard Storage Water Heater comes with digital controls and advanced safety features. It has a durable tank and efficient heating technology for quick hot water.
Specifications of V-Guard Divino DG Geyser 10 Litre Water Heater for Home:
- Capacity: 10 litres
- Controls: Digital
- Safety Features: Advanced
- Efficient heating technology
Reasons to buy
Reasons to avoid
|Digital controls
|May be priced higher than other options
|Efficient heating technology
Also read: Havells water heaters are the perfect pick for reliable comfort this winter season
The Havells Instanio 10L Storage Water Heater comes with a 7-year warranty on the inner container and efficient heating technology. It has a durable tank and advanced safety features.
Specifications of Havells Instanio 10 Litre Storage Water Heater:
- Capacity: 10 litres
- Warranty: 7 years on inner container
- Heating Technology: Efficient
- Safety Features: Advanced
Reasons to buy
Reasons to avoid
|Long warranty period
|May be priced higher than other options
|Efficient heating technology
Also read: Is it time to replace your geyser? Signs you need a new water heater and our top recommendations
The ACTIVA Instant 10L Water Heater comes with a special coating for anti-rust protection and efficient heating technology. It is designed for quick and easy installation.
Specifications of Activa Amazon 10 L Instant 3 KVA (0.8mm) Special Anti Rust Coated Tank Geyser:
- Capacity: 10 litres
- Coating: Special anti-rust
- Efficient heating technology
- Quick and easy installation
Reasons to buy
Reasons to avoid
|Anti-rust coating
|May not have advanced safety features
|Easy installation
Also read: Best 5 star geysers for energy efficiency and hot water comfort: Top picks for 2024
The Polycab Celestia 10L Storage Water Heater comes with a durable tank and efficient heating technology. It has advanced safety features for peace of mind.
Specifications of POLYCAB Celestia 5-Star 10L Water Heater (Geyser):
- Capacity: 10 litres
- Durable tank
- Efficient heating technology
- Advanced safety features
Reasons to buy
Reasons to avoid
|Durable tank
|May not have a long warranty period
|Efficient heating technology
Also read: Best instant water heater: Top 10 options for efficient on demand hot water in your home
The Longway Automatic Electric 10L Water Heater comes with multiple safety features and anti-rust coating. It has a sleek design and efficient heating technology.
Specifications of Longway Superb 10 Ltr 5 Star Rated Automatic Instant Water Heater for Home:
- Capacity: 10 litres
- Safety Features: Multiple
- Coating: Anti-rust
- Efficient heating technology
- Sleek design
Reasons to buy
Reasons to avoid
|Multiple safety features
|May not have a long warranty period
|Sleek design
Also read: Best mini water heaters: Top 6 options for instant hot water needs during the winter season
The Indo Storage PLATINUM PLUS 10L Water Heater comes with a 5-star energy rating and advanced safety features. It has a durable tank and efficient heating technology.
Specifications of Indo 10 Litre Storage Water Heater (Geyser):
- Capacity: 10 litres
- Star Rating: 5
- Advanced safety features
- Efficient heating technology
- Durable tank
Reasons to buy
Reasons to avoid
|5-star energy rating
|May be priced higher than other options
|Durable tank
Also read: Best Geysers for bathrooms in India: Top 5 picks with advanced technology for reliable hot water supply
The Stardom Storage Geyser HOTMAT-ASSEMBLY 10L comes with a durable tank and efficient heating technology. It has advanced safety features for peace of mind.
Specifications of Stardom 10 L Storage Water Geyser:
- Capacity: 10 litres
- Durable tank
- Efficient heating technology
- Advanced safety features
Reasons to buy
Reasons to avoid
|Durable tank
|May not have a long warranty period
|Efficient heating technology
Top 3 features of the best 10 litre water heaters:
|Best 10 litre water heater
|Capacity
|Heating Technology
|Warranty
|Crompton Arno Neo ASWH-3010
|10 litres
|Powerful
|Not specified
|AO Smith HSE-SHS-010
|10 litres
|Efficient
|7 years on inner tank
|Crompton Superior Glassline
|10 litres
|Powerful
|Not specified
|V-Guard Storage Water Heater
|10 litres
|Efficient
|Not specified
|Havells Instanio
|10 litres
|Efficient
|7 years on inner container
|ACTIVA Instant
|10 litres
|Not specified
|Not specified
|Polycab Celestia
|10 litres
|Efficient
|Not specified
|Longway Automatic Electric
|10 litres
|Efficient
|Not specified
|Indo Storage PLATINUM PLUS
|10 litres
|Efficient
|Not specified
|Stardom Storage Geyser HOTMAT-ASSEMBLY
|10 litres
|Efficient
|Not specified
Best value for money 10 litre water heater:
The AO Smith HSE-SHS-010 10L Water Heater offers the best value for money with its efficient heating technology, durable tank, and a long 7-year warranty on the inner tank, making it a reliable and cost-effective choice for any household.
Best overall 10 litre water heater:
The Crompton Arno Neo 10L Geyser combines energy efficiency with safety through advanced 3-level protection. Its anti-rust magnesium anode ensures durability, while the ISI-marked nickel-coated element resists scaling. With an 8-bar pressure rating and fast 2000W heating, it’s a reliable and award-winning choice for households seeking performance and longevity.
How to find the best 10 litre water heater:
When choosing a 10 litre water heater, consider factors such as the heating technology, warranty period, and advanced safety features. Look for a product that offers efficient performance, a durable tank, and a long warranty for the best value for money.
Similar articles for you:
These top 10 Crompton geysers are among the best water heaters you can buy this winter season for hot water
Best Racold geysers in India: Top 6 latest options for efficient and effective water heating
Best kitchen geysers in India: Top 6 options from Bajaj, Racold and others for instant hot water supply at home
Looking for geysers for the winter season? Consider V-Guard models for your home
FAQs
Question : What is the average price range for a 10 litre water heater?
Ans : The average price range for a 10 litre water heater is between Rs. 8,000 to Rs. 15,000, depending on the brand and features.
Question : What are the key features to look for in a 10 litre water heater?
Ans : Key features to look for in a 10 litre water heater include efficient heating technology, a durable tank, advanced safety features, and a long warranty period for peace of mind.
Question : How effective are the 10 litre water heaters in providing hot water?
Ans : 10 litre water heaters are effective in providing hot water for quick showers, doing the dishes, and other household tasks, making them a convenient choice for smaller households.
Question : Are there any new releases of 10 litre water heaters in the market this year?
Ans : Yes, there are several new releases of 10 litre water heaters in the market this year, featuring advanced technology and enhanced energy efficiency.
Disclaimer: At Livemint, we help you stay up-to-date with the latest trends and products. Mint has an affiliate partnership, so we may get a part of the revenue when you make a purchase. We shall not be liable for any claim under applicable laws, including but not limited to the Consumer Protection Act, 2019, with respect to the products. The products listed in this article are in no particular order of priority.