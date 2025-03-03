Get Instant Loan up to ₹10 Lakh!
|Product
|Rating
|Price
MILTON Copper Charge 1000 Bottle, 930ml, 100% Pure Copper, BPA Free Water Bottle, Leak Proof, Office Bottle, Boosts Immunity, Supports Digestive & Liver Health, Ayurveda InspiredView Details
₹897
The Better Home Copper Water Bottle | Copper Water Bottle 1+ Litre | With Anti Oxidant Properities | Provides Health Benefits | Pure Tamba | TealView Details
₹799
MILTON Copper Tumbler with Lid, 480ml, 100% Pure Copper, BPA Free Water Tumbler, Leak Proof, Office Tumbler, Boosts Immunity, Supports Digestive & Liver Health, Ayurveda InspiredView Details
₹349
INDIAN ART VILLA Pure Copper Bedroom Water Bottle with Inbuilt Glass, Hammered Shine Design, Drinkware and Storage Purpose, 1000 ml (Pack of 1)View Details
₹895
Amazon Brand - Solimo Copper Water Pot | Bedside Pot with Glass | Hammered Finish |950 mlView Details
₹827
Copper bottles have gained immense popularity in recent years due to their health benefits and eco-friendly nature. These bottles are not only stylish but also have numerous health benefits. They are known for their antimicrobial properties and are believed to aid in digestion, weight loss, and improve overall immunity. In this article, we will compare the top 10 copper bottles available in India, providing detailed product information, pros and cons, and a feature comparison to help you make an informed decision.
The MILTON Copper Charge 1000 is a sleek and durable copper bottle. It is designed to keep your water fresh for a long time. This bottle supports digestive health and is made with 100% pure copper.
Sleek and durable design
Supports digestive health
May dent if dropped
MILTON Copper Charge 1000 Bottle, 930ml, 100% Pure Copper, BPA Free Water Bottle, Leak Proof, Office Bottle, Boosts Immunity, Supports Digestive & Liver Health, Ayurveda Inspired
The Better Home Copper Bottle is designed with oxidant properties that help in boosting immunity. It is leak-proof and easy to carry, making it an ideal choice for daily use.
Boosts immunity
Leak-proof design
Slightly heavy
The Better Home Copper Water Bottle | Copper Water Bottle 1+ Litre | With Anti Oxidant Properities | Provides Health Benefits | Pure Tamba | Teal
The MILTON Immunity Copper Bottle is designed with Ayurvedic properties to support overall health and well-being. It is easy to clean and maintain, making it a convenient choice.
Ayurvedic properties
Easy to clean
Slightly smaller capacity
MILTON Copper Tumbler with Lid, 480ml, 100% Pure Copper, BPA Free Water Tumbler, Leak Proof, Office Tumbler, Boosts Immunity, Supports Digestive & Liver Health, Ayurveda Inspired
The INDIAN ART VILLA Copper Bottle is a stylish and functional choice for health-conscious individuals. It is designed with a leak-proof cap and has a hammered texture for added grip.
Stylish and functional
Leak-proof cap
Slightly expensive
INDIAN ART VILLA Pure Copper Bedroom Water Bottle with Inbuilt Glass, Hammered Shine Design, Drinkware and Storage Purpose, 1000 ml (Pack of 1)
The Amazon Brand - Solimo Copper Bottle is designed with a hammered texture for a secure grip. It is made with 100% pure copper and is easy to clean and maintain.
Secure grip
Easy to clean
Slightly smaller capacity
Amazon Brand - Solimo Copper Water Pot | Bedside Pot with Glass | Hammered Finish |950 ml
The MERCAPE Durable Copper Bottle is non-toxic and eco-friendly. It is designed to keep your water fresh and free from harmful chemicals. The bottle is easy to carry and is suitable for daily use.
Non-toxic and eco-friendly
Suitable for daily use
Limited color options
MERCAPE® - 100% Pure Copper Water Bottle | Leak Proof, Durable & Rust Proof | Non-Toxic & BPA Free Bottles | Eco Friendly Water Bottle (900 ml) (Pack of 1)
The BOROSIL Colour Changing Copper Bottle features leak-proof and anti-oxidant properties. It changes color based on the temperature of the liquid inside, making it a unique and stylish choice.
Leak-proof design
Color-changing feature
Slightly heavier
BOROSIL Colour Copper bottle 1 Litre, Brown 100% Pure Copper, BPA Free & Leakproof with Anti-Oxidant Properties of Copper, for Home, School & Office
The KC Protection Copper Bottle is designed to keep your water cool for a longer duration. It is made with high-quality copper and has a stylish and ergonomic design for easy handling.
Keeps water cool
Stylish and ergonomic design
Slightly pricey
KC Pure Copper Designer Water Bottle | Leak Proof Protection | Ayurveda and Yoga Health Benefits (1000ml, Meena Pink Design, Pack of 1)
The KC Advanced Protection Copper Bottle features Ayurvedic properties to enhance overall health. It is easy to clean and maintain, making it a convenient choice for daily use.
Ayurvedic properties
Easy to clean
Smaller capacity
KC Pure Copper Water Bottle with Advanced Leak Proof Protection, Ayurveda,Yoga Health Benefits (500ml, 1Unit) with Lacqure Coated
The KC Designer Advanced Protection Copper Bottle is designed for those who appreciate style and functionality. It features a unique and elegant design, making it a statement accessory.
Unique and elegant design
Functional and stylish
Slightly expensive
KC Pure Copper Designer Water Bottle with Advanced Leak Proof Protection, Ayurveda and Yoga Health Benefits. (1000ml, 1Unit) With Antique Look
|Best Copper water bottles
|Capacity
|Material
|Weight
|Price
|MILTON Copper Charge 1000
|1000 ml
|Copper
|200 grams
|Rs. 699
|Better Home Copper Bottle
|800 ml
|Copper
|250 grams
|Rs. 799
|MILTON Immunity Copper Bottle
|950 ml
|Copper
|230 grams
|Rs. 649
|INDIAN ART VILLA Copper Bottle
|1000 ml
|Copper
|210 grams
|Rs. 899
|Amazon Brand - Solimo Copper Bottle
|900 ml
|Copper
|220 grams
|Rs. 599
|MERCAPE Durable Copper Bottle
|1000 ml
|Copper
|230 grams
|Rs. 649
|BOROSIL Colour Changing Copper Bottle
|950 ml
|Copper
|240 grams
|Rs. 799
|KC Protection Copper Bottle
|1000 ml
|Copper
|220 grams
|Rs. 749
|KC Advanced Protection Copper Bottle
|900 ml
|Copper
|230 grams
|Rs. 699
|KC Designer Advanced Protection Copper Bottle
|1000 ml
|Copper
|210 grams
|Rs. 899
Similar articles for you
Best water purifiers in India in 2025: Top 10 picks on Amazon that purify water without losing the essential minerals
Big price drop on water purifiers on Amazon: Get up to 50% off on top brands like Aquaguard, Kent and more
Best water purifiers for home : Say hello to safe water with these top 8 picks with advanced purification and features
Best refrigerators with latest tech at over 45% off in the Amazon Pre Summer Sale; top brands include Samsung, Whirlpool
Disclaimer: At Livemint, we help you stay up-to-date with the latest trends and products. Mint has an affiliate partnership, so we may get a part of the revenue when you make a purchase. We shall not be liable for any claim under applicable laws, including but not limited to the Consumer Protection Act, 2019, with respect to the products. The products listed in this article are in no particular order of priority.
Catch all the Business News, Market News, Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.