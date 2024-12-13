|Product
|Rating
|Price
ACTIVA Instant 3 Ltr 3 Kva Special Anti Rust Coated 0.7 Mm Ss Tank Wall Mount Geyser,Full Abs Body Premium(White)Come With 5 Years WarrantyView Details
₹1,969
Activa Amazon 10 L Instant 3 KVA (0.8mm) Special Anti Rust Coated Tank Geyser with 5 Year Warranty, Abs Top Bottom, (IVORY),WallView Details
₹2,999
ACTIVA 2 KVA 25 L Storage Geyser ABS Top Bottom, 0.75 mm SS Tank with Temperature Meter Anti Rust Coated Body (IVORY)View Details
₹4,199
ACTIVA 3 Ltr Hotmak Instant 3 Kva Anti Rust Coating Wall Mounted Tank Geyser With Full Abs Type Body With 5 Year Warranty (Ivory)View Details
₹1,949
Activa 15 L Storage 2 Kva Special Anti Rust Coating 0.75 mm SS Tank Geyser with Temperature Meter Abs Top Bottom with Free Installation Kit and adjustable outer thermostat 5 Years Warranty,WallView Details
₹3,599
ACTIVA Instant Geyser 3 LTR 3 KVA Special Anti Rust Coated Tank, Full Abs Body Premium geyser Come With 5 Years Warranty (CD Green & Black),WallView Details
₹1,969
ACTIVA Instant Geyser 3 LTR 3 KVA Special Anti Rust Coated Tank, Full Abs Body Premium geyser Come With 5 Years Warranty (CD Green & Black),WallView Details
₹1,969
ACTIVA 3 Litre INSTANT 3 KVA (0.8 MM THICK) Special Anti Rust Coated 304L Pure SS Tank Volcano Geyser With 5 years warranty,WallView Details
₹1,949
Activa Storage 50 Ltr Tank 2 Kva Special Anti Rust Coating Metal Body, Hd Isi Element Hotline/Crystal Ivory With Free Installation Kit And Adjustable Outer Thermostat 5 Years Warranty - WallView Details
₹6,490
ACTIVA 25Ltr Storage 3 KVA 5 Star Special Anti Rust Coating Tank Geyser Temperature Meter, HD ISI Element Premium (Ivory Brown) with Free Installation...View Details
₹4,699
ACTIVA 25Ltr Storage 3 KVA 5 Star Special Anti Rust Coating Tank Geyser Temperature Meter, HD ISI Element Premium (Ivory Brown) with Free Installation...View Details
₹4,699
Activa has emerged as a leading brand in the home appliances sector, and their range of geysers is no exception. With a focus on energy efficiency, durability, and performance, Activa geysers are a popular choice for households across India. In this article, we will provide an in-depth review of the top 10 Activa geysers available in the market, helping you choose the best one for your needs.
The ACTIVA Instant Special Geyser is a premium quality geyser with a 5-star rating for energy efficiency. It comes with a special coating for added durability and a 3-year warranty, making it a reliable choice for any household.
Reasons to buy
Reasons to avoid
|Energy efficient
|Slightly higher price point
|Durable coating
|Long warranty period
The ACTIVA Instant Special Coated Geyser is designed for quick and efficient water heating. With a special coating for added durability and a 4-star energy rating, this geyser is a reliable choice for any household.
Reasons to buy
Reasons to avoid
|Quick heating
|May require professional installation
|Durable coating
|Energy efficient
The ACTIVA Storage Special Geyser is designed for households with higher hot water requirements. It comes with a glass-lined tank for added durability and a 4-star energy rating, making it an ideal choice for larger families.
Reasons to buy
Reasons to avoid
|Large hot water capacity
|Requires larger installation space
|Durable tank
|Energy efficient
The ACTIVA Instant Coated Geyser is a budget-friendly option for households looking for reliable hot water supply. With a special coating for added durability and a 3-star energy rating, this geyser is suitable for smaller households.
Reasons to buy
Reasons to avoid
|Affordable
|Lower hot water capacity
|Durable coating
|Energy efficient
The ACTIVA 15 Storage Special Geyser is designed for households with a higher demand for hot water. With a 5-star energy rating and a temperature control feature, this geyser is suitable for larger families and colder regions.
Reasons to buy
Reasons to avoid
|High hot water capacity
|Higher initial investment
|Energy efficient
|Durable tank
The ACTIVA Instant Special Geyser is a premium quality geyser with a 5-star energy rating and a special coating for added durability. With a sleek design and a 3-year warranty, this geyser is a stylish and reliable choice for any household.
Reasons to buy
Reasons to avoid
|Stylish design
|Higher price point
|Durable coating
|Energy efficient
Also read: Best Racold geysers in India: Top 6 latest options for efficient and effective water heating
7. ACTIVA 3 Litre INSTANT 3 KVA (0.8 MM THICK) Special Anti Rust Coated
The Activa Instant Volcano Geyser is designed for quick and efficient water heating. With a 4-star energy rating and a compact design, this geyser is suitable for smaller bathrooms and instant hot water needs.
Reasons to buy
Reasons to avoid
|Compact design
|May require frequent maintenance
|Energy efficient
|Quick heating
Also read: Best Geysers for bathrooms in India: Top 5 picks with advanced technology for reliable hot water supply
The ACTIVA Storage Special Coating Geyser is designed for households with higher hot water requirements. With a special coating for added durability and a 4-star energy rating, this geyser is an ideal choice for larger families and colder regions.
Reasons to buy
Reasons to avoid
|Large hot water capacity
|Requires larger installation space
|Durable coating
|Energy efficient
Also read: Is it time to replace your geyser? Signs you need a new water heater and our top recommendations
The ACTIVA Storage GLASSLINED Geyser is designed for households with higher hot water requirements. With a glass-lined tank for added durability and a 4-star energy rating, this geyser is an ideal choice for larger families and colder regions.
Reasons to buy
Reasons to avoid
|Large hot water capacity
|Requires larger installation space
|Durable tank
|Energy efficient
Also read: Best 25 litre geysers: Here are the top 9 picks with modern safety features from Crompton, Bajaj, Havells and more
10. ACTIVA 10 Ltr Instant 3 Kva 5 Star Wall Mounted Geyser
The Activa Instant Geyser is a budget-friendly option for households looking for reliable hot water supply. With a 3-star energy rating and a compact design, this geyser is suitable for smaller households and instant hot water needs.
Reasons to buy
Reasons to avoid
|Affordable
|Lower hot water capacity
|Compact design
|Energy efficient
|Best Activa geysers
|Energy Rating
|Coating
|Tank Material
|ACTIVA Instant Special Anti Rust Coated Wall Mount Geyser
|5-star
|Special
|NA
|ACTIVA Instant Special Coated Geyser
|4-star
|Special
|NA
|ACTIVA Storage Special Geyser
|4-star
|NA
|Glass-lined
|ACTIVA Instant Coated Geyser
|3-star
|Special
|NA
|ACTIVA 15 Storage Special Geyser
|5-star
|NA
|Glass-lined
|ACTIVA Instant Special Geyser
|5-star
|Special
|NA
|Activa Instant Volcano Geyser
|4-star
|NA
|NA
|ACTIVA Storage Special Coating Geyser
|4-star
|Special
|NA
|ACTIVA Storage GLASSLINED Geyser
|4-star
|NA
|Glass-lined
|Activa Instant Geyser
|3-star
|NA
|NA
The ACTIVA Instant Coated Geyser is our top pick for the best value for money. It offers a balance of performance, durability, and affordability, making it an ideal choice for smaller households with a limited budget.
This 3-litre geyser offers powerful 3000-watt instant heating with a durable 304L stainless steel tank. Its 4-way safety features ensure reliable operation. The rust-proof ABS body and ISI-marked element add longevity, while LED indicators signal when the hot water is ready.
When choosing the perfect Activa geyser for your home, consider factors such as the energy rating, tank material, and hot water capacity. Look for features that match your household’s requirements, and compare the pros and cons of each product to make an informed decision.
Similar articles for you:
Best 5 litre geysers: Top 8 efficient picks from Bajaj, Crompton and other leading brands to keep you warm this winter
Best 15 litre geyser: Top 10 picks from Havells, V-Guard, AO Smith, Bajaj, Hindware for versatile and quick heating
Best 5 star rated geysers in India: Top 8 options with enhanced safety features and contemporary designs
Best kitchen geysers in India: Top 6 options from Bajaj, Racold and others for instant hot water supply at home
Disclaimer: At Livemint, we help you stay up-to-date with the latest trends and products. Mint has an affiliate partnership, so we may get a part of the revenue when you make a purchase. We shall not be liable for any claim under applicable laws, including but not limited to the Consumer Protection Act, 2019, with respect to the products. The products listed in this article are in no particular order of priority.
Catch all the Business News, Market News, Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.