ACTIVA Instant 3 Ltr 3 Kva Special Anti Rust Coated 0.7 Mm Ss Tank Wall Mount Geyser,Full Abs Body Premium(White)Come With 5 Years Warranty
|
Activa Amazon 10 L Instant 3 KVA (0.8mm) Special Anti Rust Coated Tank Geyser with 5 Year Warranty, Abs Top Bottom, (IVORY),Wall
ACTIVA 2 KVA 25 L Storage Geyser ABS Top Bottom, 0.75 mm SS Tank with Temperature Meter Anti Rust Coated Body (IVORY)
ACTIVA 3 Ltr Hotmak Instant 3 Kva Anti Rust Coating Wall Mounted Tank Geyser With Full Abs Type Body With 5 Year Warranty (Ivory)
Activa 15 L Storage 2 Kva Special Anti Rust Coating 0.75 mm SS Tank Geyser with Temperature Meter Abs Top Bottom with Free Installation Kit and adjustable outer thermostat 5 Years Warranty,Wall
ACTIVA Instant Geyser 3 LTR 3 KVA Special Anti Rust Coated Tank, Full Abs Body Premium geyser Come With 5 Years Warranty (CD Green & Black),Wall
ACTIVA 3 Litre INSTANT 3 KVA (0.8 MM THICK) Special Anti Rust Coated 304L Pure SS Tank Volcano Geyser With 5 years warranty,Wall
Activa Storage 50 Ltr Tank 2 Kva Special Anti Rust Coating Metal Body, Hd Isi Element Hotline/Crystal Ivory With Free Installation Kit And Adjustable Outer Thermostat 5 Years Warranty - Wall
Activa has emerged as a leading brand in the home appliances sector, and their range of geysers is no exception. With a focus on energy efficiency, durability, and performance, Activa geysers are a popular choice for households across India. In this article, we will provide an in-depth review of the top 10 Activa geysers available in the market, helping you choose the best one for your needs.
The ACTIVA Instant Special Geyser is a premium quality geyser with a 5-star rating for energy efficiency. It comes with a special coating for added durability and a 3-year warranty, making it a reliable choice for any household.
Specifications of ACTIVA Instant 3 Ltr 3 Kva Special Anti Rust Coated 0.7 Mm Ss Tank Wall Mount Geyser:
- 5-star energy rating
- Special coating for durability
- 3-year warranty
- Available in multiple sizes
- Suitable for high-rise buildings
Reasons to buy
Reasons to avoid
|Energy efficient
|Slightly higher price point
|Durable coating
|Long warranty period
The ACTIVA Instant Special Coated Geyser is designed for quick and efficient water heating. With a special coating for added durability and a 4-star energy rating, this geyser is a reliable choice for any household.
Specifications of Activa Amazon 10 L Instant 3 KVA (0.8mm) Special Anti Rust Coated Tank Geyser:
- 4-star energy rating
- Special coating for durability
- Available in multiple sizes
- Easy to install
- Suitable for hard water
Reasons to buy
Reasons to avoid
|Quick heating
|May require professional installation
|Durable coating
|Energy efficient
The ACTIVA Storage Special Geyser is designed for households with higher hot water requirements. It comes with a glass-lined tank for added durability and a 4-star energy rating, making it an ideal choice for larger families.
Specifications of ACTIVA 2 KVA 25 L Storage Geyser:
- 4-star energy rating
- Glass-lined tank for durability
- Available in multiple sizes
- Temperature control feature
- Suitable for larger families
Reasons to buy
Reasons to avoid
|Large hot water capacity
|Requires larger installation space
|Durable tank
|Energy efficient
The ACTIVA Instant Coated Geyser is a budget-friendly option for households looking for reliable hot water supply. With a special coating for added durability and a 3-star energy rating, this geyser is suitable for smaller households.
Specifications of ACTIVA 3 Ltr Hotmak Instant 3 Kva Anti Rust Coating Wall Mounted Tank Geyser:
- 3-star energy rating
- Special coating for durability
- Available in multiple sizes
- Low maintenance
- Suitable for low usage
Reasons to buy
Reasons to avoid
|Affordable
|Lower hot water capacity
|Durable coating
|Energy efficient
Also read: Looking for geysers for the winter season? Consider V-Guard models for your home
The ACTIVA 15 Storage Special Geyser is designed for households with a higher demand for hot water. With a 5-star energy rating and a temperature control feature, this geyser is suitable for larger families and colder regions.
Specifications of Activa 15 L Storage 2 Kva Special Anti Rust Coating 0.75 mm SS Tank Geyser:
- 5-star energy rating
- Temperature control feature
- Available in multiple sizes
- Glass-lined tank for durability
- Suitable for colder regions
Reasons to buy
Reasons to avoid
|High hot water capacity
|Higher initial investment
|Energy efficient
|Durable tank
Also read: Best 5 star geysers for energy efficiency and hot water comfort: Top picks for 2024
The ACTIVA Instant Special Geyser is a premium quality geyser with a 5-star energy rating and a special coating for added durability. With a sleek design and a 3-year warranty, this geyser is a stylish and reliable choice for any household.
Specifications of ACTIVA Instant Geyser 3 LTR 3 KVA Special Anti Rust Coated Tank:
- 5-star energy rating
- Special coating for durability
- 3-year warranty
- Sleek design
- Suitable for modern bathrooms
Reasons to buy
Reasons to avoid
|Stylish design
|Higher price point
|Durable coating
|Energy efficient
Also read: Best Racold geysers in India: Top 6 latest options for efficient and effective water heating
7. ACTIVA 3 Litre INSTANT 3 KVA (0.8 MM THICK) Special Anti Rust Coated
The Activa Instant Volcano Geyser is designed for quick and efficient water heating. With a 4-star energy rating and a compact design, this geyser is suitable for smaller bathrooms and instant hot water needs.
Specifications of ACTIVA 3 Litre INSTANT 3 KVA (0.8 MM THICK) Special Anti Rust Coated:
- 4-star energy rating
- Compact design
- Available in multiple sizes
- Quick heating
- Suitable for smaller bathrooms
Reasons to buy
Reasons to avoid
|Compact design
|May require frequent maintenance
|Energy efficient
|Quick heating
Also read: Best Geysers for bathrooms in India: Top 5 picks with advanced technology for reliable hot water supply
The ACTIVA Storage Special Coating Geyser is designed for households with higher hot water requirements. With a special coating for added durability and a 4-star energy rating, this geyser is an ideal choice for larger families and colder regions.
Specifications of Activa Storage 50 Ltr Tank 2 Kva Special Anti Rust Coating Metal Body:
- 4-star energy rating
- Special coating for durability
- Available in multiple sizes
- Temperature control feature
- Suitable for colder regions
Reasons to buy
Reasons to avoid
|Large hot water capacity
|Requires larger installation space
|Durable coating
|Energy efficient
Also read: Is it time to replace your geyser? Signs you need a new water heater and our top recommendations
The ACTIVA Storage GLASSLINED Geyser is designed for households with higher hot water requirements. With a glass-lined tank for added durability and a 4-star energy rating, this geyser is an ideal choice for larger families and colder regions.
Specifications of ACTIVA 25Ltr Storage 3 KVA 5 Star Special Anti Rust Coating Tank Geyser:
- 4-star energy rating
- Glass-lined tank for durability
- Available in multiple sizes
- Temperature control feature
- Suitable for larger families
Reasons to buy
Reasons to avoid
|Large hot water capacity
|Requires larger installation space
|Durable tank
|Energy efficient
Also read: Best 25 litre geysers: Here are the top 9 picks with modern safety features from Crompton, Bajaj, Havells and more
10. ACTIVA 10 Ltr Instant 3 Kva 5 Star Wall Mounted Geyser
The Activa Instant Geyser is a budget-friendly option for households looking for reliable hot water supply. With a 3-star energy rating and a compact design, this geyser is suitable for smaller households and instant hot water needs.
Specifications of ACTIVA 10 Ltr Instant 3 Kva 5 Star Wall Mounted Geyser:
- 3-star energy rating
- Compact design
- Available in multiple sizes
- Low maintenance
- Suitable for low usage
Reasons to buy
Reasons to avoid
|Affordable
|Lower hot water capacity
|Compact design
|Energy efficient
Top 3 features of the best Activa geysers:
|Best Activa geysers
|Energy Rating
|Coating
|Tank Material
|ACTIVA Instant Special Anti Rust Coated Wall Mount Geyser
|5-star
|Special
|NA
|ACTIVA Instant Special Coated Geyser
|4-star
|Special
|NA
|ACTIVA Storage Special Geyser
|4-star
|NA
|Glass-lined
|ACTIVA Instant Coated Geyser
|3-star
|Special
|NA
|ACTIVA 15 Storage Special Geyser
|5-star
|NA
|Glass-lined
|ACTIVA Instant Special Geyser
|5-star
|Special
|NA
|Activa Instant Volcano Geyser
|4-star
|NA
|NA
|ACTIVA Storage Special Coating Geyser
|4-star
|Special
|NA
|ACTIVA Storage GLASSLINED Geyser
|4-star
|NA
|Glass-lined
|Activa Instant Geyser
|3-star
|NA
|NA
Best value for money Activa geysers:
The ACTIVA Instant Coated Geyser is our top pick for the best value for money. It offers a balance of performance, durability, and affordability, making it an ideal choice for smaller households with a limited budget.
Best overall Activa geysers:
This 3-litre geyser offers powerful 3000-watt instant heating with a durable 304L stainless steel tank. Its 4-way safety features ensure reliable operation. The rust-proof ABS body and ISI-marked element add longevity, while LED indicators signal when the hot water is ready.
How to find the best Activa Geyser:
When choosing the perfect Activa geyser for your home, consider factors such as the energy rating, tank material, and hot water capacity. Look for features that match your household’s requirements, and compare the pros and cons of each product to make an informed decision.
FAQs
Question : What is the price range of Activa geysers?
Ans : The price of Activa geysers varies based on the size, features, and energy rating. You can find options ranging from budget-friendly to premium models.
Question : Are Activa geysers suitable for high-rise buildings?
Ans : Yes, Activa geysers are designed to be suitable for high-rise buildings, ensuring efficient water heating even in multi-storey apartments.
Question : Do Activa geysers require professional installation?
Ans : While some Activa geysers may require professional installation, most models are designed for easy and hassle-free installation.
Question : What is the warranty period for Activa geysers?
Ans : The warranty period for Activa geysers varies based on the model, ranging from 1 to 3 years, providing peace of mind for your purchase.
