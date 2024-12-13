Hello User
Next Story
Business News/ Product Hub / Enjoy hot water showers with the best Active geysers with modern features and designs for your home

Enjoy hot water showers with the best Active geysers with modern features and designs for your home

Affiliate Desk

Looking to buy a new geyser? Check out our list of the top 10 Activa Geysers in India, complete with detailed product information, pros and cons, and a feature comparison table to help you make an informed decision.

Stylish Activa geyser delivers instant hot water, energy-efficient performance.
Our Picks

Our Picks

Activa has emerged as a leading brand in the home appliances sector, and their range of geysers is no exception. With a focus on energy efficiency, durability, and performance, Activa geysers are a popular choice for households across India. In this article, we will provide an in-depth review of the top 10 Activa geysers available in the market, helping you choose the best one for your needs.

The ACTIVA Instant Special Geyser is a premium quality geyser with a 5-star rating for energy efficiency. It comes with a special coating for added durability and a 3-year warranty, making it a reliable choice for any household.

Specifications of ACTIVA Instant 3 Ltr 3 Kva Special Anti Rust Coated 0.7 Mm Ss Tank Wall Mount Geyser:

  • 5-star energy rating
  • Special coating for durability
  • 3-year warranty
  • Available in multiple sizes
  • Suitable for high-rise buildings

Reasons to buy

Reasons to avoid

Energy efficientSlightly higher price point
Durable coating
Long warranty period

The ACTIVA Instant Special Coated Geyser is designed for quick and efficient water heating. With a special coating for added durability and a 4-star energy rating, this geyser is a reliable choice for any household.

Specifications of Activa Amazon 10 L Instant 3 KVA (0.8mm) Special Anti Rust Coated Tank Geyser:

  • 4-star energy rating
  • Special coating for durability
  • Available in multiple sizes
  • Easy to install
  • Suitable for hard water

Reasons to buy

Reasons to avoid

Quick heatingMay require professional installation
Durable coating
Energy efficient

The ACTIVA Storage Special Geyser is designed for households with higher hot water requirements. It comes with a glass-lined tank for added durability and a 4-star energy rating, making it an ideal choice for larger families.

Specifications of ACTIVA 2 KVA 25 L Storage Geyser:

  • 4-star energy rating
  • Glass-lined tank for durability
  • Available in multiple sizes
  • Temperature control feature
  • Suitable for larger families

Reasons to buy

Reasons to avoid

Large hot water capacityRequires larger installation space
Durable tank
Energy efficient

The ACTIVA Instant Coated Geyser is a budget-friendly option for households looking for reliable hot water supply. With a special coating for added durability and a 3-star energy rating, this geyser is suitable for smaller households.

Specifications of ACTIVA 3 Ltr Hotmak Instant 3 Kva Anti Rust Coating Wall Mounted Tank Geyser:

  • 3-star energy rating
  • Special coating for durability
  • Available in multiple sizes
  • Low maintenance
  • Suitable for low usage

Reasons to buy

Reasons to avoid

AffordableLower hot water capacity
Durable coating
Energy efficient

Also read: Looking for geysers for the winter season? Consider V-Guard models for your home

The ACTIVA 15 Storage Special Geyser is designed for households with a higher demand for hot water. With a 5-star energy rating and a temperature control feature, this geyser is suitable for larger families and colder regions.

Specifications of Activa 15 L Storage 2 Kva Special Anti Rust Coating 0.75 mm SS Tank Geyser:

  • 5-star energy rating
  • Temperature control feature
  • Available in multiple sizes
  • Glass-lined tank for durability
  • Suitable for colder regions

Reasons to buy

Reasons to avoid

High hot water capacityHigher initial investment
Energy efficient
Durable tank

Also read: Best 5 star geysers for energy efficiency and hot water comfort: Top picks for 2024

The ACTIVA Instant Special Geyser is a premium quality geyser with a 5-star energy rating and a special coating for added durability. With a sleek design and a 3-year warranty, this geyser is a stylish and reliable choice for any household.

Specifications of ACTIVA Instant Geyser 3 LTR 3 KVA Special Anti Rust Coated Tank:

  • 5-star energy rating
  • Special coating for durability
  • 3-year warranty
  • Sleek design
  • Suitable for modern bathrooms

Reasons to buy

Reasons to avoid

Stylish designHigher price point
Durable coating
Energy efficient

Also read: Best Racold geysers in India: Top 6 latest options for efficient and effective water heating

7. ACTIVA 3 Litre INSTANT 3 KVA (0.8 MM THICK) Special Anti Rust Coated

The Activa Instant Volcano Geyser is designed for quick and efficient water heating. With a 4-star energy rating and a compact design, this geyser is suitable for smaller bathrooms and instant hot water needs.

Specifications of ACTIVA 3 Litre INSTANT 3 KVA (0.8 MM THICK) Special Anti Rust Coated:

  • 4-star energy rating
  • Compact design
  • Available in multiple sizes
  • Quick heating
  • Suitable for smaller bathrooms

Reasons to buy

Reasons to avoid

Compact designMay require frequent maintenance
Energy efficient
Quick heating

Also read: Best Geysers for bathrooms in India: Top 5 picks with advanced technology for reliable hot water supply

The ACTIVA Storage Special Coating Geyser is designed for households with higher hot water requirements. With a special coating for added durability and a 4-star energy rating, this geyser is an ideal choice for larger families and colder regions.

Specifications of Activa Storage 50 Ltr Tank 2 Kva Special Anti Rust Coating Metal Body:

  • 4-star energy rating
  • Special coating for durability
  • Available in multiple sizes
  • Temperature control feature
  • Suitable for colder regions

Reasons to buy

Reasons to avoid

Large hot water capacityRequires larger installation space
Durable coating
Energy efficient

Also read: Is it time to replace your geyser? Signs you need a new water heater and our top recommendations

The ACTIVA Storage GLASSLINED Geyser is designed for households with higher hot water requirements. With a glass-lined tank for added durability and a 4-star energy rating, this geyser is an ideal choice for larger families and colder regions.

Specifications of ACTIVA 25Ltr Storage 3 KVA 5 Star Special Anti Rust Coating Tank Geyser:

  • 4-star energy rating
  • Glass-lined tank for durability
  • Available in multiple sizes
  • Temperature control feature
  • Suitable for larger families

Reasons to buy

Reasons to avoid

Large hot water capacityRequires larger installation space
Durable tank
Energy efficient

Also read: Best 25 litre geysers: Here are the top 9 picks with modern safety features from Crompton, Bajaj, Havells and more

10. ACTIVA 10 Ltr Instant 3 Kva 5 Star Wall Mounted Geyser

The Activa Instant Geyser is a budget-friendly option for households looking for reliable hot water supply. With a 3-star energy rating and a compact design, this geyser is suitable for smaller households and instant hot water needs.

Specifications of ACTIVA 10 Ltr Instant 3 Kva 5 Star Wall Mounted Geyser:

  • 3-star energy rating
  • Compact design
  • Available in multiple sizes
  • Low maintenance
  • Suitable for low usage

Reasons to buy

Reasons to avoid

AffordableLower hot water capacity
Compact design
Energy efficient

Top 3 features of the best Activa geysers:

Best Activa geysersEnergy RatingCoating             Tank Material
ACTIVA Instant Special Anti Rust Coated Wall Mount Geyser5-starSpecialNA
ACTIVA Instant Special Coated Geyser4-starSpecialNA
ACTIVA Storage Special Geyser4-starNAGlass-lined
ACTIVA Instant Coated Geyser3-starSpecialNA
ACTIVA 15 Storage Special Geyser5-starNAGlass-lined
ACTIVA Instant Special Geyser5-starSpecialNA
Activa Instant Volcano Geyser4-starNANA
ACTIVA Storage Special Coating Geyser4-starSpecialNA
ACTIVA Storage GLASSLINED Geyser4-starNAGlass-lined
Activa Instant Geyser3-starNANA

Best value for money Activa geysers:

The ACTIVA Instant Coated Geyser is our top pick for the best value for money. It offers a balance of performance, durability, and affordability, making it an ideal choice for smaller households with a limited budget.

Best overall Activa geysers:

This 3-litre geyser offers powerful 3000-watt instant heating with a durable 304L stainless steel tank. Its 4-way safety features ensure reliable operation. The rust-proof ABS body and ISI-marked element add longevity, while LED indicators signal when the hot water is ready.

How to find the best Activa Geyser:

When choosing the perfect Activa geyser for your home, consider factors such as the energy rating, tank material, and hot water capacity. Look for features that match your household’s requirements, and compare the pros and cons of each product to make an informed decision.

FAQs

Question : What is the price range of Activa geysers?

Ans : The price of Activa geysers varies based on the size, features, and energy rating. You can find options ranging from budget-friendly to premium models.

Question : Are Activa geysers suitable for high-rise buildings?

Ans : Yes, Activa geysers are designed to be suitable for high-rise buildings, ensuring efficient water heating even in multi-storey apartments.

Question : Do Activa geysers require professional installation?

Ans : While some Activa geysers may require professional installation, most models are designed for easy and hassle-free installation.

Question : What is the warranty period for Activa geysers?

Ans : The warranty period for Activa geysers varies based on the model, ranging from 1 to 3 years, providing peace of mind for your purchase.

