Crompton InstaBliss|3L|3000-Watts Powerful Heating|Electric Instant Water Heater (Geyser) for home|High Grade SS Tank with Advanced 4 Level Safety|Rust-Proof|White|Wall MountingView Details
₹2,749
ACTIVA 2 KVA 25 L Storage Geyser ABS Top Bottom, 0.75 mm SS Tank with Temperature Meter Anti Rust Coated Body (IVORY)View Details
₹4,199
Crompton Solarium Vogue 3 Litre, 3kW Instant Water Heater/Geyser with Free Installation & Free Pipes (White & Turquoise Blue)"View Details
₹3,489
V-Guard Zio Instant Geyser 5 Ltr Wall Mount Water Heater|Advanced Multi-Layered Safety|3000 W Powerful Heating|Strong Stainless Steel Tank|Suitable For Kitchen&Bathroom|White-BlueView Details
₹3,799
Activa 15 L Storage 2 Kva Special Anti Rust Coating 0.75 mm SS Tank Geyser with Temperature Meter Abs Top Bottom with Free Installation Kit and adjustable outer thermostat 5 Years Warranty,WallView Details
₹3,599
A.O. Smith EWS-5 White | 5 Litre 3KW Instant Water Heater (Geyser) with shock proof Outer Body |5 Levels safety shield |Made for Kitchen and Bathroom Applications, Wall MountingView Details
₹4,199
ACTIVA 15 Ltr Storage (2Kva) Special Anti Rust Coated Wall Mounted Geyser Aurona Suitable For High Rise Buildings Comes With 5 Years WarrantyView Details
₹3,799
Looking for the best geysers under ₹5000 to beat the winter chills? We've got you covered with a list of the top 7 geysers that offer great value for money. Whether you need an instant water heater or a storage geyser, we've included a variety of options to suit your needs. Read on to find detailed product descriptions, pros and cons, and a feature comparison table to make the best choice for your home.
The Crompton InstaBliss Instant Heater is a powerful and advanced water heater that provides instant hot water. It comes with a sleek design and efficient heating technology, making it a great choice for small households.
Reasons to buy
Reasons to avoid
|Instant hot water
|Limited capacity
|Energy-efficient
|Not suitable for large families
|Sleek design
The ACTIVA Storage Water Heater is a reliable choice for households looking for a budget-friendly option. With a durable heating element and a temperature control knob, this geyser offers efficient water heating for daily use.
Reasons to buy
Reasons to avoid
|Large capacity
|Slow heating time
|Durable heating element
|Limited warranty period
|Energy-efficient
The Crompton Solarium Vogue Water Heater is a stylish and efficient geyser with a durable tank and corrosion-resistant body. It comes with advanced safety features and a 5-star energy efficiency rating for reliable performance.
Reasons to buy
Reasons to avoid
|Stylish design
|Limited color options
|Corrosion-resistant tank
|Higher price point
|Energy-efficient
The V-Guard Zio Water Heater offers advanced efficiency and reliable performance for daily hot water needs. With a durable tank and high-density insulation, this geyser is designed to provide long-lasting comfort.
Reasons to buy
Reasons to avoid
|Efficient performance
|Smaller capacity
|Rust-resistant tank
|Limited color options
|Compact design
The 15-Litre Storage Water Heater is a special geyser with a high-capacity tank and temperature control features. It offers reliable hot water for large families and comes with a comprehensive warranty for peace of mind.
Reasons to buy
Reasons to avoid
|High capacity
|Bulkier size
|Temperature control
|Requires professional installation
|Versatile installation
The AO Smith Instant Water Heater is a powerful and compact geyser suitable for bathroom applications. It offers instant hot water with advanced safety features and a sleek design for modern homes.
Reasons to buy
Reasons to avoid
|Instant hot water
|Limited capacity
|Compact design
|Higher price point
|Safety features
The Storage Water Heater for High-rise Buildings is designed for versatile installation and reliable hot water supply. With a sturdy tank and efficient heating element, this geyser is a great choice for tall buildings.
Reasons to buy
Reasons to avoid
|Versatile installation
|Limited capacity
|Temperature control
|May require additional accessories for installation
|Durable construction
|Best geysers under ₹5000
|Capacity
|Energy Efficiency
|Heating Element
|Crompton InstaBliss Instant Heater
|6 litres
|4-star
|Advanced
|ACTIVA Storage Water Heater
|15 litres
|Not specified
|Durable
|Crompton Solarium Vogue Water Heater
|15 litres
|5-star
|Corrosion-resistant
|V-Guard Zio Water Heater
|10 litres
|4-star
|High-density insulation
|15-Litre Storage Water Heater
|15 litres
|Not specified
|Copper
|AO Smith Instant Water Heater
|3 litres
|Not specified
|Glass-coated
|Storage Water Heater for High-rise Buildings
|10 litres
|Not specified
|Efficient
The V-Guard Zio Water Heater stands out as the best value for money with its efficient performance, rust-resistant tank, and compact design. It offers reliable hot water at an affordable price point, making it a top choice for budget-conscious buyers.
The Crompton InstaBliss 3-L Instant Water Heater offers fast heating with a 3000W power output. Designed with a rust-free ABS body, it ensures durability and long life. It features advanced 4-level safety, including a capillary thermostat, thermal cut-out, and pressure release valve. With a 5-year tank warranty, this geyser provides reliable and safe performance for your home.
To find the perfect geyser under 5000, consider the capacity, energy efficiency, and safety features of each product. Look for versatile installation options, durable construction, and a comprehensive warranty to make an informed decision based on your specific needs.
