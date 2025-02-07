Our Picks Best overall Value for money FAQs

Clean and safe drinking water is a necessity, and with the best-selling water purifiers available at huge discounts, now is the perfect time to invest in one. Whether you need an RO, UV, or UF purifier, top brands like Aquaguard, Pureit, and Kent are offering unbeatable deals during the Amazon sale. With up to 50% discounts, you can ensure pure and healthy water for your family without stretching your budget.

In this article, we have handpicked the top water purifiers that are highly rated for their performance, durability, and advanced filtration technology. From compact models for small households to high-capacity purifiers for larger families, there's an option for everyone. Read on to explore the features, benefits, and the best discounts available, so you can make an informed decision and grab the best deal before the sale ends!

The HUL Pureit Eco Water Saver RO+UV+MF+Mineral is a high-efficiency water purifier designed to save up to 60 percent more water than regular RO systems. Its seven-stage purification process removes impurities while enriching water with essential minerals. Featuring UV sterilisation, Smartsense filter indicators, and a 10-litre storage capacity, it is suitable for borewells, tankers, and municipal water with TDS levels up to 2000 PPM.

Specifications Filtration 7-stage RO+UV+MF purification Water Saving Up to 60 percent more compared to standard RO Storage Capacity 10 litres Filter Life 6000 litres, double that of regular RO systems Smart Alerts 15-day filter expiry alert Installation Tabletop and wall-mountable Click Here to Buy HUL Pureit RO+UV+MF+Copper+Mineral | INR 2000 Off on Exchange | 7 Stage Purification | 8L Capacity | Suitable for Borewell, Tanker & Municipal Water | Table Top | Wall Mountable | Black & Copper

The Aquaguard Slim Glass UV Bar Inline Water Purifier is a premium UV purifier designed exclusively for municipal water with TDS below 200 ppm. It features a toughened glass exterior, real-time TDS indicator, and 7-stage purification for superior filtration. With 5th Gen UV LED technology and Active Copper infusion, it delivers instant purified water with zero wait time, ensuring safe and healthy drinking water for all age groups.

Specifications Filtration 7-stage purification Water Source Compatibility Suitable only for municipal water TDS Indicator Displays real-time input Build Quality Toughened glass exterior for a premium finish User Alerts 30 different alerts Design Slimmest-ever UV purifier Click Here to Buy Aquaguard Slim Glass UV Bar Inline Water Purifier | Toughened Glass Exterior | TDS Indicator | Slimmest UV Purifier | 7-Stage Purification | Suitable for Municipal Water Only (TDS <200 ppm)

The Aquaguard Ritz Pro RO+UV SMART Water Purifier is a Wi-Fi-enabled purifier with Titanium Duo Filters that last up to two years for water with TDS <1000 ppm. Featuring 9-stage purification, real-time water quality monitoring, hydration tracking, and automated service alerts, it ensures convenience and efficiency. The 3-in-1 Active Copper Technology enriches water with essential minerals, making it a smart choice for modern homes.

Specifications Filtration 9-stage RO+UV purification with Active Copper Filter Life Titanium Duo Filters last up to 2 years Water Quality Monitoring Real-time TDS input and output display Smart Features Wi-Fi-enabled app for health check, hydration tracking, and service alerts Automation Auto-detects issues and books service requests Mineral Enrichment Adds copper, calcium, and magnesium Click Here to Buy Aquaguard Ritz Pro RO+UV Wi-Fi enabled SMART Water Purifier | Titanium Duo Filters last for 2 Yrs | Filter Life Monitoring | Automated Service Alerts | 9 Stage Purification | 3-in-1 Active Copper

The Urban Company Native M2 Water Purifier offers a 10-stage purification process, including RO, UV, Copper, and Alkaline filtration, ensuring 99.99% pure water. Its 2-year filter life and zero service cost save up to ₹13,500 in maintenance over six years. Smart IoT features, in-tank UV protection, and a 2-year warranty make it a reliable choice for homes using borewells, tankers, or municipal water sources.

Specifications Filtration 10-stage RO+UV+Copper+Alkaline purification Filter Life Lasts up to 2 years with no service needed Capacity 8 litres Smart Features IoT-enabled monitoring via the Urban Company app Warranty 2 years, covering all filters, membranes, and electrical parts Installation Free in select cities Click Here to Buy Urban Company Native M2 Water Purifier | Needs No Service for 2 Years | RO+UV+Copper+Alkaline |10-Stage Purifier | 4-in-1 Health Booster | Smart IoT Features | 8L Capacity | 2 Year Warranty

The Urban Company Native M1 Water Purifier features 10-stage purification with RO, UV, Copper, and Alkaline filtration, ensuring 99.99% pure water. With a 2-year filter life and zero service cost, it helps save up to ₹13,500 in maintenance over six years. In-tank UV protection, a 2-year warranty, and free installation in select cities make it a reliable and cost-effective choice for all water sources.

Specifications Filtration 10-stage RO+UV+Copper+Alkaline purification Filter Life Lasts up to 2 years with no service needed Capacity 8 litres Smart Features 4-in-1 Health Booster with mineral enrichment Warranty 2 years, covering all filters, membranes, and electrical parts Installation Free in select cities Click Here to Buy Urban Company Native M1 Water Purifier | Needs No Service For 2 Years | RO+UV+Copper+Alkaline | 10-Stage Purifier | 4-in-1 Health Booster | 8L Capacity | 2 Year Warranty (Filters Included)

The HUL Pureit Revito RO+MF+Mineral+UV in-Tank offers 7-stage purification with DURAViva filtration technology, ensuring safe drinking water by removing heavy metals and enriching it with minerals. It provides up to 70% water savings, purifies up to 8000 litres, and features in-tank UV sterilisation. With Smartsense indicators for timely filter replacement, it is a reliable choice for homes using borewells, tankers, or municipal water sources.

Specifications Filtration 7-stage RO+MF+UV LED purification Water Saving Up to 70% more compared to standard RO systems Capacity 7 litres Filter Life Up to 8000 litres, higher than most RO purifiers UV Protection In-tank UV sterilisation for 24/7 safety Smart Features Smartsense indicators for timely filter replacement Click Here to Buy HUL Pureit Revito RO+MF+Mineral+UV in-Tank | INR 3000 Off on Exchange | 7 stage | 7L Capacity | Upto 70% Water Savings | Suitable for Borewell, Tanker & Municipal Water | DURAViva | Magenta

The Aquaguard Marvel NXT is a 10-stage water purifier featuring RO+UV+UF+Active Copper technology for superior filtration. It saves up to 60% water, removes 99.9999% of bacteria, and ensures sweet-tasting water with a taste adjuster. With Smart Service Alerts, a zero-pressure pump, and purification for all water sources (municipal, borewell, tanker), it delivers safe, mineral-enriched water for households of all sizes.

Specifications Filtration 10-stage RO+UV+UF with Active Copper Water Saving Up to 60% more efficient than regular RO purifiers Taste Adjuster Ensures sweet-tasting water Smart Features Service alerts, tank-full indicators, filter life warnings Pressure Handling Zero-pressure pump for low or no water pressure Water Source Compatibility Works with borewell, tanker, and municipal water Click Here to Buy Aquaguard Marvel NXT 10-Stage Active Copper Tech Water Purifier | Up to 60% Water Savings | RO+UV+UF+Active Copper Tech | Taste Adjuster | Suitable for Tanker, Borewell & Municipal Water

The Aquaguard Aura 2X Life features 8-stage purification with RO+UV+Active Copper+Taste Adjuster and requires no service for 2 years, thanks to its Dual Layer Filter Technology (DLFT). It offers 50% water savings, an unconditional 2-year warranty, and benefits worth ₹4500, including free installation. Designed for all water sources, it ensures 99.9999% bacteria reduction and sweet-tasting, mineral-enriched water for a hassle-free purification experience.

Specifications Filtration 8-stage RO+UV+Active Copper purification Filter Life Lasts 2 years with no service required Water Saving Saves up to 50% more water than regular RO systems Taste Adjuster Ensures sweet-tasting water Warranty 2-year comprehensive warranty covering filters and electrical parts Compatibility Works with borewell, tanker, and municipal water Click Here to Buy Aquaguard Aura 2X Life, Needs No Service for 2 Years | Unconditional Warranty for 2 Years (Filters included) | 8-Stage Purification | RO+UV+Active Copper+Taste Adjuster |Suitable for all Water Sources

The HUL Pureit Marina Pro is a 7-stage RO+UV LED water purifier with a 7-litre storage capacity and up to 45% water savings. It features a mineral enhancer for calcium and magnesium enrichment, UV sterilization for 99.9% bacteria removal, and Smartsense indicators to alert filter expiry. With 6000-litre filter life, it is suitable for borewell, tanker, and municipal water, ensuring safe and fresh drinking water.

Specifications Filtration 7-stage RO+UV LED purification Mineral Enrichment Enhances water with calcium and magnesium Water Saving Up to 45% more efficient than regular RO purifiers Smart Features Smartsense indicators for timely filter replacement Storage Capacity 7 litres Compatibility Works with borewell, tanker, and municipal water Click Here to Buy HUL Pureit Marina Pro Mineral RO+UV LED in-tank | 7 stage Purification | 7 Litres Capacity | Up to 45% Water Savings | Suitable for Borewell, Tanker & Muncipal Water | Wall Mountable | Blue & white

The Aquaguard Blaze Insta Hot & Ambient is a 9-stage RO+UV water purifier with Active Copper Technology and a dual stainless steel tank. It offers instant hot and ambient water, up to 60% water savings, and a Taste Adjuster for customised flavour. Equipped with a filter change indicator and TDS reduction, it is wall-mountable or countertop-friendly, making it ideal for homes and offices.

Specifications Filtration 9-stage RO+UV+Active Copper purification Storage Capacity 5.6 litres with a dual stainless steel tank Water Saving Up to 60% more efficient than regular RO purifiers Temperature Control Provides both instant hot and ambient water Smart Features Change filter indicator and TDS reduction Installation Suitable for wall mounting or countertop use Click Here to Buy Aquaguard Blaze Insta Hot & Ambient 9-Stage RO, Dual Stainless Steel Tank Water Purifier | RO+UV+Active Copper Tech | Taste Adjuster | Upto 60% Water Savings | Suitable for all Water Sources

Factors to consider when buying a water purifier Water source and TDS level: Identify if your water comes from a borewell, tanker or municipal supply. Use RO purifiers for high TDS above 200 ppm and UV purifiers for low TDS.

Purification technology: Choose RO, UV and UF for thorough filtration. Active copper and alkaline features enhance water quality.

Storage capacity: Pick 7 to 10 litres capacity for families to ensure an uninterrupted water supply.

Filter life and maintenance: Look for models with a longer filter life of up to 2 years and smart indicators to avoid frequent replacements.

Water-saving technology: Opt for purifiers with high water recovery of up to 60 to 70 percent to minimise wastage.

Build and installation: Wall-mounted, countertop or under-sink models should suit your kitchen space.

Smart features: IoT-enabled models with real-time monitoring, auto alerts and service reminders offer added convenience.

Budget and warranty: Compare pricing, maintenance costs and warranty coverage including filters for better value.

Top 3 features of best selling water purifiers

Best-Selling Water Purifiers Purification Technology Storage Capacity Special Features HUL Pureit Eco Water Saver RO+UV+MF+Mineral 10L Up to 60% water savings, SmartSense indicators, Suitable for all water sources Aquaguard Slim Glass UV Bar UV Purification No storage (direct flow) Toughened glass exterior, Slimmest UV purifier, TDS Indicator Aquaguard Ritz Pro RO+UV+Active Copper Not specified Wi-Fi enabled, Titanium Duo Filters (2-year life), Filter & hydration monitoring Urban Company Native M2 RO+UV+Copper+Alkaline 8L 10-stage purification, No service for 2 years, Smart IoT features Urban Company Native M1 RO+UV+Copper+Alkaline 8L 10-stage purification, 2-year warranty (filters included), Smart IoT features HUL Pureit Revito RO+MF+Mineral+UV in-tank 7L Up to 70% water savings, DURAViva filtration, SmartSense indicators Aquaguard Marvel NXT RO+UV+UF+Active Copper Not specified 10-stage purification, Up to 60% water savings, Taste Adjuster Aquaguard Aura 2X Life RO+UV+Active Copper Not specified No service for 2 years, 8-stage purification, 2-year unconditional warranty HUL Pureit Marina Pro RO+UV LED in-tank 7L Up to 45% water savings, SmartSense indicators, Mineral enhancer Aquaguard Blaze Insta Hot RO+UV+Active Copper 5.6L Instant hot & ambient water, 9-stage purification, Dual stainless steel tank

