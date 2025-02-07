|Product
|Rating
|Price
Best overallHUL Pureit RO+UV+MF+Copper+Mineral | INR 2000 Off on Exchange | 7 Stage Purification | 8L Capacity | Suitable for Borewell, Tanker & Municipal Water | Table Top | Wall Mountable | Black & CopperView Details
₹12,499
Aquaguard Slim Glass UV Bar Inline Water Purifier | Toughened Glass Exterior | TDS Indicator | Slimmest UV Purifier | 7-Stage Purification | Suitable for Municipal Water Only (TDS <200 ppm)View Details
₹12,800
Aquaguard Ritz Pro RO+UV Wi-Fi enabled SMART Water Purifier | Titanium Duo Filters last for 2 Yrs | Filter Life Monitoring | Automated Service Alerts | 9 Stage Purification | 3-in-1 Active CopperView Details
₹16,269.28
Value for moneyUrban Company Native M2 Water Purifier | Needs No Service for 2 Years | RO+UV+Copper+Alkaline |10-Stage Purifier | 4-in-1 Health Booster | Smart IoT Features | 8L Capacity | 2 Year WarrantyView Details
₹18,499
Livpure GLO PRO++ RO+UV+UF | Water Purifier for Home - 7 L Storage | Free Standard Installation | Suitable for Borewell, Tanker, Municipal Water | BlackView Details
₹7,199
V-Guard RequPro True High Recovery RO UV UF Alkaline Water Purifier with Stainless Steel Storage Tank, 9 Stage Purification | 60% Water Recovery & 100% RO Purified Water | BlackView Details
₹16,749
Havells Delite Kop'ere Water Purifier (Black), RO+UV+pH Balance, 7 Stages, 6.5L Stainless Steel Tank,Copper+Zinc+Minerals, Suitable for Borwell, Tanker & Municipal WaterView Details
₹13,499
KENT Grand RO Water Purifier|Advanced RO Membrane of .0001 Micron|RO+UF+TDS Control+ UV LED Tank|8L|20LPH Flow|Ideal for Borewell/Tanker/Municipal Water| <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>1000 Off on Exchange|Largest Service NetworkView Details
₹10,499
Havells AQUAS Water Purifier (White and Blue), RO+UF, Copper+Zinc+Minerals, 5 stage Purification, 7L Tank, Suitable for Borwell, Tanker & Municipal WaterView Details
₹8,590
HUL Pureit RO+UV+MF+Copper+Mineral | INR 4000 Off on Exchange | 7 Stage Purification | 8L Capacity | Suitable for Borewell, Tanker & Municipal Water | Table Top | Wall Mountable | Black & CopperView Details
₹21,490
HUL Pureit Advanced Pro Mineral RO+UV 6 stage wall mounted counter top black 7L Water PurifierView Details
₹9,299
Livpure Platino+ copper with 87% Water Savings (HR Tech), Feather Touch Display, Copper+RO+In-Tank UV+UF+Mineraliser+Auto Flush, 8.5 L tank, Water Purifier for home, (White)View Details
₹14,999
Urban Company Native M1 Water Purifier | Needs No Service For 2 Years | RO+UV+Copper+Alkaline | 10-Stage Purifier | 4-in-1 Health Booster | 8L Capacity | 2 Year Warranty (Filters Included)View Details
₹14,499
HUL Pureit Revito RO+MF+Mineral+UV in-Tank | INR 3000 Off on Exchange | 7 stage | 7L Capacity | Upto 70% Water Savings | Suitable for Borewell, Tanker & Municipal Water | DURAViva | MagentaView Details
₹16,990
Aquaguard Marvel NXT 10-Stage Active Copper Tech Water Purifier | Up to 60% Water Savings | RO+UV+UF+Active Copper Tech | Taste Adjuster | Suitable for Tanker, Borewell & Municipal WaterView Details
₹13,699
Aquaguard Aura 2X Life, Needs No Service for 2 Years | Unconditional Warranty for 2 Years (Filters included) | 8-Stage Purification | RO+UV+Active Copper+Taste Adjuster |Suitable for all Water SourcesView Details
₹15,999
HUL Pureit Marina Pro Mineral RO+UV LED in-tank | 7 stage Purification | 7 Litres Capacity | Up to 45% Water Savings | Suitable for Borewell, Tanker & Muncipal Water | Wall Mountable | Blue & whiteView Details
₹7,999
Aquaguard Blaze Insta Hot & Ambient 9-Stage RO, Dual Stainless Steel Tank Water Purifier | RO+UV+Active Copper Tech | Taste Adjuster | Upto 60% Water Savings | Suitable for all Water SourcesView Details
₹22,999
Clean and safe drinking water is a necessity, and with the best-selling water purifiers available at huge discounts, now is the perfect time to invest in one. Whether you need an RO, UV, or UF purifier, top brands like Aquaguard, Pureit, and Kent are offering unbeatable deals during the Amazon sale. With up to 50% discounts, you can ensure pure and healthy water for your family without stretching your budget.
In this article, we have handpicked the top water purifiers that are highly rated for their performance, durability, and advanced filtration technology. From compact models for small households to high-capacity purifiers for larger families, there's an option for everyone. Read on to explore the features, benefits, and the best discounts available, so you can make an informed decision and grab the best deal before the sale ends!
The HUL Pureit Eco Water Saver RO+UV+MF+Mineral is a high-efficiency water purifier designed to save up to 60 percent more water than regular RO systems. Its seven-stage purification process removes impurities while enriching water with essential minerals. Featuring UV sterilisation, Smartsense filter indicators, and a 10-litre storage capacity, it is suitable for borewells, tankers, and municipal water with TDS levels up to 2000 PPM.
HUL Pureit RO+UV+MF+Copper+Mineral | INR 2000 Off on Exchange | 7 Stage Purification | 8L Capacity | Suitable for Borewell, Tanker & Municipal Water | Table Top | Wall Mountable | Black & Copper
The Aquaguard Slim Glass UV Bar Inline Water Purifier is a premium UV purifier designed exclusively for municipal water with TDS below 200 ppm. It features a toughened glass exterior, real-time TDS indicator, and 7-stage purification for superior filtration. With 5th Gen UV LED technology and Active Copper infusion, it delivers instant purified water with zero wait time, ensuring safe and healthy drinking water for all age groups.
Aquaguard Slim Glass UV Bar Inline Water Purifier | Toughened Glass Exterior | TDS Indicator | Slimmest UV Purifier | 7-Stage Purification | Suitable for Municipal Water Only (TDS <200 ppm)
The Aquaguard Ritz Pro RO+UV SMART Water Purifier is a Wi-Fi-enabled purifier with Titanium Duo Filters that last up to two years for water with TDS <1000 ppm. Featuring 9-stage purification, real-time water quality monitoring, hydration tracking, and automated service alerts, it ensures convenience and efficiency. The 3-in-1 Active Copper Technology enriches water with essential minerals, making it a smart choice for modern homes.
Aquaguard Ritz Pro RO+UV Wi-Fi enabled SMART Water Purifier | Titanium Duo Filters last for 2 Yrs | Filter Life Monitoring | Automated Service Alerts | 9 Stage Purification | 3-in-1 Active Copper
The Urban Company Native M2 Water Purifier offers a 10-stage purification process, including RO, UV, Copper, and Alkaline filtration, ensuring 99.99% pure water. Its 2-year filter life and zero service cost save up to ₹13,500 in maintenance over six years. Smart IoT features, in-tank UV protection, and a 2-year warranty make it a reliable choice for homes using borewells, tankers, or municipal water sources.
Urban Company Native M2 Water Purifier | Needs No Service for 2 Years | RO+UV+Copper+Alkaline |10-Stage Purifier | 4-in-1 Health Booster | Smart IoT Features | 8L Capacity | 2 Year Warranty
The Urban Company Native M1 Water Purifier features 10-stage purification with RO, UV, Copper, and Alkaline filtration, ensuring 99.99% pure water. With a 2-year filter life and zero service cost, it helps save up to ₹13,500 in maintenance over six years. In-tank UV protection, a 2-year warranty, and free installation in select cities make it a reliable and cost-effective choice for all water sources.
Urban Company Native M1 Water Purifier | Needs No Service For 2 Years | RO+UV+Copper+Alkaline | 10-Stage Purifier | 4-in-1 Health Booster | 8L Capacity | 2 Year Warranty (Filters Included)
Also read: Best water purifiers: Top 10 choices for clean, safe and pure drinking water at home for healthy living
The HUL Pureit Revito RO+MF+Mineral+UV in-Tank offers 7-stage purification with DURAViva filtration technology, ensuring safe drinking water by removing heavy metals and enriching it with minerals. It provides up to 70% water savings, purifies up to 8000 litres, and features in-tank UV sterilisation. With Smartsense indicators for timely filter replacement, it is a reliable choice for homes using borewells, tankers, or municipal water sources.
HUL Pureit Revito RO+MF+Mineral+UV in-Tank | INR 3000 Off on Exchange | 7 stage | 7L Capacity | Upto 70% Water Savings | Suitable for Borewell, Tanker & Municipal Water | DURAViva | Magenta
The Aquaguard Marvel NXT is a 10-stage water purifier featuring RO+UV+UF+Active Copper technology for superior filtration. It saves up to 60% water, removes 99.9999% of bacteria, and ensures sweet-tasting water with a taste adjuster. With Smart Service Alerts, a zero-pressure pump, and purification for all water sources (municipal, borewell, tanker), it delivers safe, mineral-enriched water for households of all sizes.
Aquaguard Marvel NXT 10-Stage Active Copper Tech Water Purifier | Up to 60% Water Savings | RO+UV+UF+Active Copper Tech | Taste Adjuster | Suitable for Tanker, Borewell & Municipal Water
Also read: Urban Company water purifiers vs other top brands: A comparison guide for pure water at home
The Aquaguard Aura 2X Life features 8-stage purification with RO+UV+Active Copper+Taste Adjuster and requires no service for 2 years, thanks to its Dual Layer Filter Technology (DLFT). It offers 50% water savings, an unconditional 2-year warranty, and benefits worth ₹4500, including free installation. Designed for all water sources, it ensures 99.9999% bacteria reduction and sweet-tasting, mineral-enriched water for a hassle-free purification experience.
Aquaguard Aura 2X Life, Needs No Service for 2 Years | Unconditional Warranty for 2 Years (Filters included) | 8-Stage Purification | RO+UV+Active Copper+Taste Adjuster |Suitable for all Water Sources
The HUL Pureit Marina Pro is a 7-stage RO+UV LED water purifier with a 7-litre storage capacity and up to 45% water savings. It features a mineral enhancer for calcium and magnesium enrichment, UV sterilization for 99.9% bacteria removal, and Smartsense indicators to alert filter expiry. With 6000-litre filter life, it is suitable for borewell, tanker, and municipal water, ensuring safe and fresh drinking water.
HUL Pureit Marina Pro Mineral RO+UV LED in-tank | 7 stage Purification | 7 Litres Capacity | Up to 45% Water Savings | Suitable for Borewell, Tanker & Muncipal Water | Wall Mountable | Blue & white
The Aquaguard Blaze Insta Hot & Ambient is a 9-stage RO+UV water purifier with Active Copper Technology and a dual stainless steel tank. It offers instant hot and ambient water, up to 60% water savings, and a Taste Adjuster for customised flavour. Equipped with a filter change indicator and TDS reduction, it is wall-mountable or countertop-friendly, making it ideal for homes and offices.
Aquaguard Blaze Insta Hot & Ambient 9-Stage RO, Dual Stainless Steel Tank Water Purifier | RO+UV+Active Copper Tech | Taste Adjuster | Upto 60% Water Savings | Suitable for all Water Sources
Water source and TDS level: Identify if your water comes from a borewell, tanker or municipal supply. Use RO purifiers for high TDS above 200 ppm and UV purifiers for low TDS.
Purification technology: Choose RO, UV and UF for thorough filtration. Active copper and alkaline features enhance water quality.
Storage capacity: Pick 7 to 10 litres capacity for families to ensure an uninterrupted water supply.
Filter life and maintenance: Look for models with a longer filter life of up to 2 years and smart indicators to avoid frequent replacements.
Water-saving technology: Opt for purifiers with high water recovery of up to 60 to 70 percent to minimise wastage.
Build and installation: Wall-mounted, countertop or under-sink models should suit your kitchen space.
Smart features: IoT-enabled models with real-time monitoring, auto alerts and service reminders offer added convenience.
Budget and warranty: Compare pricing, maintenance costs and warranty coverage including filters for better value.
Best-Selling Water Purifiers
Purification Technology
Storage Capacity
Special Features
|HUL Pureit Eco Water Saver
|RO+UV+MF+Mineral
|10L
|Up to 60% water savings, SmartSense indicators, Suitable for all water sources
|Aquaguard Slim Glass UV Bar
|UV Purification
|No storage (direct flow)
|Toughened glass exterior, Slimmest UV purifier, TDS Indicator
|Aquaguard Ritz Pro
|RO+UV+Active Copper
|Not specified
|Wi-Fi enabled, Titanium Duo Filters (2-year life), Filter & hydration monitoring
|Urban Company Native M2
|RO+UV+Copper+Alkaline
|8L
|10-stage purification, No service for 2 years, Smart IoT features
|Urban Company Native M1
|RO+UV+Copper+Alkaline
|8L
|10-stage purification, 2-year warranty (filters included), Smart IoT features
|HUL Pureit Revito
|RO+MF+Mineral+UV in-tank
|7L
|Up to 70% water savings, DURAViva filtration, SmartSense indicators
|Aquaguard Marvel NXT
|RO+UV+UF+Active Copper
|Not specified
|10-stage purification, Up to 60% water savings, Taste Adjuster
|Aquaguard Aura 2X Life
|RO+UV+Active Copper
|Not specified
|No service for 2 years, 8-stage purification, 2-year unconditional warranty
|HUL Pureit Marina Pro
|RO+UV LED in-tank
|7L
|Up to 45% water savings, SmartSense indicators, Mineral enhancer
|Aquaguard Blaze Insta Hot
|RO+UV+Active Copper
|5.6L
|Instant hot & ambient water, 9-stage purification, Dual stainless steel tank
Best water purifier in 2025: These trustworthy options are sure to keep your family sound and healthy
Best water purifiers in India: Top 8 RO and UV picks with advanced features for clean drinking water at home
Best Faber water purifiers: Stay healthy and fit and choose from these top 7 options for clean drinking water at home
Best selling water purifier: Top 10 options with multi stage purification to give you clean water everytime
Disclaimer: At Livemint, we help you stay up-to-date with the latest trends and products. Mint has an affiliate partnership, so we may get a part of the revenue when you make a purchase. We shall not be liable for any claim under applicable laws, including but not limited to the Consumer Protection Act, 2019, with respect to the products. The products listed in this article are in no particular order of priority.
Catch all the Business News, Market News, Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.