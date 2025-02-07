Hello User
Business News/ Product Hub / Grab up to 50% off on best selling water purifiers: Top 10 options from Aquaguard, Pureit and more

Grab up to 50% off on best selling water purifiers: Top 10 options from Aquaguard, Pureit and more

Amit Rahi

Looking for the best water purifiers at unbeatable prices? This guide highlights the top 10 best-selling models from brands like Aquaguard and Pureit, with up to 50% discounts. Find the perfect purifier for your home and grab the best deals before they’re gone!

Pure water, big savings, get up to 50% off on top-rated water purifiers today.
Our Picks Best overall Value for money

Our Picks

Clean and safe drinking water is a necessity, and with the best-selling water purifiers available at huge discounts, now is the perfect time to invest in one. Whether you need an RO, UV, or UF purifier, top brands like Aquaguard, Pureit, and Kent are offering unbeatable deals during the Amazon sale. With up to 50% discounts, you can ensure pure and healthy water for your family without stretching your budget.

In this article, we have handpicked the top water purifiers that are highly rated for their performance, durability, and advanced filtration technology. From compact models for small households to high-capacity purifiers for larger families, there's an option for everyone. Read on to explore the features, benefits, and the best discounts available, so you can make an informed decision and grab the best deal before the sale ends!

The HUL Pureit Eco Water Saver RO+UV+MF+Mineral is a high-efficiency water purifier designed to save up to 60 percent more water than regular RO systems. Its seven-stage purification process removes impurities while enriching water with essential minerals. Featuring UV sterilisation, Smartsense filter indicators, and a 10-litre storage capacity, it is suitable for borewells, tankers, and municipal water with TDS levels up to 2000 PPM.

Specifications

Filtration
7-stage RO+UV+MF purification
Water Saving
Up to 60 percent more compared to standard RO
Storage Capacity
10 litres
Filter Life
6000 litres, double that of regular RO systems
Smart Alerts
15-day filter expiry alert
Installation
Tabletop and wall-mountable
Click Here to Buy Click Here to Buy

HUL Pureit RO+UV+MF+Copper+Mineral | INR 2000 Off on Exchange | 7 Stage Purification | 8L Capacity | Suitable for Borewell, Tanker & Municipal Water | Table Top | Wall Mountable | Black & Copper

The Aquaguard Slim Glass UV Bar Inline Water Purifier is a premium UV purifier designed exclusively for municipal water with TDS below 200 ppm. It features a toughened glass exterior, real-time TDS indicator, and 7-stage purification for superior filtration. With 5th Gen UV LED technology and Active Copper infusion, it delivers instant purified water with zero wait time, ensuring safe and healthy drinking water for all age groups.

Specifications

Filtration
7-stage purification
Water Source Compatibility
Suitable only for municipal water
TDS Indicator
Displays real-time input
Build Quality
Toughened glass exterior for a premium finish
User Alerts
30 different alerts
Design
Slimmest-ever UV purifier
Click Here to Buy Click Here to Buy

Aquaguard Slim Glass UV Bar Inline Water Purifier | Toughened Glass Exterior | TDS Indicator | Slimmest UV Purifier | 7-Stage Purification | Suitable for Municipal Water Only (TDS <200 ppm)

The Aquaguard Ritz Pro RO+UV SMART Water Purifier is a Wi-Fi-enabled purifier with Titanium Duo Filters that last up to two years for water with TDS <1000 ppm. Featuring 9-stage purification, real-time water quality monitoring, hydration tracking, and automated service alerts, it ensures convenience and efficiency. The 3-in-1 Active Copper Technology enriches water with essential minerals, making it a smart choice for modern homes.

Specifications

Filtration
9-stage RO+UV purification with Active Copper
Filter Life
Titanium Duo Filters last up to 2 years
Water Quality Monitoring
Real-time TDS input and output display
Smart Features
Wi-Fi-enabled app for health check, hydration tracking, and service alerts
Automation
Auto-detects issues and books service requests
Mineral Enrichment
Adds copper, calcium, and magnesium
Click Here to Buy Click Here to Buy

Aquaguard Ritz Pro RO+UV Wi-Fi enabled SMART Water Purifier | Titanium Duo Filters last for 2 Yrs | Filter Life Monitoring | Automated Service Alerts | 9 Stage Purification | 3-in-1 Active Copper

The Urban Company Native M2 Water Purifier offers a 10-stage purification process, including RO, UV, Copper, and Alkaline filtration, ensuring 99.99% pure water. Its 2-year filter life and zero service cost save up to 13,500 in maintenance over six years. Smart IoT features, in-tank UV protection, and a 2-year warranty make it a reliable choice for homes using borewells, tankers, or municipal water sources.

Specifications

Filtration
10-stage RO+UV+Copper+Alkaline purification
Filter Life
Lasts up to 2 years with no service needed
Capacity
8 litres
Smart Features
IoT-enabled monitoring via the Urban Company app
Warranty
2 years, covering all filters, membranes, and electrical parts
Installation
Free in select cities
Click Here to Buy Click Here to Buy

Urban Company Native M2 Water Purifier | Needs No Service for 2 Years | RO+UV+Copper+Alkaline |10-Stage Purifier | 4-in-1 Health Booster | Smart IoT Features | 8L Capacity | 2 Year Warranty

Check out more water purifiers on Amazon

The Urban Company Native M1 Water Purifier features 10-stage purification with RO, UV, Copper, and Alkaline filtration, ensuring 99.99% pure water. With a 2-year filter life and zero service cost, it helps save up to 13,500 in maintenance over six years. In-tank UV protection, a 2-year warranty, and free installation in select cities make it a reliable and cost-effective choice for all water sources.

Specifications

Filtration
10-stage RO+UV+Copper+Alkaline purification
Filter Life
Lasts up to 2 years with no service needed
Capacity
8 litres
Smart Features
4-in-1 Health Booster with mineral enrichment
Warranty
2 years, covering all filters, membranes, and electrical parts
Installation
Free in select cities
Click Here to Buy Click Here to Buy

Urban Company Native M1 Water Purifier | Needs No Service For 2 Years | RO+UV+Copper+Alkaline | 10-Stage Purifier | 4-in-1 Health Booster | 8L Capacity | 2 Year Warranty (Filters Included)

Also read: Best water purifiers: Top 10 choices for clean, safe and pure drinking water at home for healthy living

The HUL Pureit Revito RO+MF+Mineral+UV in-Tank offers 7-stage purification with DURAViva filtration technology, ensuring safe drinking water by removing heavy metals and enriching it with minerals. It provides up to 70% water savings, purifies up to 8000 litres, and features in-tank UV sterilisation. With Smartsense indicators for timely filter replacement, it is a reliable choice for homes using borewells, tankers, or municipal water sources.

Specifications

Filtration
7-stage RO+MF+UV LED purification
Water Saving
Up to 70% more compared to standard RO systems
Capacity
7 litres
Filter Life
Up to 8000 litres, higher than most RO purifiers
UV Protection
In-tank UV sterilisation for 24/7 safety
Smart Features
Smartsense indicators for timely filter replacement
Click Here to Buy Click Here to Buy

HUL Pureit Revito RO+MF+Mineral+UV in-Tank | INR 3000 Off on Exchange | 7 stage | 7L Capacity | Upto 70% Water Savings | Suitable for Borewell, Tanker & Municipal Water | DURAViva | Magenta

The Aquaguard Marvel NXT is a 10-stage water purifier featuring RO+UV+UF+Active Copper technology for superior filtration. It saves up to 60% water, removes 99.9999% of bacteria, and ensures sweet-tasting water with a taste adjuster. With Smart Service Alerts, a zero-pressure pump, and purification for all water sources (municipal, borewell, tanker), it delivers safe, mineral-enriched water for households of all sizes.

Specifications

Filtration
10-stage RO+UV+UF with Active Copper
Water Saving
Up to 60% more efficient than regular RO purifiers
Taste Adjuster
Ensures sweet-tasting water
Smart Features
Service alerts, tank-full indicators, filter life warnings
Pressure Handling
Zero-pressure pump for low or no water pressure
Water Source Compatibility
Works with borewell, tanker, and municipal water
Click Here to Buy Click Here to Buy

Aquaguard Marvel NXT 10-Stage Active Copper Tech Water Purifier | Up to 60% Water Savings | RO+UV+UF+Active Copper Tech | Taste Adjuster | Suitable for Tanker, Borewell & Municipal Water

Also read: Urban Company water purifiers vs other top brands: A comparison guide for pure water at home

The Aquaguard Aura 2X Life features 8-stage purification with RO+UV+Active Copper+Taste Adjuster and requires no service for 2 years, thanks to its Dual Layer Filter Technology (DLFT). It offers 50% water savings, an unconditional 2-year warranty, and benefits worth 4500, including free installation. Designed for all water sources, it ensures 99.9999% bacteria reduction and sweet-tasting, mineral-enriched water for a hassle-free purification experience.

Specifications

Filtration
8-stage RO+UV+Active Copper purification
Filter Life
Lasts 2 years with no service required
Water Saving
Saves up to 50% more water than regular RO systems
Taste Adjuster
Ensures sweet-tasting water
Warranty
2-year comprehensive warranty covering filters and electrical parts
Compatibility
Works with borewell, tanker, and municipal water
Click Here to Buy Click Here to Buy

Aquaguard Aura 2X Life, Needs No Service for 2 Years | Unconditional Warranty for 2 Years (Filters included) | 8-Stage Purification | RO+UV+Active Copper+Taste Adjuster |Suitable for all Water Sources

The HUL Pureit Marina Pro is a 7-stage RO+UV LED water purifier with a 7-litre storage capacity and up to 45% water savings. It features a mineral enhancer for calcium and magnesium enrichment, UV sterilization for 99.9% bacteria removal, and Smartsense indicators to alert filter expiry. With 6000-litre filter life, it is suitable for borewell, tanker, and municipal water, ensuring safe and fresh drinking water.

Specifications

Filtration
7-stage RO+UV LED purification
Mineral Enrichment
Enhances water with calcium and magnesium
Water Saving
Up to 45% more efficient than regular RO purifiers
Smart Features
Smartsense indicators for timely filter replacement
Storage Capacity
7 litres
Compatibility
Works with borewell, tanker, and municipal water
Click Here to Buy Click Here to Buy

HUL Pureit Marina Pro Mineral RO+UV LED in-tank | 7 stage Purification | 7 Litres Capacity | Up to 45% Water Savings | Suitable for Borewell, Tanker & Muncipal Water | Wall Mountable | Blue & white

Also read: Best UV water purifiers to keep your family safe and healthy: Top 8 picks to consider

The Aquaguard Blaze Insta Hot & Ambient is a 9-stage RO+UV water purifier with Active Copper Technology and a dual stainless steel tank. It offers instant hot and ambient water, up to 60% water savings, and a Taste Adjuster for customised flavour. Equipped with a filter change indicator and TDS reduction, it is wall-mountable or countertop-friendly, making it ideal for homes and offices.

Specifications

Filtration
9-stage RO+UV+Active Copper purification
Storage Capacity
5.6 litres with a dual stainless steel tank
Water Saving
Up to 60% more efficient than regular RO purifiers
Temperature Control
Provides both instant hot and ambient water
Smart Features
Change filter indicator and TDS reduction
Installation
Suitable for wall mounting or countertop use
Click Here to Buy Click Here to Buy

Aquaguard Blaze Insta Hot & Ambient 9-Stage RO, Dual Stainless Steel Tank Water Purifier | RO+UV+Active Copper Tech | Taste Adjuster | Upto 60% Water Savings | Suitable for all Water Sources

Factors to consider when buying a water purifier

Water source and TDS level: Identify if your water comes from a borewell, tanker or municipal supply. Use RO purifiers for high TDS above 200 ppm and UV purifiers for low TDS.

Purification technology: Choose RO, UV and UF for thorough filtration. Active copper and alkaline features enhance water quality.

Storage capacity: Pick 7 to 10 litres capacity for families to ensure an uninterrupted water supply.

Filter life and maintenance: Look for models with a longer filter life of up to 2 years and smart indicators to avoid frequent replacements.

Water-saving technology: Opt for purifiers with high water recovery of up to 60 to 70 percent to minimise wastage.

Build and installation: Wall-mounted, countertop or under-sink models should suit your kitchen space.

Smart features: IoT-enabled models with real-time monitoring, auto alerts and service reminders offer added convenience.

Budget and warranty: Compare pricing, maintenance costs and warranty coverage including filters for better value.

Top 3 features of best selling water purifiers

Best-Selling Water Purifiers

Purification Technology

Storage Capacity

Special Features

HUL Pureit Eco Water SaverRO+UV+MF+Mineral10LUp to 60% water savings, SmartSense indicators, Suitable for all water sources
Aquaguard Slim Glass UV BarUV PurificationNo storage (direct flow)Toughened glass exterior, Slimmest UV purifier, TDS Indicator
Aquaguard Ritz ProRO+UV+Active CopperNot specifiedWi-Fi enabled, Titanium Duo Filters (2-year life), Filter & hydration monitoring
Urban Company Native M2RO+UV+Copper+Alkaline8L10-stage purification, No service for 2 years, Smart IoT features
Urban Company Native M1RO+UV+Copper+Alkaline8L10-stage purification, 2-year warranty (filters included), Smart IoT features
HUL Pureit RevitoRO+MF+Mineral+UV in-tank7LUp to 70% water savings, DURAViva filtration, SmartSense indicators
Aquaguard Marvel NXTRO+UV+UF+Active CopperNot specified10-stage purification, Up to 60% water savings, Taste Adjuster
Aquaguard Aura 2X LifeRO+UV+Active CopperNot specifiedNo service for 2 years, 8-stage purification, 2-year unconditional warranty
HUL Pureit Marina ProRO+UV LED in-tank7LUp to 45% water savings, SmartSense indicators, Mineral enhancer
Aquaguard Blaze Insta HotRO+UV+Active Copper5.6LInstant hot & ambient water, 9-stage purification, Dual stainless steel tank

FAQs

Question : Which water purifier is best for high TDS water?

Ans : RO purifiers are ideal for high TDS water as they remove heavy metals, salts and contaminants, ensuring safe drinking water. Look for models with mineral enhancers to retain essential nutrients.

Question : How often should I change the filters?

Ans : Most purifiers require filter replacement every 6 to 12 months. Some advanced models offer 2-year filter life with smart indicators to notify you before expiry.

Question : Do RO purifiers waste a lot of water?

Ans : Traditional RO purifiers waste around 50 to 75 percent water, but newer models with water-saving technology can reduce wastage by up to 70 percent.

Question : Can I install a water purifier myself?

Ans : Some brands offer free professional installation, while others provide DIY kits. However, professional installation is recommended for RO models to ensure proper setup.

Question : Are copper and alkaline purifiers better?

Ans : Copper and alkaline filters enhance water quality by adding essential minerals, improving taste and offering potential health benefits, but they do not replace basic RO or UV purification.

Disclaimer: At Livemint, we help you stay up-to-date with the latest trends and products. Mint has an affiliate partnership, so we may get a part of the revenue when you make a purchase. We shall not be liable for any claim under applicable laws, including but not limited to the Consumer Protection Act, 2019, with respect to the products. The products listed in this article are in no particular order of priority.

ABOUT THE AUTHOR

Amit Rahi

I have immersed myself in the tech world for over five years, focusing my efforts on providing readers with in-depth reviews of gadgets. Exploring the ins and outs of the latest tech has been quite a journey. As a storyteller, my goal is to make tech both understandable and exciting for people like me who love gadgets.
