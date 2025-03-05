Here are the 10 best steamers that we recommend for your kitchen

Our Picks
If you are looking for the best steamer for cooking in India, you have come to the right place. In this article, we will compare the top 10 steamers available in the market based on their features, pros, and cons. Whether you need a steamer for vegetables, rice, or any other food, we have got you covered. Read on to find the perfect steamer for your cooking needs.
The Pigeon by Stovekraft Multi-Purpose Steamer is a versatile and durable option for your cooking needs. With a stainless steel body and a multi-purpose design, it is suitable for various cooking tasks. Its compact size makes it ideal for small kitchens. The steamer comes with a lid and a sturdy handle for easy handling.
Specifications
Reasons to buy
Versatile and durable
Compact size for small kitchens
Suitable for various cooking tasks
Reasons to avoid
Capacity may vary
Pigeon by Stovekraft 1.5 Liters Multipurpose Kessel 3 in 1 Value Pack, Multi Cooker, Idli Stand with 3 Plates, Steamer With Stainless Steel Stand (Black & silver)
The Amazon Brand - Solimo Stainless Steel Steamer is a high-quality option for steaming vegetables, rice, and other foods. It is compatible with induction cooktops and is easy to clean. The steamer comes with a transparent glass lid for easy monitoring of the cooking process.
Specifications
Reasons to buy
High-quality and easy to clean
Compatible with induction cooktops
Transparent glass lid for easy monitoring
Reasons to avoid
Capacity may vary
Amazon Brand - Solimo Stainless Steel Induction Bottom Steamer/Modak/Momo Maker With Glass Lid(2 Litres),Silver
The Vegetable Steamer Basket Premium Stainless Steel is a convenient and space-saving option for steaming vegetables and other foods. It is expandable to fit different pot sizes and is dishwasher safe for easy cleaning. The steamer basket is made of high-quality stainless steel for durability.
Specifications
Reasons to buy
Convenient and space-saving
Expandable to fit different pot sizes
Dishwasher safe for easy cleaning
Reasons to avoid
May not be suitable for induction cooktops
Vegetable Steamer Basket, Premium Stainless Steel Veggie Steamer Basket - Folding Expandable Steamers to Fits Various Size Pot (Silver)
The Vinod Cookware 3 Tier Steamer is a versatile and efficient option for steaming multiple dishes at once. With three stackable tiers, it maximizes cooking space and saves time. The steamer is made of high-quality stainless steel and is compatible with gas stoves and induction cooktops.
Specifications
Reasons to buy
Versatile and efficient
Three stackable tiers for maximizing cooking space
Compatible with gas stoves and induction cooktops
Reasons to avoid
May be too large for small kitchens
Vinod Stainless Steel Steamer 2 Tier with Glass Lid 18 cm | 2.5 mm Thick Base | Multi Purpose Momos, Modak Maker Steamer | Induction and Gas Base | 2 Year Warranty - Silver
The Pigeon by Stovekraft Induction Base Stainless Steel Steamer is a reliable and energy-efficient option for steaming various foods. With an induction base, it is compatible with induction cooktops and saves time and energy. The steamer has a sturdy handle for easy handling.
Specifications
Reasons to buy
Reliable and energy-efficient
Induction base for compatibility with induction cooktops
Sturdy handle for easy handling
Reasons to avoid
May not be suitable for gas stoves
Pigeon Idly Maker Induction and Gastove Compatible 5 Plates, 3 plates (4 cavity), 1 mini idly plate(18 cavity), 1 Steamer(dhokla maker/momo maker), Cool handle, Easy to make steamer cum Idly maker
The Stainless Steel Steamer for Vegetable Boiling and Cooking is a versatile and durable option for cooking vegetables and other foods. It is suitable for both boiling and steaming and is easy to clean. The steamer has a compact design for easy storage.
Specifications
Reasons to buy
Versatile and durable
Suitable for boiling and steaming
Compact design for easy storage
Reasons to avoid
Capacity may vary
SYGA Small Stainless Steel Steamer Basket for Vegetable/Insert for Pots, Pans for steam boiling cooking (5.5-9)
The Pristine Stainless Steel Induction Base Multi Purpose Steamer is a versatile and efficient option for cooking various dishes. With an induction base, it is compatible with induction cooktops and saves time and energy. The steamer has a transparent glass lid for easy monitoring of the cooking process.
Specifications
Reasons to buy
Versatile and efficient
Induction base for compatibility with induction cooktops
Transparent glass lid for easy monitoring
Reasons to avoid
Capacity may vary
Pristine Stainless Steel Tri Ply Induction Base 2 Tier Multi Purpose Steamer/Modak Maker with Glass Lid, 18cm, Silver
The GaxQuly Stainless Steel Vegetable Steamer with Punching is a convenient and durable option for steaming vegetables and other foods. It features a punching design for efficient steaming and is easy to clean. The steamer is compatible with various pot sizes for versatility.
Specifications
Reasons to buy
Convenient and durable
Punching design for efficient steaming
Compatible with various pot sizes
Reasons to avoid
May not be suitable for induction cooktops
GaxQuly Stainless Steel Vegetable Fruit Steamer Punching Food Drain Bowl Basket Stainless Steel Steamer (Steamer Basket)
The Pigeon by Stovekraft Steamer with Stainless Steel Induction Base is a reliable and energy-efficient option for steaming various foods. With an induction base, it is compatible with induction cooktops and saves time and energy. The steamer has a sturdy handle for easy handling.
Specifications
Reasons to buy
Reliable and energy-efficient
Induction base for compatibility with induction cooktops
Sturdy handle for easy handling
Reasons to avoid
May not be suitable for gas stoves
Pigeon By Stovekraft Steel X Steamer Stainless Steel Induction Base, Modak Maker/Momo Maker, Dual Compartment With Glass Lid, 4.6L Capacity, Silver
The Pigeon Stainless Steel Vegetable Steamer with Induction Compatible Base is a versatile and durable option for cooking vegetables and other foods. It is suitable for both boiling and steaming and is easy to clean. The steamer has a compact design for easy storage.
Specifications
Reasons to buy
Versatile and durable
Suitable for boiling and steaming
Compact design for easy storage
Reasons to avoid
Capacity may vary
Pigeon Elantra Stainless Steel 2 Tier Steamer Pot Set with Glass Lid | Pasta Steamer Momo/Modak Maker | Vegetable Steamer | Rice Steamer; 20 cm | Induction and Gas Stove Compatible Silver Steamer
Best 3 features of the top steamers
|Best steamers
|Material
|Size
|Compatibility
|Capacity
|Pigeon by Stovekraft Multi-Purpose Steamer
|Stainless Steel
|Standard
|Gas Stove, Induction Cooktop
|Varies
|Amazon Brand - Solimo Stainless Steel Steamer
|Stainless Steel
|Standard
|Induction Cooktop
|Varies
|Vegetable Steamer Basket Premium Stainless Steel
|Stainless Steel
|Adjustable
|Various Pot Sizes
|Varies
|Vinod Cookware 3 Tier Steamer
|Stainless Steel
|3 Tier
|Gas Stove, Induction Cooktop
|Varies
|Pigeon by Stovekraft Induction Base Stainless Steel Steamer
|Stainless Steel
|Standard
|Induction Cooktop
|Varies
|Stainless Steel Steamer for Vegetable Boiling and Cooking
|Stainless Steel
|Standard
|Gas Stove, Induction Cooktop
|Varies
|Pristine Stainless Steel Induction Base Multi Purpose Steamer
|Stainless Steel
|Standard
|Induction Cooktop
|Varies
|GaxQuly Stainless Steel Vegetable Steamer with Punching
|Stainless Steel
|Standard
|Various Pot Sizes
|Varies
|Pigeon by Stovekraft Steamer with Stainless Steel Induction Base
|Stainless Steel
|Standard
|Induction Cooktop
|Varies
|Pigeon Stainless Steel Vegetable Steamer with Induction Compatible Base
|Stainless Steel
|Standard
|Induction Cooktop
|Varies
FAQs
Question : What is the capacity of these steamers?
Ans : The capacity of these steamers varies depending on the model. It is essential to check the capacity before making a purchase.
Question : Are these steamers compatible with induction cooktops?
Ans : Some of the steamers mentioned are compatible with induction cooktops. Make sure to check the product specifications for compatibility details.
Question : How easy are these steamers to clean?
Ans : Most of the steamers mentioned are easy to clean, either by hand or in the dishwasher. Check the product descriptions for specific cleaning instructions.
Question : Do these steamers come with a warranty?
Ans : Many of the steamers come with a warranty. Be sure to check the product details for warranty information before making a purchase.
