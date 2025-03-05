Here are the 10 best steamers that we recommend for your kitchen

Steamers can make cooking easy in the kitchen while also being a very versatile cooking utensil. Here are our top recommendations for buying the best steamers from Amazon.

Pigeon by Stovekraft 1.5 Liters Multipurpose Kessel 3 in 1 Value Pack, Multi Cooker, Idli Stand with 3 Plates, Steamer With Stainless Steel Stand (Black & silver)

If you are looking for the best steamer for cooking in India, you have come to the right place. In this article, we will compare the top 10 steamers available in the market based on their features, pros, and cons. Whether you need a steamer for vegetables, rice, or any other food, we have got you covered. Read on to find the perfect steamer for your cooking needs.

The Pigeon by Stovekraft Multi-Purpose Steamer is a versatile and durable option for your cooking needs. With a stainless steel body and a multi-purpose design, it is suitable for various cooking tasks. Its compact size makes it ideal for small kitchens. The steamer comes with a lid and a sturdy handle for easy handling.

Specifications Material Stainless Steel Size Standard Compatibility Gas Stove, Induction Cooktop Capacity Varies Reasons to buy Versatile and durable Compact size for small kitchens Suitable for various cooking tasks Reasons to avoid Capacity may vary

The Amazon Brand - Solimo Stainless Steel Steamer is a high-quality option for steaming vegetables, rice, and other foods. It is compatible with induction cooktops and is easy to clean. The steamer comes with a transparent glass lid for easy monitoring of the cooking process.

Specifications Material Stainless Steel Size Standard Compatibility Induction Cooktop Capacity Varies Reasons to buy High-quality and easy to clean Compatible with induction cooktops Transparent glass lid for easy monitoring Reasons to avoid Capacity may vary

The Vegetable Steamer Basket Premium Stainless Steel is a convenient and space-saving option for steaming vegetables and other foods. It is expandable to fit different pot sizes and is dishwasher safe for easy cleaning. The steamer basket is made of high-quality stainless steel for durability.

Specifications Material Stainless Steel Size Adjustable Compatibility Various Pot Sizes Capacity Varies Reasons to buy Convenient and space-saving Expandable to fit different pot sizes Dishwasher safe for easy cleaning Reasons to avoid May not be suitable for induction cooktops

The Vinod Cookware 3 Tier Steamer is a versatile and efficient option for steaming multiple dishes at once. With three stackable tiers, it maximizes cooking space and saves time. The steamer is made of high-quality stainless steel and is compatible with gas stoves and induction cooktops.

Specifications Material Stainless Steel Size 3 Tier Compatibility Gas Stove, Induction Cooktop Capacity Varies Reasons to buy Versatile and efficient Three stackable tiers for maximizing cooking space Compatible with gas stoves and induction cooktops Reasons to avoid May be too large for small kitchens

The Pigeon by Stovekraft Induction Base Stainless Steel Steamer is a reliable and energy-efficient option for steaming various foods. With an induction base, it is compatible with induction cooktops and saves time and energy. The steamer has a sturdy handle for easy handling.

Specifications Material Stainless Steel Size Standard Compatibility Induction Cooktop Capacity Varies Reasons to buy Reliable and energy-efficient Induction base for compatibility with induction cooktops Sturdy handle for easy handling Reasons to avoid May not be suitable for gas stoves

The Stainless Steel Steamer for Vegetable Boiling and Cooking is a versatile and durable option for cooking vegetables and other foods. It is suitable for both boiling and steaming and is easy to clean. The steamer has a compact design for easy storage.

Specifications Material Stainless Steel Size Standard Compatibility Gas Stove, Induction Cooktop Capacity Varies Reasons to buy Versatile and durable Suitable for boiling and steaming Compact design for easy storage Reasons to avoid Capacity may vary

The Pristine Stainless Steel Induction Base Multi Purpose Steamer is a versatile and efficient option for cooking various dishes. With an induction base, it is compatible with induction cooktops and saves time and energy. The steamer has a transparent glass lid for easy monitoring of the cooking process.

Specifications Material Stainless Steel Size Standard Compatibility Induction Cooktop Capacity Varies Reasons to buy Versatile and efficient Induction base for compatibility with induction cooktops Transparent glass lid for easy monitoring Reasons to avoid Capacity may vary

The GaxQuly Stainless Steel Vegetable Steamer with Punching is a convenient and durable option for steaming vegetables and other foods. It features a punching design for efficient steaming and is easy to clean. The steamer is compatible with various pot sizes for versatility.

Specifications Material Stainless Steel Size Standard Compatibility Various Pot Sizes Capacity Varies Reasons to buy Convenient and durable Punching design for efficient steaming Compatible with various pot sizes Reasons to avoid May not be suitable for induction cooktops

The Pigeon by Stovekraft Steamer with Stainless Steel Induction Base is a reliable and energy-efficient option for steaming various foods. With an induction base, it is compatible with induction cooktops and saves time and energy. The steamer has a sturdy handle for easy handling.

Specifications Material Stainless Steel Size Standard Compatibility Induction Cooktop Capacity Varies Reasons to buy Reliable and energy-efficient Induction base for compatibility with induction cooktops Sturdy handle for easy handling Reasons to avoid May not be suitable for gas stoves

The Pigeon Stainless Steel Vegetable Steamer with Induction Compatible Base is a versatile and durable option for cooking vegetables and other foods. It is suitable for both boiling and steaming and is easy to clean. The steamer has a compact design for easy storage.

Specifications Material Stainless Steel Size Standard Compatibility Induction Cooktop Capacity Varies Reasons to buy Versatile and durable Suitable for boiling and steaming Compact design for easy storage Reasons to avoid Capacity may vary

Best 3 features of the top steamers

Best steamers Material Size Compatibility Capacity Pigeon by Stovekraft Multi-Purpose Steamer Stainless Steel Standard Gas Stove, Induction Cooktop Varies Amazon Brand - Solimo Stainless Steel Steamer Stainless Steel Standard Induction Cooktop Varies Vegetable Steamer Basket Premium Stainless Steel Stainless Steel Adjustable Various Pot Sizes Varies Vinod Cookware 3 Tier Steamer Stainless Steel 3 Tier Gas Stove, Induction Cooktop Varies Pigeon by Stovekraft Induction Base Stainless Steel Steamer Stainless Steel Standard Induction Cooktop Varies Stainless Steel Steamer for Vegetable Boiling and Cooking Stainless Steel Standard Gas Stove, Induction Cooktop Varies Pristine Stainless Steel Induction Base Multi Purpose Steamer Stainless Steel Standard Induction Cooktop Varies GaxQuly Stainless Steel Vegetable Steamer with Punching Stainless Steel Standard Various Pot Sizes Varies Pigeon by Stovekraft Steamer with Stainless Steel Induction Base Stainless Steel Standard Induction Cooktop Varies Pigeon Stainless Steel Vegetable Steamer with Induction Compatible Base Stainless Steel Standard Induction Cooktop Varies

FAQs Question : What is the capacity of these steamers? Ans : The capacity of these steamers varies depending on the model. It is essential to check the capacity before making a purchase. Question : Are these steamers compatible with induction cooktops? Ans : Some of the steamers mentioned are compatible with induction cooktops. Make sure to check the product specifications for compatibility details. Question : How easy are these steamers to clean? Ans : Most of the steamers mentioned are easy to clean, either by hand or in the dishwasher. Check the product descriptions for specific cleaning instructions. Question : Do these steamers come with a warranty? Ans : Many of the steamers come with a warranty. Be sure to check the product details for warranty information before making a purchase.