Business News/ Product Hub / Here are the 10 best steamers that we recommend for your kitchen

Here are the 10 best steamers that we recommend for your kitchen

Affiliate Desk

Steamers can make cooking easy in the kitchen while also being a very versatile cooking utensil. Here are our top recommendations for buying the best steamers from Amazon.

Effortlessly steam vegetables, seafood, and more for healthy delicious meals.
Pigeon by Stovekraft 1.5 Liters Multipurpose Kessel 3 in 1 Value Pack, Multi Cooker, Idli Stand with 3 Plates, Steamer With Stainless Steel Stand (Black & silver)

Amazon Brand - Solimo Stainless Steel Induction Bottom Steamer/Modak/Momo Maker With Glass Lid(2 Litres),Silver

Best Value For Money

Vegetable Steamer Basket, Premium Stainless Steel Veggie Steamer Basket - Folding Expandable Steamers to Fits Various Size Pot (Silver)

Pigeon Idly Maker Induction and Gastove Compatible 5 Plates, 3 plates (4 cavity), 1 mini idly plate(18 cavity), 1 Steamer(dhokla maker/momo maker), Cool handle, Easy to make steamer cum Idly maker

SYGA Small Stainless Steel Steamer Basket for Vegetable/Insert for Pots, Pans for steam boiling cooking (5.5-9)

Pristine Stainless Steel Tri Ply Induction Base 2 Tier Multi Purpose Steamer/Modak Maker with Glass Lid, 18cm, Silver

GaxQuly Stainless Steel Vegetable Fruit Steamer Punching Food Drain Bowl Basket Stainless Steel Steamer (Steamer Basket)

Pigeon By Stovekraft Steel X Steamer Stainless Steel Induction Base, Modak Maker/Momo Maker, Dual Compartment With Glass Lid, 4.6L Capacity, Silver

Pigeon Elantra Stainless Steel 2 Tier Steamer Pot Set with Glass Lid | Pasta Steamer Momo/Modak Maker | Vegetable Steamer | Rice Steamer; 20 cm | Induction and Gas Stove Compatible Silver Steamer

If you are looking for the best steamer for cooking in India, you have come to the right place. In this article, we will compare the top 10 steamers available in the market based on their features, pros, and cons. Whether you need a steamer for vegetables, rice, or any other food, we have got you covered. Read on to find the perfect steamer for your cooking needs.

The Pigeon by Stovekraft Multi-Purpose Steamer is a versatile and durable option for your cooking needs. With a stainless steel body and a multi-purpose design, it is suitable for various cooking tasks. Its compact size makes it ideal for small kitchens. The steamer comes with a lid and a sturdy handle for easy handling.

Specifications

Material
Stainless Steel
Size
Standard
Compatibility
Gas Stove, Induction Cooktop
Capacity
Varies

Reasons to buy

Versatile and durable

Compact size for small kitchens

Suitable for various cooking tasks

Reasons to avoid

Capacity may vary

The Amazon Brand - Solimo Stainless Steel Steamer is a high-quality option for steaming vegetables, rice, and other foods. It is compatible with induction cooktops and is easy to clean. The steamer comes with a transparent glass lid for easy monitoring of the cooking process.

Specifications

Material
Stainless Steel
Size
Standard
Compatibility
Induction Cooktop
Capacity
Varies

Reasons to buy

High-quality and easy to clean

Compatible with induction cooktops

Transparent glass lid for easy monitoring

Reasons to avoid

Capacity may vary

The Vegetable Steamer Basket Premium Stainless Steel is a convenient and space-saving option for steaming vegetables and other foods. It is expandable to fit different pot sizes and is dishwasher safe for easy cleaning. The steamer basket is made of high-quality stainless steel for durability.

Specifications

Material
Stainless Steel
Size
Adjustable
Compatibility
Various Pot Sizes
Capacity
Varies

Reasons to buy

Convenient and space-saving

Expandable to fit different pot sizes

Dishwasher safe for easy cleaning

Reasons to avoid

May not be suitable for induction cooktops

The Vinod Cookware 3 Tier Steamer is a versatile and efficient option for steaming multiple dishes at once. With three stackable tiers, it maximizes cooking space and saves time. The steamer is made of high-quality stainless steel and is compatible with gas stoves and induction cooktops.

Specifications

Material
Stainless Steel
Size
3 Tier
Compatibility
Gas Stove, Induction Cooktop
Capacity
Varies

Reasons to buy

Versatile and efficient

Three stackable tiers for maximizing cooking space

Compatible with gas stoves and induction cooktops

Reasons to avoid

May be too large for small kitchens

The Pigeon by Stovekraft Induction Base Stainless Steel Steamer is a reliable and energy-efficient option for steaming various foods. With an induction base, it is compatible with induction cooktops and saves time and energy. The steamer has a sturdy handle for easy handling.

Specifications

Material
Stainless Steel
Size
Standard
Compatibility
Induction Cooktop
Capacity
Varies

Reasons to buy

Reliable and energy-efficient

Induction base for compatibility with induction cooktops

Sturdy handle for easy handling

Reasons to avoid

May not be suitable for gas stoves

The Stainless Steel Steamer for Vegetable Boiling and Cooking is a versatile and durable option for cooking vegetables and other foods. It is suitable for both boiling and steaming and is easy to clean. The steamer has a compact design for easy storage.

Specifications

Material
Stainless Steel
Size
Standard
Compatibility
Gas Stove, Induction Cooktop
Capacity
Varies

Reasons to buy

Versatile and durable

Suitable for boiling and steaming

Compact design for easy storage

Reasons to avoid

Capacity may vary

The Pristine Stainless Steel Induction Base Multi Purpose Steamer is a versatile and efficient option for cooking various dishes. With an induction base, it is compatible with induction cooktops and saves time and energy. The steamer has a transparent glass lid for easy monitoring of the cooking process.

Specifications

Material
Stainless Steel
Size
Standard
Compatibility
Induction Cooktop
Capacity
Varies

Reasons to buy

Versatile and efficient

Induction base for compatibility with induction cooktops

Transparent glass lid for easy monitoring

Reasons to avoid

Capacity may vary

The GaxQuly Stainless Steel Vegetable Steamer with Punching is a convenient and durable option for steaming vegetables and other foods. It features a punching design for efficient steaming and is easy to clean. The steamer is compatible with various pot sizes for versatility.

Specifications

Material
Stainless Steel
Size
Standard
Compatibility
Various Pot Sizes
Capacity
Varies

Reasons to buy

Convenient and durable

Punching design for efficient steaming

Compatible with various pot sizes

Reasons to avoid

May not be suitable for induction cooktops

The Pigeon by Stovekraft Steamer with Stainless Steel Induction Base is a reliable and energy-efficient option for steaming various foods. With an induction base, it is compatible with induction cooktops and saves time and energy. The steamer has a sturdy handle for easy handling.

Specifications

Material
Stainless Steel
Size
Standard
Compatibility
Induction Cooktop
Capacity
Varies

Reasons to buy

Reliable and energy-efficient

Induction base for compatibility with induction cooktops

Sturdy handle for easy handling

Reasons to avoid

May not be suitable for gas stoves

The Pigeon Stainless Steel Vegetable Steamer with Induction Compatible Base is a versatile and durable option for cooking vegetables and other foods. It is suitable for both boiling and steaming and is easy to clean. The steamer has a compact design for easy storage.

Specifications

Material
Stainless Steel
Size
Standard
Compatibility
Induction Cooktop
Capacity
Varies

Reasons to buy

Versatile and durable

Suitable for boiling and steaming

Compact design for easy storage

Reasons to avoid

Capacity may vary

Best 3 features of the top steamers

Best steamersMaterialSizeCompatibilityCapacity
Pigeon by Stovekraft Multi-Purpose SteamerStainless SteelStandardGas Stove, Induction CooktopVaries
Amazon Brand - Solimo Stainless Steel SteamerStainless SteelStandardInduction CooktopVaries
Vegetable Steamer Basket Premium Stainless SteelStainless SteelAdjustableVarious Pot SizesVaries
Vinod Cookware 3 Tier SteamerStainless Steel3 TierGas Stove, Induction CooktopVaries
Pigeon by Stovekraft Induction Base Stainless Steel SteamerStainless SteelStandardInduction CooktopVaries
Stainless Steel Steamer for Vegetable Boiling and CookingStainless SteelStandardGas Stove, Induction CooktopVaries
Pristine Stainless Steel Induction Base Multi Purpose SteamerStainless SteelStandardInduction CooktopVaries
GaxQuly Stainless Steel Vegetable Steamer with PunchingStainless SteelStandardVarious Pot SizesVaries
Pigeon by Stovekraft Steamer with Stainless Steel Induction BaseStainless SteelStandardInduction CooktopVaries
Pigeon Stainless Steel Vegetable Steamer with Induction Compatible BaseStainless SteelStandardInduction CooktopVaries

FAQs

Question : What is the capacity of these steamers?

Ans : The capacity of these steamers varies depending on the model. It is essential to check the capacity before making a purchase.

Question : Are these steamers compatible with induction cooktops?

Ans : Some of the steamers mentioned are compatible with induction cooktops. Make sure to check the product specifications for compatibility details.

Question : How easy are these steamers to clean?

Ans : Most of the steamers mentioned are easy to clean, either by hand or in the dishwasher. Check the product descriptions for specific cleaning instructions.

Question : Do these steamers come with a warranty?

Ans : Many of the steamers come with a warranty. Be sure to check the product details for warranty information before making a purchase.

Disclaimer: At Livemint, we help you stay up-to-date with the latest trends and products. Mint has an affiliate partnership, so we may get a part of the revenue when you make a purchase. We shall not be liable for any claim under applicable laws, including but not limited to the Consumer Protection Act, 2019, with respect to the products. The products listed in this article are in no particular order of priority.

