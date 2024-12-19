Cooking efficiently without breaking the bank is now easier with induction cooktops priced under ₹2000. These compact and energy-saving appliances offer a reliable and modern solution for Indian kitchens, catering to busy households and small spaces alike. Combining affordability with functionality, they bring precise temperature control, quick heating, and hassle-free cleaning into the equation.

Ideal for students, small families, or anyone looking to save on energy bills, these cooktops provide an excellent alternative to traditional gas stoves. Designed for portability and ease of use, they make an excellent addition to kitchens where space is at a premium.

In this guide, we’ll explore some of the top-performing induction cooktops in the sub- ₹2000 range. From key specifications to performance insights, find the perfect appliance that suits your cooking needs without compromising on quality or efficiency. Ready to transform your kitchen experience? Let’s get started.

The Pigeon by Stovekraft Cruise 1800W induction cooktop combines power and convenience for modern kitchens. Its crystal glass surface is durable and easy to clean, while the 7-segment LED display ensures intuitive operation. With auto switch-off technology, it prioritises safety and energy efficiency. Compact yet powerful, this induction cooktop is perfect for quick meals or extended cooking sessions. Its efficient heating ensures faster cooking, saving time and energy. A reliable choice for budget-conscious households seeking performance and convenience.

Specifications of Pigeon by Stovekraft Cruise 1800 watt Induction Cooktop

Specifications Power 1800 watts for efficient and fast cooking. Display 7-segment LED display for easy control. Safety Auto switch-off for energy saving and safety. Material Durable crystal glass surface, easy to clean. Reasons to buy Energy-efficient 1800W performance. Auto switch-off ensures safety and convenience. Reasons to avoid Limited to specific induction-friendly cookware. Lacks advanced features like pre-set cooking modes. Click Here to Buy Pigeon by Stovekraft Cruise 1800 watt Induction Cooktop With Crystal Glass,7 Segments LED Display, Auto Switch Off - Black

What are buyers saying on Amazon?

Buyers appreciate the Pigeon by Stovekraft Cruise Induction Cooktop for its energy efficiency, quick cooking time, and user-friendly design. Many highlight its safety features, particularly the auto switch-off function.

Why choose this product?

This induction cooktop offers an efficient 1800W performance, making cooking fast and energy-efficient. Its crystal glass surface, safety features like auto switch-off, and affordable price make it an excellent choice for everyday use.

The Pigeon By Stovekraft 14429 Acer Plus 1800 Watt Induction Cooktop offers efficient cooking with 8 preset menus for easy meal preparation. Its feather-touch control panel ensures smooth operation, while the auto-shut-off feature provides safety. This induction stove is perfect for those seeking quick, energy-efficient cooking with modern functionality. Ideal for home kitchens, it’s a must-have for anyone looking to upgrade their cooking experience.

Specifications of Pigeon By Stovekraft 14429 Acer Plus 1800 Watt Induction Cooktop

Specifications Power 1800 watts for efficient and fast cooking. Control Feather touch control for smooth operation. Preset Menus 8 preset cooking options for convenient meal preparation. Safety Auto shut-off feature for enhanced safety and energy conservation. Reasons to buy Quick and efficient cooking with 1800 Watt power. Easy operation with feather touch control and preset menus. Reasons to avoid May not be compatible with all types of cookware. Requires a flat surface for optimal performance. Click Here to Buy Pigeon By Stovekraft 14429 Acer Plus 1800 Watt Induction Cooktop with Feather Touch Control, Induction Stove comes with 8 Preset Menus and Auto-Shut Off features (Black)

What are buyers saying on Amazon?

Customers praise the Pigeon induction cooktop for its quick heating, ease of use, and safety features, making cooking convenient.

Why choose this product?

Choose this induction cooktop for efficient cooking, preset menus, easy operation, and safety features like auto shut-off for peace of mind.

The Prestige PIC 20 1600 Watts Induction Cooktop is designed for fast, efficient cooking. With Indian Menu options, it offers tailored settings for your favourite dishes. The automatic power and temperature adjustment ensures consistent results, while high voltage surge protection provides safety from power fluctuations. Built with a sleek black design, this cooktop is perfect for modern kitchens. It comes with a 1-year warranty for peace of mind.

Specifications of Prestige PIC 20 1600 Watts Induction Cooktop

Specifications Power 1600 watts for quick, efficient cooking. Menu Indian Menu option for diverse cooking needs. Safety High voltage surge protection for added security. Warranty 1-year warranty for reliable performance. Reasons to buy Fast cooking with 1600 watts power for efficiency. Tailored cooking with Indian Menu options. Reasons to avoid May not work with all cookware types, requires induction-compatible pans. No advanced features like touch controls or timer functions. Click Here to Buy Prestige PIC 20 1600 Watts Induction Cooktop |Indian Menu Option |High Voltage Surge Protection| Automatic Power & Temperature Adjustment|1 year Warranty |Black

What are buyers saying on Amazon?

Buyers appreciate the cooktop's efficient cooking, ease of use, and Indian-specific menus. The safety features and power surge protection are also frequently praised.

Why choose this product?

Choose this induction cooktop for fast cooking, power surge protection, and automatic temperature adjustment. Ideal for Indian cooking, it offers tailored menus and safety features.

The Prestige IRIS ECO 1200 W Induction Cooktop is a compact, energy-efficient option for your kitchen. With an automatic voltage regulator and high voltage surge protection, it ensures safe and consistent cooking. Featuring an Indian Menu option, it simplifies cooking with pre-set settings for popular dishes. The built-in timer with user pre-set options adds convenience. This cooktop comes in a stylish black design and includes a 1-year warranty for peace of mind.

Specifications of Prestige IRIS ECO 1200 W Induction Cooktop

Specifications Power 1200 watts for energy-efficient and quick cooking. Safety High voltage surge protection and automatic voltage regulator for safe operation. Menu Indian Menu option for easy preparation of traditional dishes. Timer Timer with user pre-set for enhanced convenience. Reasons to buy Energy-efficient 1200 watts power, perfect for everyday cooking. Automatic voltage regulator and surge protection ensure safety. Reasons to avoid Limited power compared to higher wattage models, may take longer to heat. Timer function may not suit all cooking needs. Click Here to Buy Prestige IRIS ECO 1200 W Induction Cooktop with Automatic Voltage Regulator |Indian Menu Option |High Voltage Surge Protection |Timer with User Pre-Set|1 year Warranty |Black

What are buyers saying on Amazon?

Customers praise the Prestige IRIS ECO for its safety features, including voltage regulation and surge protection. The Indian Menu option and ease of use make it a favourite for daily cooking.

Why choose this product?

Choose this induction cooktop for safe, energy-efficient cooking with Indian Menu options and convenient pre-set timer functions, backed by a 1-year warranty.

The iBELL 20 YO Induction Cooktop delivers powerful cooking with its 2000W capacity and advanced features. Its full-touch control offers effortless operation, while the auto shut-off and overheat protection ensure safety during use. Designed for modern kitchens, this induction cooktop combines efficiency with style. Perfect for quick and hassle-free cooking, it offers reliable performance and energy efficiency in a sleek black design.

Specifications of iBELL 20 YO Induction Cooktop

Specifications Power 2000 watts for fast and efficient cooking. Control Full-touch control for intuitive and seamless operation. Safety Auto shut-off and overheat protection for safe usage. Design Sleek black finish to complement modern kitchen aesthetics. Reasons to buy High power of 2000W ensures quick and efficient cooking. Safety features like auto shut-off and overheat protection provide peace of mind. Reasons to avoid Full-touch control may have a learning curve for some users. Requires induction-compatible cookware for use. Click Here to Buy iBELL 20 YO Induction Cooktop 2000W with Full Touch Control, Auto Shut Off and over Heat Protection Black

What are buyers saying on Amazon?

Customers appreciate the iBELL 20 YO Induction Cooktop for its high power, quick heating, and safety features. The sleek design and touch controls receive positive feedback for usability and style.

Why choose this product?

Choose this induction cooktop for powerful 2000W cooking, full-touch control for ease of use, and safety features like auto shut-off and overheat protection.

The iBELL CROWN SLIM50 Induction Cooktop combines high performance and safety in a sleek black design. With a 2000W power output, it delivers quick and efficient cooking. The auto shut-off feature and overheat protection ensure safe operation, making it a reliable choice for everyday use. Compact and stylish, this induction cooktop is perfect for modern kitchens, offering energy-efficient performance and ease of use.

Specifications of iBELL CROWN SLIM50 Induction Cooktop

Specifications Power 2000 watts for fast and efficient cooking. Safety Auto shut-off and overheat protection for worry-free operation. Design Slim and compact black design for a modern kitchen. Performance Energy-efficient cooking for daily needs. Reasons to buy High power of 2000W for quick heating and cooking. Safety features like auto shut-off and overheat protection ensure safe use. Reasons to avoid Lacks advanced features like touch controls or pre-set menus. May require induction-compatible cookware for operation. Click Here to Buy iBELL CROWN SLIM50 Induction Cooktop, 2000W, Auto Shut-Off, Overheat Protection (Black)

What are buyers saying on Amazon?

Buyers highlight the iBELL CROWN SLIM50 for its compact design, powerful heating, and essential safety features. Its reliable performance and ease of use are frequently praised.

Why choose this product?

Choose this induction cooktop for its 2000W high power, safety-focused design with auto shut-off and overheat protection, and sleek compact design for modern kitchens.

The Prestige Iris Plus 1600 Watts Induction Cooktop is crafted for energy-efficient and versatile cooking. It features an automatic voltage regulator for safety and durability, along with an anti-magnetic wall for enhanced user protection. The Indian Menu options make cooking traditional dishes hassle-free, while the timer with user pre-set offers convenience. Stylish in black, this cooktop is a reliable addition to your kitchen, backed by a 1-year warranty.

Specifications of Prestige Iris Plus 1600 Watts Induction Cooktop

Specifications Power 1600 watts for efficient and quick cooking. Safety Automatic voltage regulator and anti-magnetic wall for safe usage. Menu Indian Menu options for easy preparation of traditional dishes. Timer User pre-set timer for convenient cooking control. Reasons to buy 1600W power ensures energy-efficient and fast cooking. Anti-magnetic wall and voltage regulator provide safety and durability. Reasons to avoid Limited power compared to higher wattage models. Timer settings may not suit all cooking preferences. Click Here to Buy Prestige Iris Plus 1600 Watts Induction Cooktop

What are buyers saying on Amazon?

Customers love the Prestige Iris Plus for its efficient cooking, Indian Menu options, and safety features like the anti-magnetic wall. The user-friendly timer is another favourite.

Why choose this product?

Choose this induction cooktop for its energy-efficient performance, safety-focused design with voltage regulation and anti-magnetic wall, and convenient Indian Menu options for effortless cooking.

The Amazon Basics Induction Cooktop delivers efficient cooking with its 1400-Watt power output, making it perfect for everyday use. Designed with a toughened plate, it ensures durability and reliability. The LED display offers easy operation, while the auto shut-off feature prioritises safety. Compact and stylish in black, this induction cooktop is ideal for modern kitchens, combining energy efficiency and convenience with a sleek, user-friendly design.

Specifications of Amazon Basics Induction Cooktop

Specifications Power 1400 watts for energy-efficient daily cooking. Display LED display for intuitive and easy operation. Safety Auto shut-off feature for safe and secure cooking. Durability Toughened plate for long-lasting performance. Reasons to buy 1400W power is ideal for energy-efficient daily cooking. Durable toughened plate and auto shut-off enhance reliability and safety. Reasons to avoid Lower wattage may take longer to heat compared to higher-powered models. Limited advanced features such as preset menus or touch controls. Click Here to Buy Amazon Basics Induction Cooktop with 1400-Watt Power | Toughened Plate | LED Display | Auto Shut Off (Black)

What are buyers saying on Amazon?

Customers appreciate the Amazon Basics Induction Cooktop for its simplicity, energy-efficient performance, and durable build. The LED display and safety features are also well-received.

Why choose this product?

Choose this induction cooktop for energy-efficient cooking, a durable toughened plate, a user-friendly LED display, and safety features like auto shut-off for worry-free operation.

The Longway Elite Plus IC 2000 Watt Induction Cooktop offers powerful and versatile cooking with 8 pre-set cooking modes for added convenience. Its auto shut-off and overheat protection ensure safe usage, while the BIS certification guarantees quality and reliability. Equipped with a durable push-button control panel, this induction cooktop is easy to operate. Backed by a 1-year warranty, it’s an excellent choice for modern kitchens seeking efficiency and safety.

Specifications of Longway Elite Plus IC 2000 Watt Induction Cooktop

Specifications Power 2000 watts for fast and efficient cooking. Modes 8 pre-set cooking modes for versatile meal preparation. Safety Auto shut-off and overheat protection for reliable operation. Certification BIS-approved for quality assurance and safety compliance. Reasons to buy High power of 2000W for quick heating and cooking. 8 cooking modes and safety features ensure convenience and protection. Reasons to avoid Push-button controls may feel outdated compared to touch options. Limited advanced features such as custom temperature adjustment. Click Here to Buy Longway Elite Plus IC 2000 Watt Induction Cooktop with Auto Shut-Off & Over-Heat Protection With 8 Cooking Mode & BIS Approved | 1-Year Warranty | (Black, Push Button)

What are buyers saying on Amazon?

Buyers highlight the Longway Elite Plus IC for its powerful performance, 8 cooking modes, and dependable safety features. The BIS certification adds extra confidence in its quality.

Why choose this product?

Choose this induction cooktop for its 2000W power, versatile cooking with 8 pre-set modes, safety features like auto shut-off, and BIS-certified quality for reliable performance.

The V-Guard VIC 1.2 Induction Cooktop is an energy-efficient 1200-watt appliance designed for modern kitchens. It features 7 cooking modes, offering versatility for various recipes, and 8 temperature levels for precise cooking. The auto-cut off ensures safety, while the durable push-button controls make operation easy. With a 3-year coil coverage backed by V-Guard, this induction cooktop combines reliability and convenience, making it a perfect addition to your kitchen.

Specifications of V-Guard VIC 1.2 Induction Cooktop

Specifications Power 1200 watts for energy-efficient and quick cooking. Cooking Modes 7 modes for versatile meal preparation. Temperature 8 levels for precise temperature control. Safety Auto-cut off for secure and worry-free operation. Reasons to buy Energy-efficient 1200W power, perfect for daily cooking. 7 cooking modes and 3-year coil coverage ensure reliability and convenience. Reasons to avoid Lower wattage may take longer for high-heat recipes. Push-button controls may not appeal to those seeking touch functionality. Click Here to Buy V-Guard VIC 1.2 Induction Cooktop| 1200-Watt Electric Induction Stove | 7 Cooking Modes | 3-Year Coil Coverage by V-Guard | Push Button Control | Auto-Cut off with 8 Temperature Levels

What are buyers saying on Amazon?

Customers appreciate the V-Guard VIC 1.2 for its reliable performance, energy efficiency, and versatile cooking modes. The 3-year coil coverage adds extra value and confidence.

Why choose this product?

Choose this induction cooktop for its energy-efficient 1200W power, 7 versatile cooking modes, precise temperature control, and safety with auto-cut off, all backed by V-Guard’s trusted 3-year coil coverage.

The iBELL Castor DIVA Induction Cooktop delivers powerful and precise cooking with a 2000W output and intuitive touch controls. Designed for safety, it includes auto shut-off and overheat protection, making it ideal for worry-free use. The sleek black design complements modern kitchens, while its 2-year warranty ensures peace of mind. Perfect for quick and efficient meal preparation, this induction cooktop is a reliable and stylish addition to your kitchen.

Specifications of iBELL Castor DIVA Induction Cooktop

Specifications Power 2000 watts for fast and efficient cooking. Control Touch control panel for easy and seamless operation. Safety Auto shut-off and overheat protection for safe use. Warranty 2-year coverage for long-lasting performance. Reasons to buy 2000W power ensures quick and efficient cooking. Touch controls and safety features add convenience and reliability. Reasons to avoid Requires induction-compatible cookware for use. Limited pre-set cooking modes compared to some models. Click Here to Buy iBELL Castor DIVA Induction Cooktop 2000W, Touch Control, Auto Shut Off and Over Heat Protection, 2yr Warranty (Black)

What are buyers saying on Amazon?

Buyers love the iBELL Castor DIVA for its powerful performance, sleek design, and safety features. The touch control panel and 2-year warranty are additional highlights.

Why choose this product?

Choose this induction cooktop for its 2000W power, user-friendly touch controls, essential safety features like auto shut-off, and the reassurance of a 2-year warranty for reliable performance.

What are the benefits of using an induction cooktop? Induction cooktops provide faster heating, energy efficiency, and precise temperature control. They are safer due to their cool-to-touch surface and auto shut-off features. Additionally, they offer a sleek design, making them a great addition to modern kitchens.

Are induction cooktops more energy-efficient than gas stoves? Yes, induction cooktops are highly energy-efficient, converting up to 90% of energy into heat, compared to gas stoves, which lose significant energy as heat. This efficiency reduces cooking time and energy consumption, lowering overall electricity costs.

Do induction cooktops require special cookware? Induction cooktops require induction-compatible cookware with a magnetic base, such as stainless steel or cast iron. Non-magnetic materials like aluminium or glass won’t work unless they have an induction-friendly layer at the base.

Are induction cooktops safe for families? Absolutely. Induction cooktops have safety features like auto shut-off, child lock, and overheat protection. Their surface stays cool to the touch, reducing burn risks, making them ideal for households with children or elderly individuals.

Factors to consider when choosing a new induction cooktop Power Output: Choose a wattage that suits your cooking needs—higher wattage for faster cooking and efficiency. Cooking Modes: Look for pre-set options like boiling, frying, or Indian menus for convenience. Control Panel: Opt for touch controls for modern usability or push buttons for simplicity. Safety Features: Ensure auto shut-off, overheat protection, and child lock for secure operation. Size and Portability: Select a compact size for small kitchens or a larger model for extended use. Cookware Compatibility: Check if your existing cookware is induction-friendly or budget for compatible pots. Warranty and Durability: Choose a model with a solid warranty and robust build quality for long-term reliability. Top 3 features of induction cooktops

Best induction cooktops Basic features Advanced features Ideal for Pigeon by Stovekraft Cruise 1800W 1800W power, Crystal Glass, 7-segment LED display, Auto shut-off Efficient cooking, Sleek design, Ideal for quick meals Budget-conscious users, Small kitchens Pigeon By Stovekraft 14429 Acer Plus 1800W 1800W power, Feather Touch Control, Auto shut-off 8 preset menus, Energy-efficient cooking Beginners, Convenience-focused cooks Prestige PIC 20 1600W 1600W power, Indian Menu Option, High Voltage Surge Protection Automatic power & temperature adjustment, 1-year warranty Indian cuisine enthusiasts, Safety seekers Prestige IRIS ECO 1200W 1200W power, Automatic Voltage Regulator, Indian Menu Option Timer with user pre-set, High Voltage Surge Protection, 1-year warranty Budget buyers, Casual cooks iBELL 20 YO 2000W 2000W power, Full Touch Control, Auto Shut-Off Overheat protection, Compact design Tech-savvy cooks, Safety-conscious users iBELL CROWN SLIM50 2000W 2000W power, Auto Shut-Off, Overheat Protection Slim profile, Fast heating Space-conscious users, Quick meal makers Prestige Iris Plus 1600W 1600W power, Automatic Voltage Regulator, Indian Menu Option Anti-magnetic wall, Timer with user pre-set, 1-year warranty Indian food lovers, Family households Amazon Basics 1400W 1400W power, Toughened plate, LED Display, Auto Shut-Off Affordable, Compact design, Energy-efficient cooking First-time buyers, Small kitchens Longway Elite Plus IC 2000W 2000W power, Auto Shut-Off, Over-Heat Protection 8 cooking modes, BIS approved, 1-year warranty Versatile cooks, Safety-conscious users V-Guard VIC 1.2 1200W 1200W power, Push button control, Auto-Cut off 7 cooking modes, 8 temperature levels, 3-year coil coverage Budget buyers, Entry-level cooks iBELL Castor DIVA 2000W 2000W power, Touch control, Auto Shut-Off Overheat protection, 2-year warranty Tech lovers, Busy households

Similar articles for you