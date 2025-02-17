Our Picks Best Value For Money Best Overall Product FAQs

In a country like India, where power cuts are a common occurrence, having a reliable inverter for your home is essential. With so many options available in the market, it can be challenging to choose the best one that suits your needs. To help you make an informed decision, we have curated a list of the top 8 inverters for home use in India, taking into account factors such as efficiency, battery life, and value for money. Whether you're looking for a sinewave inverter or one with Bluetooth connectivity, our list has something for everyone.

The Luminous Zelio 1100 Sinewave Inverter is a popular choice for Indian households. It offers reliable performance, a user-friendly interface, and a compact design. With a power output of 756 watts, it can easily run a few fans, lights, and a television during power outages.

Specifications Capacity 900 VA Input Voltage 12 V Waveform Pure Sine Wave Battery Type Lead-Acid Reasons to buy User-friendly interface Compact design Pure Sine Wave output Reason to avoid Suitable for small appliances only

The Luminous Rc15000 Tubular Battery is designed to provide long backup power during outages. With a robust tubular plate construction, it offers excellent deep discharge recovery and a long service life. The included trolley makes it easy to move around and install.

Specifications Capacity 120 Ah Type Tubular Warranty 48 months Weight 30 kg Reasons to buy Long service life Excellent deep discharge recovery Easy to install with trolley Reason to avoid Heavy

The V-Guard Prime Digital Sinewave Inverter is a high-performance inverter that offers a seamless power backup solution for your home. It features a digital display for easy monitoring and a user-friendly interface. With its advanced battery management system, it ensures long battery life.

Specifications Capacity 800 VA Waveform Pure Sine Wave Display Digital Battery Management Advanced Reasons to buy Digital display for monitoring Advanced battery management system Pure Sine Wave output Reason to avoid Slightly expensive

The Genus MaxiLion Inverter is a technologically advanced solution with an integrated lithium-ion battery. It offers fast charging, longer battery life, and high energy density. With its compact and lightweight design, it's perfect for modern homes.

Specifications Capacity 1.5 kVA Battery Type Lithium-Ion Charging Time 4-6 hours Weight 12 kg Reasons to buy Integrated lithium-ion battery Fast charging Compact and lightweight Reason to avoid Higher initial cost

The V-Guard Inverter with Bluetooth Connectivity is a smart and futuristic power backup solution. It allows you to monitor and control the inverter using a mobile app, ensuring peace of mind and convenience. With its pure sine wave output, it's suitable for sensitive electronic devices.

Specifications Capacity 1 kVA Waveform Pure Sine Wave Connectivity Bluetooth Battery Type Lead-Acid Reasons to buy Bluetooth connectivity Mobile app control Pure Sine Wave output Reason to avoid Limited to smaller appliances

The Microtek UPS EB 1200 Inverter is a reliable and efficient power backup solution for small to medium-sized households. With its built-in thermal management system, it ensures long battery life and consistent performance. It also features overload protection for added safety.

Specifications Capacity 1 kVA Waveform Sine Wave Battery Type Lead-Acid Protection Overload Reasons to buy Built-in thermal management Long battery life Overload protection Reason to avoid Slightly bulky

The Livguard Inverter with Artificial Intelligence is a cutting-edge power backup solution that uses AI to optimize battery charging and performance. It offers seamless power backup and long battery life, making it ideal for modern homes with smart appliances.

Specifications Capacity 1.5 kVA Technology Artificial Intelligence Battery Type Lead-Calcium Warranty 36 months Reasons to buy Artificial Intelligence technology Seamless power backup Long battery life Reason to avoid Limited to smart homes

The Inverter Battery with PowerUP Technology is a high-performance battery that offers excellent deep cycling capabilities and long service life. It is designed to withstand frequent power outages and provide reliable backup power for your home appliances.

Specifications Capacity 150 Ah Type Lead-Acid Deep Cycling Yes Warranty 48 months Reasons to buy Excellent deep cycling capabilities Long service life Reliable backup power Reason to avoid Heavy and bulky

Best inverter Capacity Waveform Battery Type Luminous Zelio 1100 Sinewave Inverter 900 VA Pure Sine Wave Lead-Acid Luminous Rc15000 Tubular Battery with Trolley 120 Ah Tubular Lead-Acid V-Guard Prime Digital Sinewave Inverter 800 VA Pure Sine Wave Lead-Acid Genus MaxiLion Inverter with Integrated Lithium-Ion Battery 1.5 kVA Lithium-Ion Lithium-Ion V-Guard Inverter with Bluetooth Connectivity 1 kVA Pure Sine Wave Lead-Acid Microtek UPS EB 1200 Inverter 1 kVA Sine Wave Lead-Acid Livguard Inverter with Artificial Intelligence 1.5 kVA Sine Wave Lead-Calcium Inverter Battery with PowerUP Technology 150 Ah Lead-Acid Lead-Acid

