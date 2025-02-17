Get Instant Loan up to ₹10 Lakh!
Best Value For MoneyLuminous Zelio+ 1100 Inverter for Home, Office & Shops | 900VA/12V Pure Sinewave | Reliable Power Backup | Supports 1 Inverter Battery | LCD Display | Easy Installation | with 36 Months WarrantyView Details
₹6,499
Luminous Inverter & Battery Combo with Trolley (Zelio+ 1100 Pure Sine Wave 900VA/12V Inverter, Red Charge RC 15000 PRO Short Tubular 120Ah Battery with Trolley) for Home, Office & ShopsView Details
₹19,099
V-Guard Prime 1150 Pure Sinewave 1000VA Inverter for Home, Office and Shop with 2-Year WarrantyView Details
₹6,499
Best Overall ProductGenus MaxiLion 1000 VA Inverter with Upto 12 Year Life Integrated 1280Wh Lithium-Ion Battery for Home Office & ShopsView Details
₹35,999
V-Guard Smart Pro 1200 Pure Sine Wave 1000VA IoT Inverter for Home, Office & Shops with 2-Year WarrantyView Details
₹7,999
In a country like India, where power cuts are a common occurrence, having a reliable inverter for your home is essential. With so many options available in the market, it can be challenging to choose the best one that suits your needs. To help you make an informed decision, we have curated a list of the top 8 inverters for home use in India, taking into account factors such as efficiency, battery life, and value for money. Whether you're looking for a sinewave inverter or one with Bluetooth connectivity, our list has something for everyone.
The Luminous Zelio 1100 Sinewave Inverter is a popular choice for Indian households. It offers reliable performance, a user-friendly interface, and a compact design. With a power output of 756 watts, it can easily run a few fans, lights, and a television during power outages.
User-friendly interface
Compact design
Pure Sine Wave output
Suitable for small appliances only
Luminous Zelio+ 1100 Inverter for Home, Office & Shops | 900VA/12V Pure Sinewave | Reliable Power Backup | Supports 1 Inverter Battery | LCD Display | Easy Installation | with 36 Months Warranty
The Luminous Rc15000 Tubular Battery is designed to provide long backup power during outages. With a robust tubular plate construction, it offers excellent deep discharge recovery and a long service life. The included trolley makes it easy to move around and install.
Long service life
Excellent deep discharge recovery
Easy to install with trolley
Heavy
Luminous Inverter & Battery Combo with Trolley (Zelio+ 1100 Pure Sine Wave 900VA/12V Inverter, Red Charge RC 15000 PRO Short Tubular 120Ah Battery with Trolley) for Home, Office & Shops
The V-Guard Prime Digital Sinewave Inverter is a high-performance inverter that offers a seamless power backup solution for your home. It features a digital display for easy monitoring and a user-friendly interface. With its advanced battery management system, it ensures long battery life.
Digital display for monitoring
Advanced battery management system
Pure Sine Wave output
Slightly expensive
V-Guard Prime 1150 Pure Sinewave 1000VA Inverter for Home, Office and Shop with 2-Year Warranty
The Genus MaxiLion Inverter is a technologically advanced solution with an integrated lithium-ion battery. It offers fast charging, longer battery life, and high energy density. With its compact and lightweight design, it's perfect for modern homes.
Integrated lithium-ion battery
Fast charging
Compact and lightweight
Higher initial cost
Genus MaxiLion 1000 VA Inverter with Upto 12 Year Life Integrated 1280Wh Lithium-Ion Battery for Home Office & Shops
The V-Guard Inverter with Bluetooth Connectivity is a smart and futuristic power backup solution. It allows you to monitor and control the inverter using a mobile app, ensuring peace of mind and convenience. With its pure sine wave output, it's suitable for sensitive electronic devices.
Bluetooth connectivity
Mobile app control
Pure Sine Wave output
Limited to smaller appliances
V-Guard Smart Pro 1200 Pure Sine Wave 1000VA IoT Inverter for Home, Office & Shops with 2-Year Warranty
The Microtek UPS EB 1200 Inverter is a reliable and efficient power backup solution for small to medium-sized households. With its built-in thermal management system, it ensures long battery life and consistent performance. It also features overload protection for added safety.
Built-in thermal management
Long battery life
Overload protection
Slightly bulky
Microtek Super Power 1100 Advanced Digital 950VA/12V Inverter, Support 1 Battery With 2 Year Warranty for Home, Office & Shops
The Livguard Inverter with Artificial Intelligence is a cutting-edge power backup solution that uses AI to optimize battery charging and performance. It offers seamless power backup and long battery life, making it ideal for modern homes with smart appliances.
Artificial Intelligence technology
Seamless power backup
Long battery life
Limited to smart homes
Livguard | Sine Wave Inverter for Home, Office and Small Shops | 900VA/12V Inverter with Smart Artificial Intelligence | Supports 1 Battery | Free Installation | Best Class 3 Years Warranty
The Inverter Battery with PowerUP Technology is a high-performance battery that offers excellent deep cycling capabilities and long service life. It is designed to withstand frequent power outages and provide reliable backup power for your home appliances.
Excellent deep cycling capabilities
Long service life
Reliable backup power
Heavy and bulky
Okaya Inverter & Battery Combo (Smart Wave QSW 1175 12V UPS/Inverter, 925VA with Quasi Sine Wave Technology & PowerUP OPLT19036 160Ah/12V Battery) for Home, Office & Shops
|Best inverter
|Capacity
|Waveform
|Battery Type
|Luminous Zelio 1100 Sinewave Inverter
|900 VA
|Pure Sine Wave
|Lead-Acid
|Luminous Rc15000 Tubular Battery with Trolley
|120 Ah
|Tubular
|Lead-Acid
|V-Guard Prime Digital Sinewave Inverter
|800 VA
|Pure Sine Wave
|Lead-Acid
|Genus MaxiLion Inverter with Integrated Lithium-Ion Battery
|1.5 kVA
|Lithium-Ion
|Lithium-Ion
|V-Guard Inverter with Bluetooth Connectivity
|1 kVA
|Pure Sine Wave
|Lead-Acid
|Microtek UPS EB 1200 Inverter
|1 kVA
|Sine Wave
|Lead-Acid
|Livguard Inverter with Artificial Intelligence
|1.5 kVA
|Sine Wave
|Lead-Calcium
|Inverter Battery with PowerUP Technology
|150 Ah
|Lead-Acid
|Lead-Acid
