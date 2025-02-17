Hello User
Inverters for home that will keep your power needs in check: Top options in 2025

Inverters for home that will keep your power needs in check: Top options in 2025

Affiliate Desk

Looking for the best inverter for your home? We've compiled a list of the top 8 inverters available in India in 2025, complete with detailed product descriptions, pros and cons, and a feature comparison table to help you make an informed decision.

Luminous Zelio+ 1100 Inverter for Home, Office & Shops | 900VA/12V Pure Sinewave | Reliable Power Backup | Supports 1 Inverter Battery | LCD Display | Easy Installation | with 36 Months Warranty

Luminous Inverter & Battery Combo with Trolley (Zelio+ 1100 Pure Sine Wave 900VA/12V Inverter, Red Charge RC 15000 PRO Short Tubular 120Ah Battery with Trolley) for Home, Office & Shops

V-Guard Prime 1150 Pure Sinewave 1000VA Inverter for Home, Office and Shop with 2-Year Warranty

Genus MaxiLion 1000 VA Inverter with Upto 12 Year Life Integrated 1280Wh Lithium-Ion Battery for Home Office & Shops

V-Guard Smart Pro 1200 Pure Sine Wave 1000VA IoT Inverter for Home, Office & Shops with 2-Year Warranty

Microtek Super Power 1100 Advanced Digital 950VA/12V Inverter, Support 1 Battery With 2 Year Warranty for Home, Office & Shops

Livguard | Sine Wave Inverter for Home, Office and Small Shops | 900VA/12V Inverter with Smart Artificial Intelligence | Supports 1 Battery | Free Installation | Best Class 3 Years Warranty

Okaya Inverter & Battery Combo (Smart Wave QSW 1175 12V UPS/Inverter, 925VA with Quasi Sine Wave Technology & PowerUP OPLT19036 160Ah/12V Battery) for Home, Office & Shops

In a country like India, where power cuts are a common occurrence, having a reliable inverter for your home is essential. With so many options available in the market, it can be challenging to choose the best one that suits your needs. To help you make an informed decision, we have curated a list of the top 8 inverters for home use in India, taking into account factors such as efficiency, battery life, and value for money. Whether you're looking for a sinewave inverter or one with Bluetooth connectivity, our list has something for everyone.

The Luminous Zelio 1100 Sinewave Inverter is a popular choice for Indian households. It offers reliable performance, a user-friendly interface, and a compact design. With a power output of 756 watts, it can easily run a few fans, lights, and a television during power outages.

Specifications

Capacity
900 VA
Input Voltage
12 V
Waveform
Pure Sine Wave
Battery Type
Lead-Acid

Reasons to buy

User-friendly interface

Compact design

Pure Sine Wave output

Reasons to avoid

Suitable for small appliances only

Luminous Zelio+ 1100 Inverter for Home, Office & Shops | 900VA/12V Pure Sinewave

The Luminous Rc15000 Tubular Battery is designed to provide long backup power during outages. With a robust tubular plate construction, it offers excellent deep discharge recovery and a long service life. The included trolley makes it easy to move around and install.

Specifications

Capacity
120 Ah
Type
Tubular
Warranty
48 months
Weight
30 kg

Reasons to buy

Long service life

Excellent deep discharge recovery

Easy to install with trolley

Reasons to avoid

Heavy

Luminous Inverter & Battery Combo with Trolley (Zelio+ 1100 Pure Sine Wave 900VA/12V Inverter, Red Charge RC 15000 PRO Short Tubular 120Ah Battery with Trolley)

The V-Guard Prime Digital Sinewave Inverter is a high-performance inverter that offers a seamless power backup solution for your home. It features a digital display for easy monitoring and a user-friendly interface. With its advanced battery management system, it ensures long battery life.

Specifications

Capacity
800 VA
Waveform
Pure Sine Wave
Display
Digital
Battery Management
Advanced

Reasons to buy

Digital display for monitoring

Advanced battery management system

Pure Sine Wave output

Reasons to avoid

Slightly expensive

V-Guard Prime 1150 Pure Sinewave 1000VA Inverter

The Genus MaxiLion Inverter is a technologically advanced solution with an integrated lithium-ion battery. It offers fast charging, longer battery life, and high energy density. With its compact and lightweight design, it's perfect for modern homes.

Specifications

Capacity
1.5 kVA
Battery Type
Lithium-Ion
Charging Time
4-6 hours
Weight
12 kg

Reasons to buy

Integrated lithium-ion battery

Fast charging

Compact and lightweight

Reasons to avoid

Higher initial cost

Genus MaxiLion 1000 VA Inverter with Upto 12 Year Life Integrated 1280Wh Lithium-Ion Battery

The V-Guard Inverter with Bluetooth Connectivity is a smart and futuristic power backup solution. It allows you to monitor and control the inverter using a mobile app, ensuring peace of mind and convenience. With its pure sine wave output, it's suitable for sensitive electronic devices.

Specifications

Capacity
1 kVA
Waveform
Pure Sine Wave
Connectivity
Bluetooth
Battery Type
Lead-Acid

Reasons to buy

Bluetooth connectivity

Mobile app control

Pure Sine Wave output

Reasons to avoid

Limited to smaller appliances

V-Guard Smart Pro 1200 Pure Sine Wave 1000VA IoT Inverter

The Microtek UPS EB 1200 Inverter is a reliable and efficient power backup solution for small to medium-sized households. With its built-in thermal management system, it ensures long battery life and consistent performance. It also features overload protection for added safety.

Specifications

Capacity
1 kVA
Waveform
Sine Wave
Battery Type
Lead-Acid
Protection
Overload

Reasons to buy

Built-in thermal management

Long battery life

Overload protection

Reasons to avoid

Slightly bulky

Microtek Super Power 1100 Advanced Digital 950VA/12V Inverter

The Livguard Inverter with Artificial Intelligence is a cutting-edge power backup solution that uses AI to optimize battery charging and performance. It offers seamless power backup and long battery life, making it ideal for modern homes with smart appliances.

Specifications

Capacity
1.5 kVA
Technology
Artificial Intelligence
Battery Type
Lead-Calcium
Warranty
36 months

Reasons to buy

Artificial Intelligence technology

Seamless power backup

Long battery life

Reasons to avoid

Limited to smart homes

Livguard | Sine Wave Inverter for Home, Office and Small Shops | 900VA/12V Inverter with Smart Artificial Intelligence

The Inverter Battery with PowerUP Technology is a high-performance battery that offers excellent deep cycling capabilities and long service life. It is designed to withstand frequent power outages and provide reliable backup power for your home appliances.

Specifications

Capacity
150 Ah
Type
Lead-Acid
Deep Cycling
Yes
Warranty
48 months

Reasons to buy

Excellent deep cycling capabilities

Long service life

Reliable backup power

Reasons to avoid

Heavy and bulky

Okaya Inverter & Battery Combo (Smart Wave QSW 1175 12V UPS/Inverter, 925VA with Quasi Sine Wave Technology & PowerUP OPLT19036 160Ah/12V Battery)

best inverter for home Top Features Comparison:

Best inverterCapacityWaveformBattery Type
Luminous Zelio 1100 Sinewave Inverter900 VAPure Sine WaveLead-Acid
Luminous Rc15000 Tubular Battery with Trolley120 AhTubularLead-Acid
V-Guard Prime Digital Sinewave Inverter800 VAPure Sine WaveLead-Acid
Genus MaxiLion Inverter with Integrated Lithium-Ion Battery1.5 kVALithium-IonLithium-Ion
V-Guard Inverter with Bluetooth Connectivity1 kVAPure Sine WaveLead-Acid
Microtek UPS EB 1200 Inverter1 kVASine WaveLead-Acid
Livguard Inverter with Artificial Intelligence1.5 kVASine WaveLead-Calcium
Inverter Battery with PowerUP Technology150 AhLead-AcidLead-Acid

FAQs

Question : What is the capacity of these inverters?

Ans : The capacity of the inverters ranges from 800 VA to 1.5 kVA, suitable for small to medium-sized households.

Question : Do any of these inverters offer Bluetooth connectivity?

Ans : Yes, the V-Guard Inverter with Bluetooth Connectivity provides Bluetooth connectivity for convenient monitoring and control.

Question : Are these inverters suitable for smart homes?

Ans : The Livguard Inverter with Artificial Intelligence is specifically designed for smart homes with its AI optimization and seamless power backup.

Question : Do these inverters come with a warranty?

Ans : Yes, most of the inverters mentioned come with a warranty ranging from 24 to 48 months for added peace of mind.

Disclaimer: At Livemint, we help you stay up-to-date with the latest trends and products. Mint has an affiliate partnership, so we may get a part of the revenue when you make a purchase. We shall not be liable for any claim under applicable laws, including but not limited to the Consumer Protection Act, 2019, with respect to the products. The products listed in this article are in no particular order of priority.

