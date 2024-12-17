|Product
|Rating
|Price
Crompton Arno Neo 10-L 5 Star Rated Storage Water Heater (Geyser) with Advanced 3 Level Safety, National Energy Conservation Award Winner 2023View Details
₹5,499
AO Smith HSE-SHS-015 Storage 15 Litre Vertical Water Heater (Geyser) ABS BEE 5 Star Superior Energy Efficiency Enhanced Durability Blue Diamond Glass Lined Tank, High Rise Buildings, Wall MountingView Details
₹6,999
Crompton Amica Pro 15-L, 5 Star Rated Storage Water Heater with Superior Glassline Coated Tank, Powerful 2000W Heating Element, Rust Proof Plastic Body and Advanced 3 Level Safety (White and Blue)View Details
₹6,849
Havells Monza 15 Litre Storage Wall Mount Water Heater | Feroglas Coated Tank, Heavy Duty Heating Element | Warranty: 5 Year on Tank, Protective Anode Road, 8 Bar Working Pressure | (White)View Details
₹6,999
Havells Monza 10 Litre Storage Wall Mount | Water Heater | Feroglas Coated Tank, Heavy Duty Heating Element | Warranty: 5 Year on Tank, Protective Anode Road, 8 Bar Working Pressure | (White)View Details
₹6,199
Racold Eterno Pro Storage Water Heater (Geyser) 25L with ABS Body – Vertical Geyser for Bathroom, 3 Levels of Safety, Energy Efficient, Titanium Enamelled Coating, Free Standard Installation & PipesView Details
₹8,499
Havells Instanio 10 Litre Storage Water Heater(Geyser)| Color Changing LED Indicator| Anti Rust Tank| Warranty: 7 Year on Tank| Free Installation & Flexi Pipes| High Rise Compatible (White Blue)View Details
₹6,799
Havells Adonia Plus 25 Litre Storage Water Heater | Faster heating, Glass Coated Tank, Incoloy Glass Coated Heating Element | (Free Flexi Pipes, Installation, & Shock Safe Plug) With Remote | (White)View Details
₹16,499
Havells Adonia Spin 25 Litre Storage Wall Mount Water Heater|Temp Sensing Led Knob,Feroglass Coated Tank|Warranty: 7 Year On Tank,With Shock Safe Inline Elcb,Free Flexi Pipe&Installation|(White Blue)View Details
₹10,499
Havells Instanio Prime 15 Litre Storage Water Heater(Geyser)|Color Changing LED Indicator| Anti Rust Tank|Warranty: 7 Year on Tank|Free Installation & Flexi Pipes| High Rise Compatible (White Mustard)View Details
₹7,299
As the winter season approaches, having a reliable and efficient storage water heater becomes essential. In this article, we have compiled a list of the top 10 storage water heaters available in India for 2024. We will compare their features, energy efficiency, and price to help you make an informed decision when purchasing a water heater for your home. Whether you need a large capacity water heater, an energy-efficient model, or a vertical storage geyser, we've got you covered.
The Crompton Arno Neo ASWH-3010 is a 5-star rated storage water heater with a durable tank and advanced safety features. It provides efficient heating and is suitable for medium to large-sized families.
Reasons to buy
Reasons to avoid
|Energy-efficient
|Limited capacity for larger families
|Durable tank
|Advanced safety features
The AO Smith HSE-SHS-015 offers high efficiency and durability with its glass-coated heating element and Blue Diamond glass lining. It is suitable for large families and provides quick and efficient hot water.
Reasons to buy
Reasons to avoid
|High efficiency
|Relatively higher price
|Quick heating
|Durable construction
The Crompton Superior Plus comes with a powerful heating element and a glass-lined tank for efficient heating and long-lasting performance. It is suitable for medium-sized families and offers advanced safety features.
Reasons to buy
Reasons to avoid
|Powerful heating
|Large size may not fit in all bathrooms
|Efficient performance
|Advanced safety features
The Havells Monza EC features a feroglas-coated tank with incoloy heating element for efficient and quick water heating. It comes with a 7-year warranty on the inner tank and is suitable for medium to large families.
Reasons to buy
Reasons to avoid
|Quick heating
|Relatively higher price
|Long warranty period
|Durable construction
Also read: Expect hot water at cool prices with these best geysers under ₹5000 with modern designs and safety features
The Havells Monza offers efficient water heating with its feroglas-coated tank and incoloy heating element. It is suitable for medium-sized families and comes with a 5-star energy rating for energy efficiency.
Reasons to buy
Reasons to avoid
|Energy-efficient
|Limited capacity for larger families
|Durable construction
|Quick heating
Also read: Warm up this season with the best geysers from trusted brands on Amazon and save up to 55%
The Racold Eterno Pro features a metallic body and vertical design for space-saving installation. It comes with a titanium enameled heating element for quick and efficient water heating.
Reasons to buy
Reasons to avoid
|Space-saving design
|Relatively higher price
|Quick heating
|Durable construction
Also read: Stay warm and comfortable with the best geysers under ₹3000 from top brands including Crompton, AO Smith and others
The Havells Instanio offers quick and efficient water heating with its feroglas-coated tank and incoloy heating element. It comes with a 5-star energy rating and is suitable for medium-sized families.
Reasons to buy
Reasons to avoid
|Energy-efficient
|Limited capacity for larger families
|Quick heating
|Durable construction
Also read: Pick the perfect geyser for winter with comfort, efficiency and style, choose from best selling brands
The Havells Monza EC offers efficient water heating with its feroglas-coated tank and incoloy heating element. It is suitable for medium-sized families and comes with a 7-year warranty on the inner tank.
Reasons to buy
Reasons to avoid
|Quick heating
|Relatively higher price
|Long warranty period
|Durable construction
Also read: If reliable hot water supply is a priority this winter, the best Bajaj geysers offer quick heating with energy savings
The Havells Adonia is a vertical storage water heater with a 25-litre capacity, suitable for medium to large families. It features a durable tank and an efficient heating element for quick hot water.
Reasons to buy
Reasons to avoid
|Large capacity
|May require more space for installation
|Durable construction
|Quick heating
The Havells Instanio in Mustard color offers quick and efficient water heating with a feroglas-coated tank and incoloy heating element. It comes with a 5-star energy rating and is suitable for medium-sized families.
Reasons to buy
Reasons to avoid
|Energy-efficient
|Limited capacity for larger families
|Quick heating
|Attractive color options
|Best storage water heaters
|Capacity
|Heating Element
|Energy Rating
|Crompton Arno Neo ASWH-3010
|15 litres
|Advanced safety features
|5-star
|AO Smith HSE-SHS-015
|15 litres
|Blue Diamond glass lining
|Energy-efficient
|Crompton Superior Plus
|25 litres
|Powerful heating element
|Advanced safety features
|Havells Monza EC
|25 litres
|Incoloy heating element
|7-year warranty
|Havells Monza
|15 litres
|Incoloy heating element
|5-star
|Racold Eterno Pro
|25 litres
|Titanium enameled heating element
|Space-saving design
|Havells Instanio
|15 litres
|Incoloy heating element
|5-star
|Havells Monza EC
|25 litres
|Incoloy heating element
|7-year warranty
|Havells Adonia
|25 litres
|Efficient heating element
|Large capacity
|Havells Instanio
|15 litres
|Incoloy heating element
|Attractive color options
The Havells Monza EC offers the best value for money with its efficient water heating, incoloy heating element, and 7-year warranty on the inner tank. It provides long-term durability and reliable performance at a competitive price point.
The Crompton Arno Neo 10-L water heater excels with its 5-star energy efficiency and fast heating capabilities. Featuring advanced 3-level safety and anti-rust design, it ensures durability and reliable performance. Ideal for modern homes, it offers efficient water heating while maintaining safety and longevity, making it a trusted choice.
When choosing a storage water heater, consider the capacity, energy efficiency, and warranty period. Look for a model that meets the hot water requirements of your family size, offers energy savings, and comes with a reliable warranty for long-term peace of mind.
