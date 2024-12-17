As the winter season approaches, having a reliable and efficient storage water heater becomes essential. In this article, we have compiled a list of the top 10 storage water heaters available in India for 2024. We will compare their features, energy efficiency, and price to help you make an informed decision when purchasing a water heater for your home. Whether you need a large capacity water heater, an energy-efficient model, or a vertical storage geyser, we've got you covered.

The Crompton Arno Neo ASWH-3010 is a 5-star rated storage water heater with a durable tank and advanced safety features. It provides efficient heating and is suitable for medium to large-sized families.

Specifications of Crompton Arno Neo 10-L 5 Star Rated Storage Water Heater (Geyser): 15 litres capacity

5-star energy rating

Glass-lined tank

Advanced safety features

Rust-proof body

Reasons to buy Reasons to avoid Energy-efficient Limited capacity for larger families Durable tank Advanced safety features

The AO Smith HSE-SHS-015 offers high efficiency and durability with its glass-coated heating element and Blue Diamond glass lining. It is suitable for large families and provides quick and efficient hot water.

Specifications of AO Smith HSE-SHS-015 Storage 15 Litre Vertical Water Heater (Geyser): 15 litres capacity

Blue Diamond glass lining

Glass-coated heating element

Energy-efficient

Rust-proof body

Reasons to buy Reasons to avoid High efficiency Relatively higher price Quick heating Durable construction

The Crompton Superior Plus comes with a powerful heating element and a glass-lined tank for efficient heating and long-lasting performance. It is suitable for medium-sized families and offers advanced safety features.

Specifications of Crompton Amica Pro 15-L, 5 Star Rated Storage Water Heater: 25 litres capacity

Glass-lined tank

Powerful heating element

Advanced safety features

Rust-proof body

Reasons to buy Reasons to avoid Powerful heating Large size may not fit in all bathrooms Efficient performance Advanced safety features

The Havells Monza EC features a feroglas-coated tank with incoloy heating element for efficient and quick water heating. It comes with a 7-year warranty on the inner tank and is suitable for medium to large families.

Specifications of Havells Monza 15 Litre Storage Wall Mount Water Heater: 25 litres capacity

Feroglas-coated tank

Incoloy heating element

7-year warranty

Rust-proof body

Reasons to buy Reasons to avoid Quick heating Relatively higher price Long warranty period Durable construction

The Havells Monza offers efficient water heating with its feroglas-coated tank and incoloy heating element. It is suitable for medium-sized families and comes with a 5-star energy rating for energy efficiency.

Specifications of Havells Monza 10 Litre Storage Wall Mount | Water Heater: 15 litres capacity

Feroglas-coated tank

Incoloy heating element

5-star energy rating

Rust-proof body

Reasons to buy Reasons to avoid Energy-efficient Limited capacity for larger families Durable construction Quick heating

The Racold Eterno Pro features a metallic body and vertical design for space-saving installation. It comes with a titanium enameled heating element for quick and efficient water heating.

Specifications of Racold Eterno Pro Storage Water Heater (Geyser) 25L: 25 litres capacity

Metallic body

Vertical design

Titanium enameled heating element

Rust-proof body

Reasons to buy Reasons to avoid Space-saving design Relatively higher price Quick heating Durable construction

The Havells Instanio offers quick and efficient water heating with its feroglas-coated tank and incoloy heating element. It comes with a 5-star energy rating and is suitable for medium-sized families.

Specifications of Havells Instanio 10 Litre Storage Water Heater(Geyser): 15 litres capacity

Feroglas-coated tank

Incoloy heating element

5-star energy rating

Rust-proof body

Reasons to buy Reasons to avoid Energy-efficient Limited capacity for larger families Quick heating Durable construction

The Havells Monza EC offers efficient water heating with its feroglas-coated tank and incoloy heating element. It is suitable for medium-sized families and comes with a 7-year warranty on the inner tank.

Specifications of Havells Adonia Plus 25 Litre Storage Water Heater: 25 litres capacity

Feroglas-coated tank

Incoloy heating element

7-year warranty

Rust-proof body

Reasons to buy Reasons to avoid Quick heating Relatively higher price Long warranty period Durable construction

The Havells Adonia is a vertical storage water heater with a 25-litre capacity, suitable for medium to large families. It features a durable tank and an efficient heating element for quick hot water.

Specifications of Havells Adonia Spin 25 Litre Storage Wall Mount Water Heater: 25 litres capacity

Vertical design

Durable tank

Efficient heating element

Rust-proof body

Reasons to buy Reasons to avoid Large capacity May require more space for installation Durable construction Quick heating

The Havells Instanio in Mustard color offers quick and efficient water heating with a feroglas-coated tank and incoloy heating element. It comes with a 5-star energy rating and is suitable for medium-sized families.

Specifications of Havells Instanio Prime 15 Litre Storage Water Heater(Geyser): 15 litres capacity

Feroglas-coated tank

Incoloy heating element

5-star energy rating

Rust-proof body

Reasons to buy Reasons to avoid Energy-efficient Limited capacity for larger families Quick heating Attractive color options

Top 3 features of the best storage water heaters:

Best storage water heaters Capacity Heating Element Energy Rating Crompton Arno Neo ASWH-3010 15 litres Advanced safety features 5-star AO Smith HSE-SHS-015 15 litres Blue Diamond glass lining Energy-efficient Crompton Superior Plus 25 litres Powerful heating element Advanced safety features Havells Monza EC 25 litres Incoloy heating element 7-year warranty Havells Monza 15 litres Incoloy heating element 5-star Racold Eterno Pro 25 litres Titanium enameled heating element Space-saving design Havells Instanio 15 litres Incoloy heating element 5-star Havells Monza EC 25 litres Incoloy heating element 7-year warranty Havells Adonia 25 litres Efficient heating element Large capacity Havells Instanio 15 litres Incoloy heating element Attractive color options

Best value for money storage water heater: The Havells Monza EC offers the best value for money with its efficient water heating, incoloy heating element, and 7-year warranty on the inner tank. It provides long-term durability and reliable performance at a competitive price point.

Best overall storage water heater: The Crompton Arno Neo 10-L water heater excels with its 5-star energy efficiency and fast heating capabilities. Featuring advanced 3-level safety and anti-rust design, it ensures durability and reliable performance. Ideal for modern homes, it offers efficient water heating while maintaining safety and longevity, making it a trusted choice.

How to find the best storage water heater: When choosing a storage water heater, consider the capacity, energy efficiency, and warranty period. Look for a model that meets the hot water requirements of your family size, offers energy savings, and comes with a reliable warranty for long-term peace of mind.

