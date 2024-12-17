Hello User
Business News/ Product Hub / Make winters warmer with the best storage water heaters offering fast heating and energy-efficient performance

Make winters warmer with the best storage water heaters offering fast heating and energy-efficient performance

Affiliate Desk

Find the top 10 storage water heaters in India for 2024. Compare prices, features, and energy efficiency to make the best purchase.

Efficient and durable storage water heaters for ultimate hot water convenience.
Our Picks

Our Picks

As the winter season approaches, having a reliable and efficient storage water heater becomes essential. In this article, we have compiled a list of the top 10 storage water heaters available in India for 2024. We will compare their features, energy efficiency, and price to help you make an informed decision when purchasing a water heater for your home. Whether you need a large capacity water heater, an energy-efficient model, or a vertical storage geyser, we've got you covered.

The Crompton Arno Neo ASWH-3010 is a 5-star rated storage water heater with a durable tank and advanced safety features. It provides efficient heating and is suitable for medium to large-sized families.

Specifications of Crompton Arno Neo 10-L 5 Star Rated Storage Water Heater (Geyser):

  • 15 litres capacity
  • 5-star energy rating
  • Glass-lined tank
  • Advanced safety features
  • Rust-proof body

Reasons to buy

Reasons to avoid

Energy-efficientLimited capacity for larger families
Durable tank
Advanced safety features

The AO Smith HSE-SHS-015 offers high efficiency and durability with its glass-coated heating element and Blue Diamond glass lining. It is suitable for large families and provides quick and efficient hot water.

Specifications of AO Smith HSE-SHS-015 Storage 15 Litre Vertical Water Heater (Geyser):

  • 15 litres capacity
  • Blue Diamond glass lining
  • Glass-coated heating element
  • Energy-efficient
  • Rust-proof body

Reasons to buy

Reasons to avoid

High efficiencyRelatively higher price
Quick heating
Durable construction

The Crompton Superior Plus comes with a powerful heating element and a glass-lined tank for efficient heating and long-lasting performance. It is suitable for medium-sized families and offers advanced safety features.

Specifications of Crompton Amica Pro 15-L, 5 Star Rated Storage Water Heater:

  • 25 litres capacity
  • Glass-lined tank
  • Powerful heating element
  • Advanced safety features
  • Rust-proof body

Reasons to buy

Reasons to avoid

Powerful heatingLarge size may not fit in all bathrooms
Efficient performance
Advanced safety features

The Havells Monza EC features a feroglas-coated tank with incoloy heating element for efficient and quick water heating. It comes with a 7-year warranty on the inner tank and is suitable for medium to large families.

Specifications of Havells Monza 15 Litre Storage Wall Mount Water Heater:

  • 25 litres capacity
  • Feroglas-coated tank
  • Incoloy heating element
  • 7-year warranty
  • Rust-proof body

Reasons to buy

Reasons to avoid

Quick heatingRelatively higher price
Long warranty period
Durable construction

Also read: Expect hot water at cool prices with these best geysers under 5000 with modern designs and safety features

The Havells Monza offers efficient water heating with its feroglas-coated tank and incoloy heating element. It is suitable for medium-sized families and comes with a 5-star energy rating for energy efficiency.

Specifications of Havells Monza 10 Litre Storage Wall Mount | Water Heater:

  • 15 litres capacity
  • Feroglas-coated tank
  • Incoloy heating element
  • 5-star energy rating
  • Rust-proof body

Reasons to buy

Reasons to avoid

Energy-efficientLimited capacity for larger families
Durable construction
Quick heating

Also read: Warm up this season with the best geysers from trusted brands on Amazon and save up to 55%

The Racold Eterno Pro features a metallic body and vertical design for space-saving installation. It comes with a titanium enameled heating element for quick and efficient water heating.

Specifications of Racold Eterno Pro Storage Water Heater (Geyser) 25L:

  • 25 litres capacity
  • Metallic body
  • Vertical design
  • Titanium enameled heating element
  • Rust-proof body

Reasons to buy

Reasons to avoid

Space-saving designRelatively higher price
Quick heating
Durable construction

Also read: Stay warm and comfortable with the best geysers under 3000 from top brands including Crompton, AO Smith and others

The Havells Instanio offers quick and efficient water heating with its feroglas-coated tank and incoloy heating element. It comes with a 5-star energy rating and is suitable for medium-sized families.

Specifications of Havells Instanio 10 Litre Storage Water Heater(Geyser):

  • 15 litres capacity
  • Feroglas-coated tank
  • Incoloy heating element
  • 5-star energy rating
  • Rust-proof body

Reasons to buy

Reasons to avoid

Energy-efficientLimited capacity for larger families
Quick heating
Durable construction

Also read: Pick the perfect geyser for winter with comfort, efficiency and style, choose from best selling brands

The Havells Monza EC offers efficient water heating with its feroglas-coated tank and incoloy heating element. It is suitable for medium-sized families and comes with a 7-year warranty on the inner tank.

Specifications of Havells Adonia Plus 25 Litre Storage Water Heater:

  • 25 litres capacity
  • Feroglas-coated tank
  • Incoloy heating element
  • 7-year warranty
  • Rust-proof body

Reasons to buy

Reasons to avoid

Quick heatingRelatively higher price
Long warranty period
Durable construction

Also read: If reliable hot water supply is a priority this winter, the best Bajaj geysers offer quick heating with energy savings

The Havells Adonia is a vertical storage water heater with a 25-litre capacity, suitable for medium to large families. It features a durable tank and an efficient heating element for quick hot water.

Specifications of Havells Adonia Spin 25 Litre Storage Wall Mount Water Heater:

  • 25 litres capacity
  • Vertical design
  • Durable tank
  • Efficient heating element
  • Rust-proof body

Reasons to buy

Reasons to avoid

Large capacityMay require more space for installation
Durable construction
Quick heating

Also read: Top 3 geyser brands in India: A comparative analysis of Havells, Crompton, and Bajaj

The Havells Instanio in Mustard color offers quick and efficient water heating with a feroglas-coated tank and incoloy heating element. It comes with a 5-star energy rating and is suitable for medium-sized families.

Specifications of Havells Instanio Prime 15 Litre Storage Water Heater(Geyser):

  • 15 litres capacity
  • Feroglas-coated tank
  • Incoloy heating element
  • 5-star energy rating
  • Rust-proof body

Reasons to buy

Reasons to avoid

Energy-efficientLimited capacity for larger families
Quick heating
Attractive color options

Top 3 features of the best storage water heaters:

Best storage water heatersCapacity         Heating ElementEnergy Rating
Crompton Arno Neo ASWH-301015 litresAdvanced safety features5-star
AO Smith HSE-SHS-01515 litresBlue Diamond glass liningEnergy-efficient
Crompton Superior Plus25 litresPowerful heating elementAdvanced safety features
Havells Monza EC25 litresIncoloy heating element7-year warranty
Havells Monza15 litresIncoloy heating element5-star
Racold Eterno Pro25 litresTitanium enameled heating elementSpace-saving design
Havells Instanio15 litresIncoloy heating element5-star
Havells Monza EC25 litresIncoloy heating element7-year warranty
Havells Adonia25 litresEfficient heating elementLarge capacity
Havells Instanio15 litresIncoloy heating elementAttractive color options

Best value for money storage water heater:

The Havells Monza EC offers the best value for money with its efficient water heating, incoloy heating element, and 7-year warranty on the inner tank. It provides long-term durability and reliable performance at a competitive price point.

Best overall storage water heater:

The Crompton Arno Neo 10-L water heater excels with its 5-star energy efficiency and fast heating capabilities. Featuring advanced 3-level safety and anti-rust design, it ensures durability and reliable performance. Ideal for modern homes, it offers efficient water heating while maintaining safety and longevity, making it a trusted choice.

How to find the best storage water heater:

When choosing a storage water heater, consider the capacity, energy efficiency, and warranty period. Look for a model that meets the hot water requirements of your family size, offers energy savings, and comes with a reliable warranty for long-term peace of mind.

Similar articles for you:

Enjoy hot water showers with the best Activa geysers with modern features and designs for your home

Compact size with big performance, check out these best 10-litre geysers ideal for small and medium-sized families

Seeking special discount on geysers? Here are our top recommendations for your bathroom and kitchen

25 litre geysers are ideal for all households: Pick from top 10 options for relaxed winters

FAQs

Question : What is the price range for storage water heaters?

Ans : The price range for storage water heaters varies based on the capacity, brand, and features. It can range from Rs. 7,000 to Rs. 25,000 for models with different capacities and energy ratings.

Question : Are 5-star rated water heaters more energy-efficient?

Ans : Yes, 5-star rated water heaters are more energy-efficient and can help save on electricity bills compared to lower-rated models. They provide better insulation and heating technology for efficient performance.

Question : What is the ideal capacity for a family of 4-6 members?

Ans : For a family of 4-6 members, a storage water heater with a capacity of 25 litres is ideal to meet the hot water demands for bathing, washing, and other household activities.

Question : Do these water heaters require professional installation?

Ans : Yes, it is recommended to have the storage water heaters professionally installed to ensure proper electrical connections, water supply, and safety measures for efficient and safe operation.

Disclaimer: At Livemint, we help you stay up-to-date with the latest trends and products. Mint has an affiliate partnership, so we may get a part of the revenue when you make a purchase. We shall not be liable for any claim under applicable laws, including but not limited to the Consumer Protection Act, 2019, with respect to the products. The products listed in this article are in no particular order of priority.

