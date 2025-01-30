Our Picks
|Product
|Rating
|Price
|
Bajaj Rex Mixer Grinder 500W|Mixie For Kitchen With Nutri-Pro Features|3 SS Mixer Jars For Heavy Duty Grinding|Adjustable Speed Control|Multifunctional Blade System|2 Year Warranty By Bajaj|Purple
|
|
|
{{percentage}}% OFF
|
|
Butterfly Jet Elite 750 Watts Mixer Grinder with 4 Jars | 3 Stainless Steel Multipurpose Jars & 1 Juicer Jar | ABS Body | Sturdy Polycarbonate Juicer Jar | 2 Years Manufacturers Warranty | Grey
|
|
|
{{percentage}}% OFF
|
|
CROMPTON DS 750W Mixer Grinder- 750W Powertron Motor for faster grinding results | Motor Vent-X for durability | 4 Jars (1.5L with FF, 1.5, 1L, 0.4L) 2 Years Warranty on Product & Motor.
|
|
|
{{percentage}}% OFF
|
|
Butterfly Smart 750 Watts Mixer Grinder with 4 Jars | 3 Stainless Steel Multipurpose Jars & 1 Juicer Jar | ABS Body | Heavy Duty Motor | 2 Years Manufacturers Warranty | Grey
|
|
|
{{percentage}}% OFF
|
|
Atomberg Zenova Mixer Grinder with Unique Coarse Mode | Advanced Safety Features | 4 Jars including Chopper Jar with Hands Free Operation (Red Wine)
|
|
|
{{percentage}}% OFF
|
|
Prestige 750 Watts Iris Plus Mixer Grinder With 4 Jars (3 Stainless Steel Jars+ 1 Juicer Jar)| 4 Super Efficient Stainless Blades|
|
|
|
{{percentage}}% OFF
|
|
Havells Capture 500 Watts 3 Jar Mixer Grinder|High Speed Mixie 21000 RPM Motor|Rust Resistant 304SS Blades| 1.5 Ltr Bigger Size Blending Jar| 1 Yr Manufacturer Warranty | Overheat Protection (Black)
|
|
|
{{percentage}}% OFF
|
|
Philips HL7756/01 750 Watt Mixer Grinder, 3 Stainless Steel Multipurpose Jars with 3 Speed Control and Pulse function (Black)
|
|
|
{{percentage}}% OFF
|
|
Sujata Powermatic Plus 900 Watts Juicer Mixer Grinder | 22000 Rotations Per Min | 90 Minutes Continuous Running | 2 Versatile Jars 1750 ml and 1000 ml
|
|
|
{{percentage}}% OFF
|
|
Maharaja Whiteline 500W Livo Pro Mixer Grinder with 3 Stainless Steel Jars with lid and 20,000 RPM Motor Speed (White & Cherry Red)
|
|
|
{{percentage}}% OFF
|
|
Usha FP 3811 Food Processor 1000 Watts Copper Motor with 13 Accessories(Premium SS Finish), Black and Steel
|
|
|
{{percentage}}% OFF
|
|
Bajaj Food Factory FX 11 600 Watts Food Processor (White)
|
|
|
{{percentage}}% OFF
|
|
Rico All In One 400 Watts Japanese Technology Food Processor Atta Maker for Kitchen | 1 Year Warranty | Comes with Attachment Dough Kneader, Chopper, Shredder & Juicer | White
|
|
|
{{percentage}}% OFF
|
|
Usha ICHEF Food Processor 800 Watts Copper Motor with 9 Accessories & 8 Functions (BLACK)
|
|
|
{{percentage}}% OFF
|
|
Morphy Richards Icon DLX Food Processor, (Silver, 1000 Watts)
|
|
|
{{percentage}}% OFF
|
|
AGARO Grand Food Processor, Multi-functional Chopper, Grinder, Slicer, Shredder, Blender, 1000W, Mincing, Dicing, Shredding, Kneading, SS Blade, Black
|
|
|
{{percentage}}% OFF
|
|
INALSA food processor for kitchen with Mixer Grinder Juicer|1200 Watt Copper Motor|3 Jars|2.5 L Processing Jar|Chopping & Kneading Blade|Centrifugal/Citrus Juicer|Shredding|Slicing-INOX 1200
|
|
|
{{percentage}}% OFF
|
|
Morphy Richards Icon Superb 1000-Watt Food Processor (Glazing Copper)
|
|
|
{{percentage}}% OFF
|
|
Butterfly Elektra 750 Watts Food Processor with 6 Jars & 9 Attachments | FPSS Technology (Food Processor Selective Speed) LED Indicator | Smart Grind & Store Jar | 7 Years Warranty for Motor | Black
|
|
|
{{percentage}}% OFF
|
|
PHILIPS Mixer Grinder + Food Processor, 3-in-1 750 Watt (Mixer Grinder for home + Juicer + Food Processor) 4 Jar, (HL7707/01)
|
|
|
{{percentage}}% OFF
|
|
AGARO Grand Food Processor, Multi-functional Chopper, Grinder, Slicer, Shredder, Blender, 1000W, Mincing, Dicing, Shredding, Kneading, SS Blade, Black
|
|
|
{{percentage}}% OFF
|
|
Bajaj FX-1000 DLX 1000 Watts Food Processor and Mixer Grinder with 9 attachments (Black)
|
|
|
{{percentage}}% OFF
|
|
INALSA food processor for kitchen with Mixer Grinder Juicer|1200 Watt Copper Motor|3 Jars|2.5 L Processing Jar|Chopping & Kneading Blade|Centrifugal/Citrus Juicer|Shredding|Slicing-INOX 1200
|
|
|
{{percentage}}% OFF
|
|
Wonderchef Platinum 750W Mixer Grinder with Food Processor | 4 SS Jars with Fruit Filter Jar | Powerful 750W motor | Pulse Function | Anti Skid Feets | 5 years warranty on motor | Black & Red
|
|
|
{{percentage}}% OFF
|
|
Prestige Endura Pro 1000W Multi Functional Mixer Grinder With Ball Bearing Technology|6 Jars With Food Processing Attachments |14 Different Functionalities|Black & Silver - 1000 Watts
|
|
|
{{percentage}}% OFF
|
|
Preethi Zodiac Mg-218 Mixer Grinder for Kitchen, 5 Jars 750 Watt Mixie (3 Stainless Steel Jars +1 Juicer Jar+1 Master Chef Plus Food Processor Jar),Black/Light Grey
|
|
|
{{percentage}}% OFF
|
Both mixer grinders and food processors are valuable kitchen appliances, but they cater to different needs. When choosing between the best mixer grinders and the best food processors, understanding their differences is crucial. A mixer grinder excels at grinding spices, blending smoothies, and making chutneys, making it a kitchen essential for Indian cooking. On the other hand, a food processor is a versatile appliance that can chop, slice, knead, and grate, making meal prep easier. If your priority is fine grinding and smooth pastes, a mixer grinder is the better choice.
However, if you need an all-in-one appliance for cutting vegetables, making dough, and shredding ingredients, a food processor is ideal. This guide compares mixer grinders vs. food processors, helping you decide which appliance suits your needs best. Read on to explore their features, pros and cons, and how to pick the ideal kitchen companion for your home.
Why is a mixer grinder regarded as one of the integral and best kitchen appliances?
A mixer grinder is an essential kitchen appliance, especially in Indian households, where it is used daily for grinding spices, making pastes, and blending liquids. It typically comes with multiple jars, each designed for specific tasks such as dry grinding, wet grinding, and juicing in some models. From preparing chutneys and grinding fresh masalas to making smoothies, the best mixer grinders simplify food preparation, saving time and effort. Its versatility makes it a must-have tool for any kitchen, ensuring you can handle a variety of tasks quickly and efficiently. With advancements in technology, many modern mixer grinders also feature powerful motors and durable designs to withstand heavy use, making them a reliable kitchen companion.
|Pros
|Cons
|Compact a space-saving
|Cannot chop, slice, knead, or grate
|Simple controls make it beginner-friendly
|Not for bulk food preparation
|Costs less compared to food processors
|Can be loud, especially while grinding hard ingredients
|Great for dry and wet grinding
|May not provide consistent texture when blending
|Takes only a few seconds to grind or blend ingredients
|Pros
|Cons
|Performs multiple tasks, reducing manual effort
|Higher cost compared to mixer grinders
|Automates tedious food prep tasks.
|Requires more storage space
|Can handle bulk food preparation
|Multiple attachments can be overwhelming for first-time users
|Quick chopping, slicing, and kneading make cooking faster
|More components mean additional cleaning effort and maintenance
|Provides consistent cutting and chopping results
What makes a food processor a sought-after kitchen appliance?
A food processor is a versatile kitchen appliance designed to handle various food preparation tasks effortlessly. Equipped with multiple attachments like chopping blades, slicing discs, shredding blades, dough kneaders, and sometimes citrus juicers, it simplifies the cooking process. The best food processor excels in chopping, slicing, grating, and kneading dough, making meal prep faster and more efficient. The different attachments cater to specific needs, allowing users to perform multiple tasks in a short amount of time. With its powerful motor and sturdy build, a food processor ensures consistent results while reducing manual effort. This indispensable appliance is perfect for those looking to streamline their kitchen routine and achieve professional-level results with minimal effort.
Understanding the key differences between mixer grinders and food processors
Mixer grinders and food processors are both essential kitchen appliances, but they serve distinct purposes. While mixer grinders excel in grinding, blending, and juicing, food processors handle a broader range of tasks like chopping, slicing, and kneading dough.
|Feature
|Mixer Grinder
|Food Processor
|Primary Function
|Grinding, blending
|Chopping, slicing, kneading, grating
|Ease of Use
|Simple
|Slightly complex
|Size & Storage
|Compact & lightweight
|Bulkier, requires more space
|Versatility
|Limited to grinding & blending
|Multiple food prep functions
|Components
|Limited (wet & dry jars)
|Multiple blades, discs, dough kneader
|Best for
|Spices, pastes, smoothies
|Meal prepping, chopping, kneading
|Price
|Affordable
|More expensive
Also read: Best juicer mixer grinders for home: Top 10 options for home made and fresh juice every day
Can a food processor replace a mixer grinder?
While a food processor can handle some of the tasks of a mixer grinder, it may not completely replace it. A food processor is incredibly versatile, with attachments for chopping, slicing, shredding, and even kneading dough. However, when it comes to grinding spices, making smooth pastes, or preparing fine powders, a mixer grinder is more efficient. The grinding capacity of a food processor is not as fine or effective as that of a mixer grinder, especially for wet grinding. Additionally, food processors are not designed for tasks like making chutneys or masalas, where smoothness and consistency are key. Therefore, although a food processor can perform some blending and grinding tasks, a mixer grinder is still a necessary appliance for specific kitchen tasks.
Also read: Kitchen appliances for creating your ideal home: Essential considerations that go beyond refrigerators
Which appliance is more versatile for daily cooking?
The food processor is generally more versatile for daily cooking because it can perform a wide range of tasks that cover most food preparation needs. It comes with multiple attachments for chopping, slicing, dicing, shredding, and kneading dough, making it perfect for meal prep. Whether you are preparing salads, soups, or pizza dough, a food processor can handle it all with ease. On the other hand, while a mixer grinder is great for grinding and blending, it is limited in terms of versatility. It is ideal for tasks such as making chutneys, smoothies, and spice powders, but it lacks the flexibility of a food processor for handling food preparation tasks like slicing or chopping. Therefore, a food processor is more all-encompassing for everyday cooking.
Also read: Simplify home cooking with the best kitchen appliances such as water purifiers, mixer grinders and more from top brands
Which one should you buy?
Buy a mixer grinder if you primarily focus on spice grinding, preparing pastes, and blending liquids like smoothies or shakes. It's perfect for tasks that require grinding dry or wet ingredients. A mixer grinder is compact, budget-friendly, and ideal for small to medium-sized kitchens where space is limited.
On the other hand, buy a food processor if you frequently chop, slice, shred, or knead the dough. If you're looking for an all-in-one kitchen appliance that saves time and effort, a food processor offers versatility and convenience for various culinary tasks.
Nonetheless, some premium kitchen appliances combine the functionality of both food processors and mixer grinders. These hybrid models feature blending jars for smoothies, chopping and slicing attachments for vegetables, grinding jars for spices, and dough kneaders for baking. While versatile, they can be bulkier and pricier than standalone models.
Similar articles for you
Best food processors to buy for your kitchen: Top 8 picks for effortless chopping and slicing
Best 750 watt mixer grinder for versatile cooking: Top 10 options to choose from for your kitchen
Best mixer grinders under ₹4000: Top 8 affordable and high performance picks
FAQs
Question : Which is more suitable for small kitchens – a mixer grinder or a food processor?
Ans : A mixer grinder is a more compact option, making it ideal for smaller kitchens where space is limited.
Question : Which appliance is easier to clean – a mixer grinder or a food processor?
Ans : Mixer grinders are generally easier to clean with fewer parts, while food processors have multiple attachments that can be more time-consuming to clean.
Question : Can a food processor grind spices like a mixer grinder?
Ans : While some food processors can grind spices, they are generally not as efficient as mixer grinders, which are specifically designed for this task.
Question : Are mixer grinders more durable than food processors?
Ans : Mixer grinders are typically more durable when it comes to grinding tasks, as they are built for continuous use with tough ingredients like spices and grains. Food processors, while versatile, may not be as long-lasting for grinding purposes.
Disclaimer: At Livemint, we help you stay up-to-date with the latest trends and products. Mint has an affiliate partnership, so we may get a part of the revenue when you make a purchase. We shall not be liable for any claim under applicable laws, including but not limited to the Consumer Protection Act, 2019, with respect to the products. The products listed in this article are in no particular order of priority.