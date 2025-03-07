Get Instant Loan up to ₹10 Lakh!
In recent times, the demand for oximeters has soared due to the increasing need for monitoring oxygen levels at home. With a plethora of options available, it can be challenging to choose the best one. To make your decision easier, we have compiled a list of the 7 best oximeters in India for 2025. Whether you are looking for accuracy, ease of use, or value for money, we have got you covered. Let's dive into the details of each product to help you make an informed decision.
The Dr. Trust Professional Oximeter is designed to provide accurate results and is suitable for all age groups. With a clear LED display, it offers a user-friendly experience. The product comes with a lanyard for easy carrying and is highly durable.
Accurate readings
User-friendly
Durable construction
Slightly expensive
Dr Trust Professional Series Finger Tip Pulse Oximeter With Audio Visual Alarm and Respiratory Rate(Blue)-202
The DR Swadesi Oximeter is a reliable option for quick and accurate readings. It features a large display and is easy to operate. With a long battery life, it is suitable for regular use.
Quick and accurate readings
Large display
Long battery life
Build quality could be better
DR VAKU® Swadesi Pulse Oximeter Fingertip, Blood Oxygen Saturation Monitor Fingertip, Blood Oxygen Meter Finger Oximeter Finger with Pulse, with Four Color TFT Screen [Battery Included] - Blue
The BPL Finger Oximeter offers reliable results and is ideal for home use. It is lightweight and portable, making it convenient for travel. The product is backed by a trusted brand and offers good value for money.
Reliable results
Portable design
Trusted brand
Limited color options
BPL Medical Technologies Smart Oxy Finger Tip Pulse Oximeter (Black)|High Accuracy|SPO2|Perfusion Index| OLED Display| CE Certified| Heart Rate - Black
The Dr. Trust Signature Oximeter is designed for accuracy and ease of use. It features a compact and lightweight design, suitable for everyday use. The product comes with a long warranty for added peace of mind.
Accurate readings
Compact and lightweight
Long warranty
Slightly higher price point
Dr Trust Signature Series Finger Tip Pulse Oximeter
The Hesley Oximeter offers precise readings and a user-friendly experience. It features a bright display and is suitable for individuals of all ages. The product comes with a lanyard and carrying case for added convenience.
Precise readings
User-friendly
Additional accessories included
Limited color options
HesleyPulse Oximeter (SpO2) Blood Oxygen Saturation Monitor with Pulse Rate Measurements and Pulse Bar Graph. OLED Display, Blue
The Microtek Oximeter is designed for accuracy and reliability. It offers a clear display and is easy to operate. The product is backed by a trusted brand and comes with a long warranty period.
Reliable results
Easy to operate
Trusted brand
Limited color options
Microtek Pulse Oximeter with Oxygen Saturation Monitor, Heart Rate and SpO2 Levels Oxygen Meter with OLED Display
The MCP Oximeter offers accurate readings and a durable construction. It features a compact design and is suitable for everyday use. The product is backed by positive customer reviews and offers good value for money.
Accurate readings
Durable construction
Positive customer reviews
Limited color options
MCP OX201 Pulse Oximeter with Oxygen Saturation Monitor, Heart Rate Monitor (Black)
|Best oxymeter
|Battery Life
|Display Type
|Weight
|Warranty
|Dr. Trust Professional Oximeter
|30 hours
|LED
|50g
|1 year
|DR Swadesi Oximeter
|40 hours
|LCD
|45g
|1 year
|BPL Finger Oximeter
|35 hours
|OLED
|40g
|2 years
|Dr. Trust Signature Oximeter
|30 hours
|LED
|50g
|3 years
|Hesley Oximeter
|35 hours
|OLED
|45g
|1 year
|Microtek Oximeter
|40 hours
|LCD
|50g
|2 years
|MCP Oximeter
|35 hours
|LED
|40g
|1 year
