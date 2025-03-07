Hello User
Business News/ Product Hub / Oximeters are crucial to keep your health in check: 7 options we suggest

Oximeters are crucial to keep your health in check: 7 options we suggest

Affiliate Desk

Discover the top 7 oximeters available in India and find out which one suits your needs the best. Compare the features, pros, and cons to make an informed decision.

Accurate, reliable, and fast oximeter for perfect health monitoring anytime.
Our Picks Best Overall Product Best Value For Money

Our Picks

Product Rating Price

Dr Trust Professional Series Finger Tip Pulse Oximeter With Audio Visual Alarm and Respiratory Rate(Blue)-202

Best Overall Product

DR VAKU® Swadesi Pulse Oximeter Fingertip, Blood Oxygen Saturation Monitor Fingertip, Blood Oxygen Meter Finger Oximeter Finger with Pulse, with Four Color TFT Screen [Battery Included] - Blue

Best Value For Money

BPL Medical Technologies Smart Oxy Finger Tip Pulse Oximeter (Black)|High Accuracy|SPO2|Perfusion Index| OLED Display| CE Certified| Heart Rate - Black

Dr Trust Signature Series Finger Tip Pulse Oximeter With Audio Visual Alarm (Midnight Black)

HesleyPulse Oximeter (SpO2) Blood Oxygen Saturation Monitor with Pulse Rate Measurements and Pulse Bar Graph. OLED Display, Blue

Microtek Pulse Oximeter with Oxygen Saturation Monitor, Heart Rate and SpO2 Levels Oxygen Meter with OLED Display

MCP OX201 Pulse Oximeter with Oxygen Saturation Monitor, Heart Rate Monitor (Black)

In recent times, the demand for oximeters has soared due to the increasing need for monitoring oxygen levels at home. With a plethora of options available, it can be challenging to choose the best one. To make your decision easier, we have compiled a list of the 7 best oximeters in India for 2025. Whether you are looking for accuracy, ease of use, or value for money, we have got you covered. Let's dive into the details of each product to help you make an informed decision.

The Dr. Trust Professional Oximeter is designed to provide accurate results and is suitable for all age groups. With a clear LED display, it offers a user-friendly experience. The product comes with a lanyard for easy carrying and is highly durable.

Specifications

Battery Life
30 hours
Display Type
LED
Weight
50g
Warranty
1 year

Reasons to buy

Accurate readings

User-friendly

Durable construction

Reasons to avoid

Slightly expensive

Dr Trust Professional Series Finger Tip Pulse Oximeter With Audio Visual Alarm and Respiratory Rate(Blue)-202

The DR Swadesi Oximeter is a reliable option for quick and accurate readings. It features a large display and is easy to operate. With a long battery life, it is suitable for regular use.

Specifications

Battery Life
40 hours
Display Type
LCD
Weight
45g
Warranty
1 year

Reasons to buy

Quick and accurate readings

Large display

Long battery life

Reasons to avoid

Build quality could be better

DR VAKU® Swadesi Pulse Oximeter Fingertip, Blood Oxygen Saturation Monitor Fingertip, Blood Oxygen Meter Finger Oximeter Finger with Pulse, with Four Color TFT Screen [Battery Included] - Blue

The BPL Finger Oximeter offers reliable results and is ideal for home use. It is lightweight and portable, making it convenient for travel. The product is backed by a trusted brand and offers good value for money.

Specifications

Battery Life
35 hours
Display Type
OLED
Weight
40g
Warranty
2 years

Reasons to buy

Reliable results

Portable design

Trusted brand

Reasons to avoid

Limited color options

BPL Medical Technologies Smart Oxy Finger Tip Pulse Oximeter (Black)|High Accuracy|SPO2|Perfusion Index| OLED Display| CE Certified| Heart Rate - Black

4. Dr Trust Signature Series Finger Tip Pulse Oximeter

The Dr. Trust Signature Oximeter is designed for accuracy and ease of use. It features a compact and lightweight design, suitable for everyday use. The product comes with a long warranty for added peace of mind.

Specifications

Battery Life
30 hours
Display Type
LED
Weight
50g
Warranty
3 years

Reasons to buy

Accurate readings

Compact and lightweight

Long warranty

Reasons to avoid

Slightly higher price point

Dr Trust Signature Series Finger Tip Pulse Oximeter With Audio Visual Alarm (Midnight Black)

The Hesley Oximeter offers precise readings and a user-friendly experience. It features a bright display and is suitable for individuals of all ages. The product comes with a lanyard and carrying case for added convenience.

Specifications

Battery Life
35 hours
Display Type
OLED
Weight
45g
Warranty
1 year

Reasons to buy

Precise readings

User-friendly

Additional accessories included

Reasons to avoid

Limited color options

HesleyPulse Oximeter (SpO2) Blood Oxygen Saturation Monitor with Pulse Rate Measurements and Pulse Bar Graph. OLED Display, Blue

The Microtek Oximeter is designed for accuracy and reliability. It offers a clear display and is easy to operate. The product is backed by a trusted brand and comes with a long warranty period.

Specifications

Battery Life
40 hours
Display Type
LCD
Weight
50g
Warranty
2 years

Reasons to buy

Reliable results

Easy to operate

Trusted brand

Reasons to avoid

Limited color options

Microtek Pulse Oximeter with Oxygen Saturation Monitor, Heart Rate and SpO2 Levels Oxygen Meter with OLED Display

The MCP Oximeter offers accurate readings and a durable construction. It features a compact design and is suitable for everyday use. The product is backed by positive customer reviews and offers good value for money.

Specifications

Battery Life
35 hours
Display Type
LED
Weight
40g
Warranty
1 year

Reasons to buy

Accurate readings

Durable construction

Positive customer reviews

Reasons to avoid

Limited color options

MCP OX201 Pulse Oximeter with Oxygen Saturation Monitor, Heart Rate Monitor (Black)

Best 3 features of the top oxymeters:

Best oxymeterBattery LifeDisplay TypeWeightWarranty
Dr. Trust Professional Oximeter30 hoursLED50g1 year
DR Swadesi Oximeter40 hoursLCD45g1 year
BPL Finger Oximeter35 hoursOLED40g2 years
Dr. Trust Signature Oximeter30 hoursLED50g3 years
Hesley Oximeter35 hoursOLED45g1 year
Microtek Oximeter40 hoursLCD50g2 years
MCP Oximeter35 hoursLED40g1 year

FAQs

Question : What is the average price range for oximeters in India?

Ans : The price of oximeters in India typically ranges from Rs. 1,000 to Rs. 3,000, depending on the brand and features.

Question : Which display type is better: LED or LCD?

Ans : Both LED and LCD display types offer clear visibility. It ultimately comes down to personal preference and ease of use.

Question : Do oximeters require calibration?

Ans : Most oximeters do not require calibration. However, it is recommended to read the product manual for specific instructions.

Question : Are oximeters suitable for children and elderly individuals?

Ans : Yes, oximeters are suitable for individuals of all ages and are particularly helpful for monitoring oxygen levels at home.

Disclaimer: At Livemint, we help you stay up-to-date with the latest trends and products. Mint has an affiliate partnership, so we may get a part of the revenue when you make a purchase. We shall not be liable for any claim under applicable laws, including but not limited to the Consumer Protection Act, 2019, with respect to the products. The products listed in this article are in no particular order of priority.

