Oximeters are crucial to keep your health in check: 7 options we suggest

Our Picks
|Product
|Rating
|Price
|
Dr Trust Professional Series Finger Tip Pulse Oximeter With Audio Visual Alarm and Respiratory Rate(Blue)-202
|
|
|
{{percentage}}% OFF
|
|
Best Overall Product
DR VAKU® Swadesi Pulse Oximeter Fingertip, Blood Oxygen Saturation Monitor Fingertip, Blood Oxygen Meter Finger Oximeter Finger with Pulse, with Four Color TFT Screen [Battery Included] - Blue
|
|
|
{{percentage}}% OFF
|
|
Best Value For Money
BPL Medical Technologies Smart Oxy Finger Tip Pulse Oximeter (Black)|High Accuracy|SPO2|Perfusion Index| OLED Display| CE Certified| Heart Rate - Black
|
|
|
{{percentage}}% OFF
|
|
Dr Trust Signature Series Finger Tip Pulse Oximeter With Audio Visual Alarm (Midnight Black)
|
|
|
{{percentage}}% OFF
|
|
HesleyPulse Oximeter (SpO2) Blood Oxygen Saturation Monitor with Pulse Rate Measurements and Pulse Bar Graph. OLED Display, Blue
|
|
|
{{percentage}}% OFF
|
|
Microtek Pulse Oximeter with Oxygen Saturation Monitor, Heart Rate and SpO2 Levels Oxygen Meter with OLED Display
|
|
|
{{percentage}}% OFF
|
|
MCP OX201 Pulse Oximeter with Oxygen Saturation Monitor, Heart Rate Monitor (Black)
|
|
|
{{percentage}}% OFF
|
In recent times, the demand for oximeters has soared due to the increasing need for monitoring oxygen levels at home. With a plethora of options available, it can be challenging to choose the best one. To make your decision easier, we have compiled a list of the 7 best oximeters in India for 2025. Whether you are looking for accuracy, ease of use, or value for money, we have got you covered. Let's dive into the details of each product to help you make an informed decision.
The Dr. Trust Professional Oximeter is designed to provide accurate results and is suitable for all age groups. With a clear LED display, it offers a user-friendly experience. The product comes with a lanyard for easy carrying and is highly durable.
Specifications
Reasons to buy
Accurate readings
User-friendly
Durable construction
Reasons to avoid
Slightly expensive
Dr Trust Professional Series Finger Tip Pulse Oximeter With Audio Visual Alarm and Respiratory Rate(Blue)-202
The DR Swadesi Oximeter is a reliable option for quick and accurate readings. It features a large display and is easy to operate. With a long battery life, it is suitable for regular use.
Specifications
Reasons to buy
Quick and accurate readings
Large display
Long battery life
Reasons to avoid
Build quality could be better
DR VAKU® Swadesi Pulse Oximeter Fingertip, Blood Oxygen Saturation Monitor Fingertip, Blood Oxygen Meter Finger Oximeter Finger with Pulse, with Four Color TFT Screen [Battery Included] - Blue
The BPL Finger Oximeter offers reliable results and is ideal for home use. It is lightweight and portable, making it convenient for travel. The product is backed by a trusted brand and offers good value for money.
Specifications
Reasons to buy
Reliable results
Portable design
Trusted brand
Reasons to avoid
Limited color options
BPL Medical Technologies Smart Oxy Finger Tip Pulse Oximeter (Black)|High Accuracy|SPO2|Perfusion Index| OLED Display| CE Certified| Heart Rate - Black
4. Dr Trust Signature Series Finger Tip Pulse Oximeter
The Dr. Trust Signature Oximeter is designed for accuracy and ease of use. It features a compact and lightweight design, suitable for everyday use. The product comes with a long warranty for added peace of mind.
Specifications
Reasons to buy
Accurate readings
Compact and lightweight
Long warranty
Reasons to avoid
Slightly higher price point
Dr Trust Signature Series Finger Tip Pulse Oximeter With Audio Visual Alarm (Midnight Black)
The Hesley Oximeter offers precise readings and a user-friendly experience. It features a bright display and is suitable for individuals of all ages. The product comes with a lanyard and carrying case for added convenience.
Specifications
Reasons to buy
Precise readings
User-friendly
Additional accessories included
Reasons to avoid
Limited color options
HesleyPulse Oximeter (SpO2) Blood Oxygen Saturation Monitor with Pulse Rate Measurements and Pulse Bar Graph. OLED Display, Blue
The Microtek Oximeter is designed for accuracy and reliability. It offers a clear display and is easy to operate. The product is backed by a trusted brand and comes with a long warranty period.
Specifications
Reasons to buy
Reliable results
Easy to operate
Trusted brand
Reasons to avoid
Limited color options
Microtek Pulse Oximeter with Oxygen Saturation Monitor, Heart Rate and SpO2 Levels Oxygen Meter with OLED Display
The MCP Oximeter offers accurate readings and a durable construction. It features a compact design and is suitable for everyday use. The product is backed by positive customer reviews and offers good value for money.
Specifications
Reasons to buy
Accurate readings
Durable construction
Positive customer reviews
Reasons to avoid
Limited color options
MCP OX201 Pulse Oximeter with Oxygen Saturation Monitor, Heart Rate Monitor (Black)
Best 3 features of the top oxymeters:
|Best oxymeter
|Battery Life
|Display Type
|Weight
|Warranty
|Dr. Trust Professional Oximeter
|30 hours
|LED
|50g
|1 year
|DR Swadesi Oximeter
|40 hours
|LCD
|45g
|1 year
|BPL Finger Oximeter
|35 hours
|OLED
|40g
|2 years
|Dr. Trust Signature Oximeter
|30 hours
|LED
|50g
|3 years
|Hesley Oximeter
|35 hours
|OLED
|45g
|1 year
|Microtek Oximeter
|40 hours
|LCD
|50g
|2 years
|MCP Oximeter
|35 hours
|LED
|40g
|1 year
Similar articles for you
Best blood pressure monitors for home use: Top 9 options for accurate and convenient health monitoring
Best BP monitoring devices for home use in 2024: Top 6 accurate, easy-to-use options
Best electronic BP monitors in India: Top 10 choices with advanced features for accurate blood pressure readings at home
Best digital blood pressure monitors in 2024: Top 7 accurate and portable choices
Best fitness trackers for accurate heart rate and sleep monitoring: Find your ideal wellness companion
Best Omron blood pressure monitors in India: Top 10 accurate and reliable options to consider
FAQs
Question : What is the average price range for oximeters in India?
Ans : The price of oximeters in India typically ranges from Rs. 1,000 to Rs. 3,000, depending on the brand and features.
Question : Which display type is better: LED or LCD?
Ans : Both LED and LCD display types offer clear visibility. It ultimately comes down to personal preference and ease of use.
Question : Do oximeters require calibration?
Ans : Most oximeters do not require calibration. However, it is recommended to read the product manual for specific instructions.
Question : Are oximeters suitable for children and elderly individuals?
Ans : Yes, oximeters are suitable for individuals of all ages and are particularly helpful for monitoring oxygen levels at home.
Disclaimer: At Livemint, we help you stay up-to-date with the latest trends and products. Mint has an affiliate partnership, so we may get a part of the revenue when you make a purchase. We shall not be liable for any claim under applicable laws, including but not limited to the Consumer Protection Act, 2019, with respect to the products. The products listed in this article are in no particular order of priority.