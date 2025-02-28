Get Instant Loan up to ₹10 Lakh!
|Product
|Rating
|Price
Cluemart Gas Stove Camping Stove Folding Furnace 2800W Outdoor Stove Picnic Cooking Gas Burners Backpacking Furnace Butane, Red,AluminiumView Details
₹399
Sixfire Camping Stainless Steel Gas Stove Ultra Light Folding Furnace Outdoor Metal Camping Gas Stove Picnic Cooking Gas Burners Folding Stove With Storage Bag (Multi)View Details
₹389
Best Value For MoneyYorten Portable Gas Stove Square-Shaped Gas Butane Burner Camping Stove Folding Furnace Stove travelling Stainless Steel Cooking Stove with Storage Bag (gas stove + bottal)View Details
₹435
Best Overall ProductSHINESTAR Dual Fuel Portable Gas Stove for Propane & Butane, Camping Stove with Single Burner, Propane Adapter Hose and Carrying Case Included, 7800BTUsView Details
₹1,799
CAMPINGAZ Alloy Steel Camp Bistro 2 Camping Stove with Cp250 Portable Gas Cartridge - Pack of 4 (Blue, 33 X 28 X 9 Cm)View Details
₹3,299
When it comes to camping and backpacking, having a reliable portable gas stove is essential. Whether you're cooking meals, boiling water, or simply enjoying the warmth of a fire, the right stove can make all the difference. In this article, we'll explore the top 7 portable gas stoves available on the market, comparing their features, pros, and cons to help you make an informed decision. From compact folding stoves to high-powered models, there's a perfect option for every outdoor enthusiast.
The CluemartTM Camping Folding Furnace is a compact and lightweight option for campers and backpackers. With its stainless steel construction and foldable design, it's easy to transport and set up. The 7800BTUs burner provides a reliable source of heat for cooking and warmth.
Compact and lightweight design
Durable stainless steel construction
High heat output for cooking
Manual ignition may require additional tools
Cluemart Gas Stove Camping Stove Folding Furnace 2800W Outdoor Stove Picnic Cooking Gas Burners Backpacking Furnace Butane, Red,Aluminium
The Store Portable Camping Stove offers a durable and versatile option for outdoor cooking. Its stainless steel construction ensures longevity, while the folding design makes it easy to pack and carry. The adjustable flame control allows for precise cooking, making it ideal for various recipes.
Adjustable flame control for precise cooking
Durable stainless steel construction
Folding design for easy transport
Automatic ignition may require additional maintenance
Sixfire Camping Stainless Steel Gas Stove Ultra Light Folding Furnace Outdoor Metal Camping Gas Stove Picnic Cooking Gas Burners Folding Stove With Storage Bag (Multi)
The Yorten Portable Square-Shaped Stove is a compact and efficient option for travelers and campers. Its square shape allows for stable placement on various terrains, while the stainless steel construction ensures durability. The piezoelectric ignition provides easy and reliable starting.
Stable square-shaped design
Easy and reliable piezoelectric ignition
Lightweight and portable
Lower heat output compared to other models
Yorten Portable Gas Stove Square-Shaped Gas Butane Burner Camping Stove Folding Furnace Stove travelling Stainless Steel Cooking Stove with Storage Bag (gas stove + bottal)
The SHINESTAR Portable Gas Stove is a high-powered option for outdoor cooking and heating. With its 7800BTUs burner and durable construction, it provides reliable performance in various conditions. The included carrying case makes it easy to transport and store.
High-powered burner for cooking and heating
Durable stainless steel construction
Includes carrying case for transport
Heavier weight compared to other models
SHINESTAR Dual Fuel Portable Gas Stove for Propane & Butane, Camping Stove with Single Burner, Propane Adapter Hose and Carrying Case Included, 7800BTUs
The CAMPINGAZ Bistro Camping Stove offers a convenient and reliable option for outdoor cooking. Its compact design and cartridge compatibility make it easy to use and transport. The integrated Piezo ignition ensures quick and easy starting.
Compact and lightweight design
Easy-to-use cartridge system
Quick and easy Piezo ignition
Lower heat output compared to other models
CAMPINGAZ Alloy Steel Camp Bistro 2 Camping Stove with Cp250 Portable Gas Cartridge - Pack of 4 (Blue, 33 X 28 X 9 Cm)
The SKADIOO Portable Gas Stove is designed for simplicity and reliability. Its stainless steel construction and foldable design make it easy to transport and set up. The high-quality gas valve ensures precise flame control for cooking.
Compact and lightweight design
Precise flame control for cooking
Durable stainless steel construction
Automatic ignition may require additional maintenance
SKADIOO Portable Gas Stove, Camping Gas Stove, Butane Gas Stove, Small Gas Stove for Travelling, Mini Stove with Folding Furnace and Stainless Steel Body with Storage Bag for Hiking and Picnic
The Portable Camping Stove for Emergency Preparedness is a versatile and durable option for outdoor cooking and emergencies. Its compact and foldable design makes it easy to store and carry, while the high-quality valve provides reliable flame control.
Versatile option for camping and emergencies
Compact and foldable design for easy storage
Reliable flame control for cooking
Manual ignition may require additional tools
Dr.HOWS The First Penguin Portable Camping Stove - with Carrying Case 10,000 BTU Great for Emergency Preparedness Kit, High Power Butane Stove, Perfect for Camping, Hiking and Emergency-Black, Metal
|Best portable gas stoves
|Material
|Burner Output
|Fuel Type
|CluemartTM Camping Folding Furnace
|Stainless steel
|7800BTUs
|Butane/propane
|Store Portable Camping Stove
|Stainless steel
|7500BTUs
|Butane/propane
|Yorten Portable Square-Shaped Stove
|Stainless steel
|7000BTUs
|Butane/propane
|SHINESTAR Portable Gas Stove
|Stainless steel
|7800BTUs
|Butane/propane
|CAMPINGAZ Bistro Camping Stove
|Steel
|6000BTUs
|Campingaz CV cartridges
|SKADIOO Portable Gas Stove
|Stainless steel
|7000BTUs
|Butane/propane
|Portable Camping Stove for Emergency Preparedness
|Stainless steel
|7500BTUs
|Butane/propane
Best automatic gas stoves: Top 8 picks for easy and hassle-free cooking at home with efficient performance and design
Best Butterfly gas stoves for your kitchen in 2024: Top 8 picks that combine elegant design and superior performance
Best Glen 4-burner gas stove: Get efficient cooking with versatile design for every kitchen, top 5 picks
Disclaimer: At Livemint, we help you stay up-to-date with the latest trends and products. Mint has an affiliate partnership, so we may get a part of the revenue when you make a purchase. We shall not be liable for any claim under applicable laws, including but not limited to the Consumer Protection Act, 2019, with respect to the products. The products listed in this article are in no particular order of priority.
Catch all the Business News, Market News, Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.