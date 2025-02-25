Get Instant Loan up to ₹10 Lakh!
|Product
|Rating
|Price
WZATCO Yuva Go Android 13.0 Smart Projector, 2X Brighter, 1080P & 4K Support, Rotatable Design, Auto & 4D Keystone with Netflix, Prime etc, WiFi 6 & BT, Screen Mirroring, ARC, 720P NativeView Details
₹6,990
Smart Projector for Home 4K Support, Native 720p HD Resolution, 2500 Lumen, Rotabable Design, Speaker, Android 11 with Built-in Apps (Netflix, Prime, YouTube) WiFi, 100''Max DisplayView Details
₹3,249
Portronics Beem 470 Smart LED Projector with 1080p Full HD Resolution, Rotatable Design, Built-in Streaming Apps (Netflix, Prime Video, Hotstar), 4500 Lumens, Screen Mirroring, 5 Watt Speaker(Black)View Details
₹9,999
Portronics Beem 440 Smart LED Projector with 720p HD Resolution, Rotatable Design, Built-in Streaming Apps (Netflix, Prime Video, Hotstar), 2000 Lumens, Screen Mirroring, 3 Watts Speaker (White)View Details
₹6,399
Portable Mini Projector, 4K 1080P Full HD Projector, Support Video Projector, WiFi 5G BT 5.0, Cinema Projector 180° Can Be Rotated, Android 11, Compatible with TV Stick/Windows/iOS/Android (White)View Details
₹3,390
Portable projectors have become a popular choice for home entertainment, offering flexibility and convenience. Whether you're looking for a compact option for movie nights or a versatile projector for presentations, there are plenty of options available. In this article, we'll explore the top 8 portable projectors on the market, comparing their features, pros, and cons to help you make the right choice for your needs.
The WZATCO Yuva Go Projector is a versatile and compact option for home entertainment. With support for Full HD resolution and a rotatable design, it offers flexibility for various setups. The built-in speaker provides decent audio, and it's compatible with streaming devices for easy content access.
Full HD resolution
Rotatable design for versatile setup
Built-in speaker may not offer high-quality audio
WZATCO Yuva Go Android 13.0 Smart Projector, 2X Brighter, 1080P & 4K Support, Rotatable Design, Auto & 4D Keystone with Netflix, Prime etc, WiFi 6 & BT, Screen Mirroring, ARC, 720P Native
This portable projector offers support for Full HD resolution and a rotatable design, making it easy to adjust for different viewing angles. The built-in speaker delivers clear audio, and it's compatible with various streaming devices for convenient content access.
Full HD resolution
Rotatable design for flexible setup
May not offer the highest audio quality
Smart Projector for Home 4K Support, Native 720p HD Resolution, 2500 Lumen, Rotabable Design, Speaker, Android 11 with Built-in Apps (Netflix, Prime, YouTube) WiFi, 100''Max Display
The Portronics Projector features a Full HD resolution and a rotatable design, offering versatility for home entertainment. It's equipped with a built-in speaker for clear audio and supports streaming for easy access to content.
Full HD resolution
Rotatable design for flexible viewing
Audio quality may not be the best
Portronics Beem 470 Smart LED Projector with 1080p Full HD Resolution, Rotatable Design, Built-in Streaming Apps (Netflix, Prime Video, Hotstar), 4500 Lumens, Screen Mirroring, 5 Watt Speaker(Black)
This portable projector offers Full HD support and a rotatable design, making it a great choice for home entertainment. The built-in speaker provides clear audio, and it's compatible with various streaming devices for easy content access.
Full HD support
Rotatable design for versatile setup
Audio quality may not be top-notch
Portronics Beem 440 Smart LED Projector with 720p HD Resolution, Rotatable Design, Built-in Streaming Apps (Netflix, Prime Video, Hotstar), 2000 Lumens, Screen Mirroring, 3 Watts Speaker (White)
This portable projector offers support for Full HD resolution and a rotatable design, providing flexibility for different viewing setups. The built-in speaker delivers clear audio, and it's compatible with a wide range of devices for seamless content access.
Full HD resolution
Rotatable design for versatile use
Audio quality may not be the best
Portable Mini Projector, 4K 1080P Full HD Projector, Support Video Projector, WiFi 5G BT 5.0, Cinema Projector 180° Can Be Rotated, Android 11, Compatible with TV Stick/Windows/iOS/Android (White)
The ZDSSY Projector offers a unique feature with 5G Bluetooth connectivity and electronic keystone correction. It supports Full HD resolution and delivers impressive audio quality. Its rotatable design adds to its versatility, making it a great choice for home entertainment.
5G Bluetooth connectivity
Electronic keystone correction for optimal image alignment
May have a higher price point
ZDSSY Hy320 Mini Portable Projector-5G Wifi 6,Bluetooth 5.0 And Android 11,Support 4K And 1080P Full Hd,12,000 Lumens,Led Projector With 4D/4P And Auto Correction,180° Rotation,Electronic Zoom
The Salange Portable Android Projector offers a user-friendly interface with Android OS and a rotatable design for flexible setup. It supports Full HD resolution and delivers clear audio for an immersive viewing experience.
Android OS for easy navigation
Rotatable design for versatile placement
May have limited compatibility with certain devices
Hy300, by Salange, Smart Portable Android 11 Mini Projector, 220 ANSI, 4K/1080P, Wi-Fi 5G BT 5.0, 180 Degree Rotation (A1)
This Salange Portable Android Projector features a user-friendly interface with Android OS and a rotatable design for flexible placement. It supports Full HD resolution and delivers clear audio for an enjoyable viewing experience.
Android OS for easy navigation
Rotatable design for versatile use
May have limited compatibility with certain devices
Hy300, by Salange, Smart Portable Android 11 Mini Projector, 220 ANSI, 4K/1080P, Wi-Fi 5G BT 5.0, 180 Degree Rotation (A2)
|Best portable projectors
|Resolution
|Rotatable Design
|Speaker
|WZATCO Yuva Go Projector
|Full HD
|Yes
|Built-in
|Portable Projector with Rotatable Design
|Full HD
|Yes
|Built-in
|Portronics Projector with Rotatable Design
|Full HD
|Yes
|Built-in
|Portable Projector with Full HD Support
|Full HD
|Yes
|Built-in
|Portable Projector with Rotated Design
|Full HD
|Yes
|Built-in
|ZDSSY Projector with 5G Bluetooth
|Full HD
|Yes
|Built-in
|Salange Portable Android Projector
|Full HD
|Yes
|Built-in
|Salange Portable Android Projector
|Full HD
|Yes
|Built-in
Best projector in 2025: Top 10 picks with bright, sharp and stunning visuals for seamless streaming and presentations
Best LED projectors for pocket friendly home theatre setup: Top 8 picks from Portronics, Zebronics and more
Best TV projectors: Top 7 picks with superior resolution and brightness for stunning visuals and home cinema experience
Best small projectors: Top 7 portable recommendations with high-quality visuals for home entertainment
Best projectors for home in India: Transform your home into theatre with these top 10 picks for a cinematic experience
Disclaimer: At Livemint, we help you stay up-to-date with the latest trends and products. Mint has an affiliate partnership, so we may get a part of the revenue when you make a purchase. We shall not be liable for any claim under applicable laws, including but not limited to the Consumer Protection Act, 2019, with respect to the products. The products listed in this article are in no particular order of priority.
Catch all the Business News, Market News, Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.