BISSELL® Crosswave™ HydroSteam™ Multi-Surface Upright Vacuum Cleaner for Floors & Carpets | Hydrosteam™ Technology removes Curry & Tough Stains | 2-Year Warranty | Cleaning Formula Incl
Shark Rocket TruePet Ultra-Light Upright (HV322)
Eureka Forbes 2 in1 NXT Handheld & Upright Vacuum Cleaner (Red & Black) 4 liter HEPA Filter 4 pieces
AGARO Royal Upright Bagless Vacuum Cleaner, Home Use,Pet Hair Removing,Cyclonic Suction System,75 Air Watts Suction Power, Rolling Brush, Dry Vacuuming, 170° Swivel Steering, Grey and Red, HEPA Filter
ILIFE H80 22kPa Cordless Vacuum Cleaner with Adjustable Extension Wand, 180 AirWatt, LED Floor Light, Brushless Motor, X Large Dust Tank, Washable Filters, Wall Mount Bracket
Eureka Forbes Sure from Forbes Cordless Pro15 Upright Vacuum Cleaner |Cyclonic Technology|100 AW Motor| Long Run Time|Easy Dust Disposal
INALSA Vacuum Cleaner for Home|2-in-1 Handheld & Stick Upright Vacuum for Office,800 W with 16KPA Strong Suction|HEPA Filtration|0.8L Dust Tank|Multiple Accessories,(Grey/Black)-Dura Clean Plus
OSMON - OS 26UBL - Upright Bagless Multi Purpose Power speed Vacuum Cleaner for Home, 100% Copper Motor (Red & Black)
Eureka Forbes Quick Clean DX Vacuum Cleaner with 1200 Watts Powerful Suction Control, 3 Free Reusable dust Bag worth ₹500, comes with multiple accessories, dust bag full indicator (Red), standerd
Amazon Basics 18kPa Bagless Cyclonic Cylinder Vacuum Cleaner | Power Suction | Low Noise | HEPA Filter | 1.5L Capacity | Accessories Included (Black & Purple)
KENT Force Cyclonic Vacuum Cleaner KSL 160 | 2000W | Washable HEPA Filter | Low Noise | Rubberized Wheels | Multiple Accessories | Bagless Design | Auto Cord Retractor | White/Silver
AGARO ICON 1600 Watts Bagless Dry Vacuum Cleaner for Home & Office, up to 24 kPa Variable Suction with Cyclonic Technology, 1.5L Bagless Bin, Multiple Accessories, Compact & Lightweight, Easy to Use
Eureka Forbes SuperVac 1600 Watts Powerful Suction,bagless Vacuum Cleaner with cyclonic Technology,7 Accessories,1 Year Warranty,Compact,Lightweight & Easy to use (Red) 1 liter HEPA Filter 1 piece
IBELL VC120YBPLUS Vacuum Cleaner, 12L Barrel with Filter, High Efficiency,1200W, Wet and Dry Blowing & Suction, (Yellow)
Miele Blizzard CX1 Bagless Cylinder Vacuum Cleaner with EcoTeQ Floorhead, Hygiene Lifetime Filter, Large Operating Radius, Graphite Grey
ILIFE V3s Max Robotic Vacuum & Mop, 40 Days Dust Storage Bag & Washable Dustbin, 3000Pa, Best for All Indian Flooring, Pet Hair Friendly, Wi-Fi & GH, Alexa, Cleans Up to 2000 sq. ft.
ECOVACS Deebot Y1 Pro 2-In-1 Robot Vacuum Cleaner,2024 New Launch,6500 Pa Powerful Suction,5200 Mah Battery,Covers 3500+ Sq. Ft. In One Charge,Advanced Navigation Technology&True Mapping,Black
Eureka Forbes SmartClean Nuo, 5000Pa HyperSuction Robotic Vacuum Cleaner with LiDAR 3.0 Navigation & Home Mapping | Wet Mopping | 5-Hour Run Time | 5000mAh Battery | Smart App Control
dreame X40 Ultra Robotic Vacuum with Removable & Liftable Mop, 12,000Pa Suction, Side Brush Extensive Cleaning, 158°F Mop & Washboard Self Cleaning, Auto-Empty, Auto Refill, liftable Brushes
NARWAL Freo X Plus 2-in-1 Robotic Vacuum & Mopping Cleaner for Home, 7800Pa Suction, 7 Weeks Storage, 5200mAh Battery, 3D Mapping, Google Home, Alexa, Siri Compatible
AGARO Alpha Robot Vacuum Cleaner, Brush, Dry Vacuum & Wet Mop, Automatic Cleaning, Upto 3200Pa Strong Suction, Rechargeable, App Control, Lidar Navigation, Editable Map to Clean, Hard Floor & Carpet
Xiaomi Robot Vacuum Cleaner S10 for Home|4000 Pa Powerful Suction|Advanced Laser Navigation|Multiple Map Memory| Floor Cleaner Machine for Home|1 Year Warranty|2024 New Launch
Eufy G50 Hybrid Robot Vacuum with Mop, 4,000 Pa Strong Suction, Dynamic Navigation, Pro-Detangle Comb, Roller Brush, Ideal for Pet Hair, Hard Floors
BLACK+DECKER WDC215WA-QW 7.2 V,10.8W Lithium-Ion Wet and Dry Cordless Dustbuster Handheld Vacuum Cleaner (Blue)-Charge Fully Before Using
Eureka Forbes Super Clean Handheld Vacuum Cleaner (Red/Black),0.5 Liter,Cartridge
AGARO Regal 800 Watts Handheld Vacuum Cleaner, lightweight & durable Body (Black)
WOSCHER 2003 High Power Auto Car Vacuum Cleaner for Deep Cleaning, Hand Held Portable Cars Vacuum for car Cleaning with DC 12V, 140W Vacuum Motor & 5000 PA Powerful Suction, Black
Eureka Forbes Atom 600 Watts Corded Handheld Vacuum Cleaner with Powerful Cyclonic Technology & Washable Filter (Red)
KENT Duster HEPA Filter Vacuum Cleaner 600 W|Cyclone5 Technology|Bagless Design|High Suction Power >16 Kpa|Ideal For Curtain,Carpet,Sofa|Purple&Black,1 Count
INALSA Vacuum Cleaner for Home & Car,Powerful 800 W Motor,16Kpa Suction,Handheld Vacuum Cleaner,Hepa Filter, Mini Small Vacuum Cleaner,Sofa Cleaner,Portable Vacuum Cleaner,Vaccine cleaner(Dura Clean)
Roboson VC201 Handheld Cordless Vacuum Cleaner for Home and Car Powerful 6 kPa Suction for Dust & Pet Hair Removal, Rechargeable Wireless Wet/Dry for Bed and Sofa
Dyson V8 Absolute Cord-Free Vacuum Cleaner, Grey
AGARO Supreme Cordless Stick Vacuum Cleaner,2In1 Handheld&Stick,400W Motor,25 Kpa Suction Power,3 Adjustable Suction Modes,Adjustable Head,Bagless Dry Vacumming,Red|Hepa Filter,0.5 Litre,1 Count
UN1QUE 2 in 1 Handheld & Stick Vacuum Cleaner for Home,500W Handheld Vacuum with 15000PA Suction, 0.8L Washable HEPA Filter,Adjustable Head, Bagless Dry Vacumming,Deep Clean for Hard Floor,Carpet
KENT Zoom Plus Vacuum Cleaner | 150W | Battery Operated, Rechargeable, Cordless & Hoseless | Bagless Design | Cyclone5 Technology | Washable HEPA Filter | Multi Nozzle Operation
Eureka Forbes Kordfree K10 Lite Cordless Vacuum Cleaner | 2-in-1 Handheld & Upright | 11 KPa Suction Power | 45 Min Runtime | Removable Battery | Cyclonic Tech| 3 Accessories | HEPA,4-Stage Filtration
AGARO Elegant Stick Vacuum Cleaner, Dry Vacuuming, 2 Suction Modes, 9 kPa Suction, Rechargeable, Motorised Brush Head, for Home, Office, Hard Floor, Carpet
AGARO Regency Cordless Stick Vacuum Cleaner, Dry Vacuuming, 2 Suction Modes, 7 kPa Suction Power, Rechargeable Battery, Deep Clean Carpet to Hard Floor
BLACK+DECKER BDWD08-B1 Wet and Dry Vacuum Cleaner with Cannister Body, 1000 W, Powerful Suction, 8L Capacity, 220V Vacuum Cleaner for Home Use, 1 Year Manufacturer Warranty(Red/Black)
Bissell Portable Wet & Dry Vacuum Cleaner|Heatwave Technology removes Curry & Tough Stains|Deep Cleans Carpet, Sofa, Curtains, Mattress, Refreshes Garments|2 Yrs Warranty|Cleaning Formula incl
AGARO Ace Wet & Dry Vacuum Cleaner, 1600 Watts, 21.5 kPa Suction Power, 21 litres Tank Capacity, for Home Use, Blower Function, Washable 3L Dust Bag, Stainless Steel Body (Black/Red/Steel)
INALSA Wet and Dry Vacuum Cleaner for Home, 15 LTR Capacity,1400 W, 20 kPa Suction, Blower Function,HEPA Filter, Wet Vacuum Cleaner for Sofa, House Cleaning Machine,Stainless Steel Body (WD 15)
KARCHER Wd 3Sv|Wet&Dry Cartridge Filter Vacuum Cleaner|1000W|17Liter Tank|Stainless Steel Body|Blower Function|Fleece Filter Bag|Home,Car&Furniture Cleaning|German Tech,6 Count
Taurus Wet and Dry Vacuum Cleaner for Home,12 LTR Capacity,1200 W,17 kPa Suction,Blower Function,HEPA Filter,Wet Vacuum Cleaner for Sofa, House Cleaning,Stainless Steel Body-Ateca Active 12
Eureka Forbes Ultimo Wet & Dry 1400 Watts, 20 KPa High Power Suction Vacuum Cleaner | Blower Function | 20 Litres Tank Capacity | Stainless Steel Body | 7 Accessories | Lightweight | 1 Year Warranty
IBELL 2012WBPLUS Vacuum Cleaner 20L, 1400W, with Wet and Dry Blowing & Suction, 410 Grade Steel Drum (Yellow)
A vacuum cleaner is an essential appliance for keeping your home clean and dust-free. With so many options available, choosing the best vacuum cleaner can be overwhelming. From traditional upright models to robot vacuum cleaners, each type has unique benefits suited for different needs. If you need a powerful vacuum cleaner for deep cleaning carpets or a compact one for quick touch-ups, understanding the features and functions of different models will help you make an informed decision.
This buying guide covers various types of vacuum cleaners, their pros and cons, and how to select the right one based on your cleaning preferences and home layout. By the end, you’ll know exactly which top-rated vacuum cleaner is best for your space, ensuring a hassle-free and efficient cleaning experience.
How do I choose the best vacuum cleaner for my home?
Choosing the best vacuum cleaner depends on your home’s layout, flooring type, and cleaning habits. If you have carpets, an upright vacuum with strong suction is ideal. Homes with mixed flooring benefit from a canister vacuum. For those who want effortless cleaning, a robot vacuum cleaner is a convenient choice. If portability is a priority, a stick or handheld vacuum works best. Consider additional features like HEPA filters for allergy sufferers and pet hair attachments for pet owners. Assessing your specific needs will help you find the most suitable and top-rated vacuum cleaner for your space.
What are the different types of vacuum cleaners I should consider buying?
Understanding the different categories of vacuum cleaners is vital when selecting one. Each type serves distinct cleaning purposes, such as upright, canister, handheld, stick, robotic, and wet/dry models. Here’s a breakdown to help you decide.
|Type of vacuum cleaner
|Best For
|Pros
|Cons
|Upright Vacuum Cleaner
|Large carpeted areas
|Powerful suction, great for carpets, easy to store
|Heavy, can be noisy
|Robot Vacuum Cleaner
|Busy individuals, maintenance cleaning
|Automatic cleaning, smart navigation, app control
|Less powerful, struggles with thick carpets
|Canister Vacuum Cleaner
|Mixed surfaces, multi-room cleaning
|Flexible, great for hard floors and stairs, strong suction
|Bulkier, requires assembly
|Handheld Vacuum Cleaner
|Spot cleaning, pet hair removal
|Portable, perfect for small messes and car interiors
|Limited battery life, not for deep cleaning
|Stick Vacuum Cleaner
|Small apartments, quick clean-ups
|Lightweight, cordless options, easy to manoeuvre
|Less suction power, small dustbin
|Wet & Dry Vacuum Cleaner
|Workshops, heavy-duty cleaning
|Handles liquid spills and dry dirt, powerful suction
|Bulky, expensive
Also read: Best robot vacuum cleaner in 2025: Top 8 picks with smart control and features for effective cleaning at home
What are the advantages of an upright vacuum cleaner?
Upright vacuum cleaners are popular for their strong suction and ability to deep-clean carpets. They come with wide cleaning heads, covering more area in less time. Many models include height adjustments, making them effective on both carpets and hard floors. Additional features like HEPA filters and pet-hair attachments enhance their functionality. The main downside is their weight, as they can be harder to manoeuvre, especially around furniture and stairs. If you need a powerful vacuum cleaner primarily for large carpeted areas, an upright model is a great choice. Modern versions also offer bagless designs with easy-to-empty dustbins, reducing maintenance hassle.
How does a canister vacuum cleaner differ from an upright model?
A canister vacuum cleaner features a separate motor unit connected to the cleaning head via a hose. This design provides better manoeuvrability, making it ideal for cleaning stairs, under furniture, and various surfaces. They generally offer stronger suction than upright models, especially for hard floors. The main disadvantage is the extra effort required to move the canister around, which can be cumbersome in smaller homes. If you’re looking for a top-rated vacuum cleaner that can handle different surfaces efficiently, a canister model is worth considering.
Is a robot vacuum cleaner a good choice for daily cleaning?
A robot vacuum cleaner is perfect for busy individuals who want to maintain a clean home with minimal effort. These smart devices navigate through rooms, avoiding obstacles while sweeping up dust and debris. Some models integrate with smart home systems, allowing scheduling through mobile apps. While convenient, they are not as powerful as traditional vacuum cleaners and may struggle with deep cleaning or thick carpets. However, for maintenance cleaning in homes with hard floors or low-pile carpets, a robot vacuum is an excellent investment.
Are handheld vacuum cleaners worth buying?
If you need a compact, portable option for spot cleaning, a handheld vacuum cleaner is an excellent choice. These small but efficient devices work well for cleaning car interiors, upholstery, and small messes. They are particularly useful for pet owners who need quick removal of pet hair. However, due to their limited suction power and battery life, they are best used as a supplement to a full-sized vacuum cleaner rather than a primary cleaning device.
Also read: Best portable vacuum cleaners in 2025: Top 6 options for easy, quick, and effortless cleaning
What makes stick vacuum cleaners a popular choice?
Stick vacuum cleaners are lightweight, cordless, and easy to use, making them a popular choice for quick cleaning tasks. Many come with rechargeable batteries, allowing flexible movement without dealing with cords. While they may not offer the same suction power as larger models, advancements in technology have significantly improved their efficiency. They are ideal for small apartments or homes needing frequent touch-ups. However, they typically have smaller dustbins, requiring frequent emptying, and shorter battery life, making them less suitable for deep cleaning sessions.
Who should opt for a wet & dry vacuum cleaner?
A wet & dry vacuum cleaner is designed for both liquid spills and dry debris, making it a versatile tool for homes, workshops, and garages. These models are built with durable materials to handle heavy-duty cleaning tasks. They are particularly useful for cleaning up after home renovation projects or tackling large messes. The downside is their bulky size and higher price compared to standard models. If you require a vacuum cleaner that can handle a variety of messes, this type is a solid investment.
Also read: Dyson Omni-Glide vacuum cleaner gets a massive discount of 42%: Clean efficiently with this hi-tech appliance
What are the top brands to consider when buying the best vacuum cleaner?
When buying the best vacuum cleaner in India, consider trusted brands like Eureka Forbes, Kent, Philips, Prestige, Inalsa, Mi (Xiaomi), ILIFE, AGARO, and Karcher. These brands offer high-quality vacuum cleaners with powerful suction, durability, and advanced features to suit different cleaning needs. Choosing a top-rated vacuum cleaner from these brands ensures effective cleaning and long-term reliability. Always compare features and customer reviews to find the most suitable option for your home.
FAQs
Question : How often should I clean my vacuum cleaner?
Ans : Clean or replace filters every 1-3 months, and empty the dustbin after each use.
Question : Can vacuum cleaners be used on hardwood floors?
Ans : Yes, many models have settings or attachments for safe use on hardwood floors without damaging them.
Question : Are cordless vacuums as powerful as corded models?
Ans : Cordless vacuums offer convenience but may have less power and shorter battery life compared to corded models.
Question : What makes a vacuum cleaner HEPA-certified?
Ans : HEPA filters trap 99.97% of dust, allergens, and particles, making them ideal for allergy sufferers.
Question : Is it better to buy a bagged or bagless vacuum cleaner?
Ans : Bagged vacuums tend to be more hygienic, while bagless models save on bags but require frequent emptying.
Disclaimer: At Livemint, we help you stay up-to-date with the latest trends and products. Mint has an affiliate partnership, so we may get a part of the revenue when you make a purchase. We shall not be liable for any claim under applicable laws, including but not limited to the Consumer Protection Act, 2019, with respect to the products. The products listed in this article are in no particular order of priority.