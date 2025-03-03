Get Instant Loan up to ₹10 Lakh!
|Product
|Rating
|Price
CROCODILE 304 GRADE 24"x18"x10" Kitchen Sink, Satin FinishView Details
₹2,339
Best Value For MoneyHAPPY HOMES Modular Kitchen Sink (24X18X10 Inch), Matte Satin Finish 304 Grade Stainless Steel with Nanocoated Undercoating and Square Coupling and Metal Fruit BasketView Details
₹2,149
CROCODILE 304 Grade Stainless Steel Single Bowl Kitchen Sink with Drainboard (32" x 18" x 8" Bowl and Drainboard, Glossy)View Details
₹2,879
ARQUIN 24 x 18 x 10 inches Handmade MATT Finish Single Bowl 304 Grade Stainless Steel Kitchen Sink/Basin For Kitchen With Square Drainer & Fruit BasketView Details
₹2,092
Plantex Premium Kitchen Sink/24"x18"x10" Inches Stainless Steel Sink For Kitchen with 7 Years of Warranty - Single Bowl Sink, Silver Matt (All Fittings & Drain Rack Included)View Details
₹2,299
A kitchen sink is an essential part of any home, and choosing the right one can make a big difference in your daily routine. From single bowl to double bowl, stainless steel to quartz, there are many options to consider. In this article, we'll take a look at the top 9 stainless steel kitchen sinks available on the market today. Whether you're looking for a large sink with a drainboard or a compact sink for a small kitchen, we've got you covered.
The CROCODILE Stainless Steel Gilgit Kitchen Sink is a durable and stylish option for any kitchen. With a sleek silver finish and a 24x18x10 inch size, this sink is perfect for large families and heavy use. It comes with a drainboard for added convenience, and the stainless steel construction ensures long-lasting quality.
Durable stainless steel construction
Includes a drainboard for added convenience
May be too large for smaller kitchens
CROCODILE 304 GRADE 24"x18"x10" Kitchen Sink, Satin Finish
The Happy Homes Stainless Steel Kitchen Sink is a practical and affordable option for any home. With a size of 24x18x10 inches, this sink is suitable for most kitchen layouts. The stainless steel material is easy to clean and maintain, making it a great choice for busy households.
Affordable and practical option
Easy to clean and maintain
Does not include a drainboard
HAPPY HOMES Modular Kitchen Sink (24X18X10 Inch), Matte Satin Finish 304 Grade Stainless Steel with Nanocoated Undercoating and Square Coupling and Metal Fruit Basket
The CROCODILE Stainless Steel Single Bowl Kitchen Sink offers a sleek and modern design with a single bowl and drainboard. The 24x18x10 inch size is perfect for medium to large kitchens, and the stainless steel construction ensures durability and longevity.
Sleek and modern design
Single bowl with drainboard for added functionality
May be too large for smaller kitchens
CROCODILE 304 Grade Stainless Steel Single Bowl Kitchen Sink with Drainboard (32" x 18" x 8" Bowl and Drainboard, Glossy)
The ARQUIN Stainless Steel Kitchen Sink is a versatile and stylish option for any home. With a 24x18x10 inch size and a durable stainless steel construction, this sink is built to last. The modern design and silver finish make it a great addition to any kitchen.
Versatile and stylish design
Durable stainless steel construction
Does not include a drainboard
ARQUIN 24 x 18 x 10 inches Handmade MATT Finish Single Bowl 304 Grade Stainless Steel Kitchen Sink/Basin For Kitchen With Square Drainer & Fruit Basket
The Plantex Kitchen Stainless Steel Handmade Sink offers a unique and handmade design with a coupling for easy installation. The 24x18x10 inch size is suitable for most kitchens, and the stainless steel material is built to withstand heavy use.
Unique and handmade design
Includes a coupling for easy installation
May require professional installation
Plantex Premium Kitchen Sink/24"x18"x10" Inches Stainless Steel Sink For Kitchen with 7 Years of Warranty - Single Bowl Sink, Silver Matt (All Fittings & Drain Rack Included)
The Exclusive Handmade Kitchen Sink offers a premium and exclusive design with a 24x18x10 inch size. The stainless steel construction and modern finish make it a standout addition to any kitchen, and the handmade craftsmanship ensures quality and longevity.
Premium and exclusive design
Handmade craftsmanship for quality
May be more expensive than other options
Ruhe® Handmade Exclusive Single Bowl 24x18x10 Inches Kitchen Sink | Premium Stainless Steel Sink with Brushed Matte Finish | Including Strainer-Basket/Sink Coupling/Waste Pipe- Grey | Without Faucet
The Natural Quartz Single Bowl Sink offers a unique and luxurious design with a natural quartz construction. The single bowl and coupling make it a functional and stylish choice for any kitchen, and the high-quality material ensures durability and longevity.
Unique and luxurious design
High-quality natural quartz material
May be more expensive than stainless steel options
Ruhe Quartz Single Bowl 24X18X9 Inches Kitchen Sink | Black Non-Fading Colour With Uv Protection | Natural Stone Quartz/Granite Sink With Sink Coupling, Waste Pipe & Strainer Basket - Matt
The BOWLS & MORE Stainless Steel Heavy Duty Kitchen Sink offers a durable and heavy-duty design with a 24x18x10 inch size. The stainless steel material and modern finish make it a practical and stylish choice for any kitchen, and the heavy-duty construction ensures long-lasting quality.
Durable and heavy-duty construction
Practical and stylish design
May be more expensive than other options
Bowl & More Sink Handmade Stainless Steel Sink For Kitchen and home (24"x18"x9" MACHINE MADE)
The Goonj Stainless Steel Handmade Sink offers a handmade and stylish design with a 24x18x10 inch size. The stainless steel material and coupling make it a functional and durable choice for any kitchen, and the handmade craftsmanship ensures quality and longevity.
Handmade and stylish design
Functional and durable choice
May require professional installation
Goonj 304 Grade Stainless Steel Handmade Kitchen Sink With Waste Coupling, Fruit Tray and Waste Pipe (24X18X10Inch Silngle Bowl Silver)
|Best stainless steel kitchen sink
|Size
|Material
|Finish
|Drainboard
|Coupling
|Handmade
|Duty
|CROCODILE Stainless Steel Gilgit Kitchen Sink
|24x18x10 inches
|Stainless steel
|Silver
|Yes
|No
|No
|No
|Happy Homes Stainless Steel Kitchen Sink
|24x18x10 inches
|Stainless steel
|Silver
|No
|No
|No
|No
|CROCODILE Stainless Steel Single Bowl Kitchen Sink with Drainboard
|24x18x10 inches
|Stainless steel
|Silver
|Yes
|No
|No
|No
|ARQUIN Stainless Steel Kitchen Sink
|24x18x10 inches
|Stainless steel
|Silver
|No
|No
|No
|No
|Plantex Kitchen Stainless Steel Handmade Sink with Coupling
|24x18x10 inches
|Stainless steel
|Silver
|No
|Yes
|No
|No
|Exclusive Handmade Kitchen Sink
|24x18x10 inches
|Stainless steel
|Silver
|No
|No
|Yes
|No
|Natural Quartz Single Bowl Sink with Coupling
|24x18x10 inches
|Natural quartz
|White
|No
|Yes
|No
|No
|BOWLS & MORE Stainless Steel Heavy Duty Kitchen Sink
|24x18x10 inches
|Stainless steel
|Silver
|No
|No
|No
|Heavy-duty
|Goonj Stainless Steel Handmade Sink with Coupling
|24x18x10 inches
|Stainless steel
|Silver
|No
|Yes
|No
|No
Best pressure cookers in India: Top 10 options for quick, healthy and delicious meals
Kitchen appliances for creating your ideal home: Essential considerations that go beyond refrigerators
Amazon Pre Summer Bonanza sale is LIVE: Bumper discounts on home appliances like ACs, refrigerators, chimneys, and more
Upgrade your kitchen and cook like a pro with these best kitchen appliances that are available at up to 60% off
Disclaimer: At Livemint, we help you stay up-to-date with the latest trends and products. Mint has an affiliate partnership, so we may get a part of the revenue when you make a purchase. We shall not be liable for any claim under applicable laws, including but not limited to the Consumer Protection Act, 2019, with respect to the products. The products listed in this article are in no particular order of priority.
Catch all the Business News, Market News, Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.