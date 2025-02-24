Get Instant Loan up to ₹10 Lakh!
Best Overall ProductBAJAJ VACCO® Electric Go-Ezzee Chapati/Roti/Khakhra Maker C-02 Wattage 900, Stainless Steel, BlackView Details
₹2,294
Best Value For MoneyLibra Multipurpose Roti Maker electric automatic | chapati maker electric automatic | roti maker machine with 950 Watts for making Roti/Chapati/Parathas - Stainless SteelView Details
₹2,399
VIZORA Heavy Quality Iron Stainless Steel Roti Maker 17.5 CM | Pathiri, Chapati, Roti,Puri, Papad, Khakhra Manual Maker Press Machine with HandleView Details
₹1,599
Longway Automatic Electric Roti Maker | Non-Stick Stainless Steel Press for Roti, Chapati & Parathas Multipurpose | 1 Year Warranty (1000 W, Silver)View Details
₹1,999
BLLUEX Stainless Steel Puri Maker New Press Machine for Home and Kitchen for Making Papad khakhra poori roti and Many More Manual Hand Press with Handle (Pack of 1) (LARGE SIZE - ROTI/PURI MAKER)View Details
₹489
Roti makers have become an essential kitchen appliance for many households, making it easier to prepare delicious rotis, parathas, and puris. With the advancement in technology, roti makers have evolved to offer a wide range of features and functionalities. In this article, we will explore the top 7 roti makers in 2025, comparing their specifications, pros, and cons to help you make an informed decision before making a purchase. Whether you are looking for a compact and portable roti maker or a multifunctional one, we have got you covered. Read on to find the perfect roti maker for your kitchen.
The BAJAJ VACCO Go-Ezzee Non-Stick Chapati/Roti Maker is a sleek and compact appliance that can make perfectly round and fluffy rotis in minutes. Its non-stick coating ensures easy cleaning, and the stainless steel body makes it durable and long-lasting.
Sleek and compact design
Non-stick coating for easy cleaning
May not be suitable for making large quantities of rotis at once
BAJAJ VACCO® Electric Go-Ezzee Chapati/Roti/Khakhra Maker C-02 Wattage 900, Stainless Steel, Black
The Multipurpose Roti Maker is a versatile appliance that can not only make perfect rotis but also parathas and khakras. With its automatic operation, you can prepare a variety of Indian bread with ease.
Versatile functionality for making various types of bread
Automatic operation for convenience
May be relatively larger and heavier compared to other models
Libra Multipurpose Roti Maker electric automatic | chapati maker electric automatic | roti maker machine with 950 Watts for making Roti/Chapati/Parathas - Stainless Steel
The VIZORA Stainless Steel Pathiri and Chapati Maker is designed for making traditional Indian bread like pathiri and chapati. Its high-quality stainless steel construction ensures durability and even heat distribution for perfectly cooked bread.
Ideal for making traditional Indian bread
Durable stainless steel construction
May not have multipurpose functionality for other types of bread
VIZORA Heavy Quality Iron Stainless Steel Roti Maker 17.5 CM | Pathiri, Chapati, Roti,Puri, Papad, Khakhra Manual Maker Press Machine with Handle
The Automatic Roti Maker is equipped with a non-stick coating and a sturdy stainless steel body, making it ideal for effortless roti making. Its automatic operation ensures consistent and perfectly round rotis every time.
Effortless roti making with automatic operation
Non-stick coating for easy cleaning
May require manual intervention for adjusting thickness and texture of rotis
Longway Automatic Electric Roti Maker | Non-Stick Stainless Steel Press for Roti, Chapati & Parathas Multipurpose | 1 Year Warranty (1000 W, Silver)
The BLLUEX Stainless Steel Roti Maker is a versatile appliance that can not only make rotis but also khakras. Its durable stainless steel construction and compact design make it a convenient addition to any kitchen.
Versatile functionality for making rotis and khakras
Durable stainless steel construction
May have limited capacity for making large quantities of rotis at once
BLLUEX Stainless Steel Puri Maker New Press Machine for Home and Kitchen for Making Papad khakhra poori roti and Many More Manual Hand Press with Handle (Pack of 1) (LARGE SIZE - ROTI/PURI MAKER)
The BAJAJ Go-Ezzee Chapati and Khakhra Maker is designed for making perfectly round and fluffy chapatis and khakhras. Its non-stick coating and compact design make it suitable for everyday use.
Compact and efficient design for chapatis and khakhras
Non-stick coating for easy cleaning
May not have multipurpose functionality for other types of bread
BAJAJ VACCO New Go-Ezzee Chapati/Roti/Khakhra Maker, Mc-02 - Marble (Spatter) Nonstick Coating Wattage 900 Watts, Stainless Steel
The BLLUEX Stainless Steel Puri Maker is specifically designed for making crispy and perfectly round puris. Its high-quality construction ensures durability and consistent results for delicious puris.
Ideal for making crispy and perfectly round puris
Durable stainless steel construction
May not have multipurpose functionality for other types of bread
BLLUEX Premium Multi-Purpose 17cm Roti Maker,Manual Press for Chapati, Puri, Khakhra, Papad, Pathiri for Flatbread | Easy to Use HomeMade
|Best roti maker
|Non-Stick Coating
|Multipurpose Function
|Traditional Bread Making
|Puri Making
|BAJAJ VACCO Go-Ezzee Non-Stick Chapati/Roti Maker
|Yes
|No
|No
|No
|Multipurpose Roti Maker by Electric Automatic Machine for Parathas and Khakra
|Yes
|Yes
|No
|No
|VIZORA High-Quality Stainless Steel Pathiri and Chapati Maker
|No
|No
|Yes
|No
|Automatic Roti Maker with Non-Stick Coating and Stainless Steel Body
|Yes
|No
|No
|No
|BLLUEX Stainless Steel Roti Maker Machine for Kitchen and Khakhra
|No
|Yes
|No
|No
|BAJAJ Go-Ezzee Chapati and Khakhra Maker with Non-Stick Coating
|Yes
|No
|No
|No
|BLLUEX High-Quality Stainless Steel Puri Maker
|No
|No
|No
|Yes
