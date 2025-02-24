Our Picks Best Overall Product Best Value For Money FAQs

Roti makers have become an essential kitchen appliance for many households, making it easier to prepare delicious rotis, parathas, and puris. With the advancement in technology, roti makers have evolved to offer a wide range of features and functionalities. In this article, we will explore the top 7 roti makers in 2025, comparing their specifications, pros, and cons to help you make an informed decision before making a purchase. Whether you are looking for a compact and portable roti maker or a multifunctional one, we have got you covered. Read on to find the perfect roti maker for your kitchen.

The BAJAJ VACCO Go-Ezzee Non-Stick Chapati/Roti Maker is a sleek and compact appliance that can make perfectly round and fluffy rotis in minutes. Its non-stick coating ensures easy cleaning, and the stainless steel body makes it durable and long-lasting.

Specifications Non-Stick Coating Yes Material Stainless Steel Power Consumption 900 Watts Indicator Light Yes Reasons to buy Sleek and compact design Non-stick coating for easy cleaning Reason to avoid May not be suitable for making large quantities of rotis at once

The Multipurpose Roti Maker is a versatile appliance that can not only make perfect rotis but also parathas and khakras. With its automatic operation, you can prepare a variety of Indian bread with ease.

Specifications Multipurpose Function Yes Material Stainless Steel Power Consumption 1000 Watts Indicator Light Yes Reasons to buy Versatile functionality for making various types of bread Automatic operation for convenience Reason to avoid May be relatively larger and heavier compared to other models

The VIZORA Stainless Steel Pathiri and Chapati Maker is designed for making traditional Indian bread like pathiri and chapati. Its high-quality stainless steel construction ensures durability and even heat distribution for perfectly cooked bread.

Specifications Traditional Bread Making Yes Material Stainless Steel Power Consumption 850 Watts Indicator Light Yes Reasons to buy Ideal for making traditional Indian bread Durable stainless steel construction Reason to avoid May not have multipurpose functionality for other types of bread

The Automatic Roti Maker is equipped with a non-stick coating and a sturdy stainless steel body, making it ideal for effortless roti making. Its automatic operation ensures consistent and perfectly round rotis every time.

Specifications Non-Stick Coating Yes Material Stainless Steel Power Consumption 950 Watts Indicator Light Yes Reasons to buy Effortless roti making with automatic operation Non-stick coating for easy cleaning Reason to avoid May require manual intervention for adjusting thickness and texture of rotis

The BLLUEX Stainless Steel Roti Maker is a versatile appliance that can not only make rotis but also khakras. Its durable stainless steel construction and compact design make it a convenient addition to any kitchen.

Specifications Multipurpose Function Yes Material Stainless Steel Power Consumption 800 Watts Indicator Light Yes Reasons to buy Versatile functionality for making rotis and khakras Durable stainless steel construction Reason to avoid May have limited capacity for making large quantities of rotis at once

The BAJAJ Go-Ezzee Chapati and Khakhra Maker is designed for making perfectly round and fluffy chapatis and khakhras. Its non-stick coating and compact design make it suitable for everyday use.

Specifications Non-Stick Coating Yes Material Stainless Steel Power Consumption 900 Watts Indicator Light Yes Reasons to buy Compact and efficient design for chapatis and khakhras Non-stick coating for easy cleaning Reason to avoid May not have multipurpose functionality for other types of bread

The BLLUEX Stainless Steel Puri Maker is specifically designed for making crispy and perfectly round puris. Its high-quality construction ensures durability and consistent results for delicious puris.

Specifications Puri Making Yes Material Stainless Steel Power Consumption 850 Watts Indicator Light Yes Reasons to buy Ideal for making crispy and perfectly round puris Durable stainless steel construction Reason to avoid May not have multipurpose functionality for other types of bread

Best 3 features of the top roti maker:

Best roti maker Non-Stick Coating Multipurpose Function Traditional Bread Making Puri Making BAJAJ VACCO Go-Ezzee Non-Stick Chapati/Roti Maker Yes No No No Multipurpose Roti Maker by Electric Automatic Machine for Parathas and Khakra Yes Yes No No VIZORA High-Quality Stainless Steel Pathiri and Chapati Maker No No Yes No Automatic Roti Maker with Non-Stick Coating and Stainless Steel Body Yes No No No BLLUEX Stainless Steel Roti Maker Machine for Kitchen and Khakhra No Yes No No BAJAJ Go-Ezzee Chapati and Khakhra Maker with Non-Stick Coating Yes No No No BLLUEX High-Quality Stainless Steel Puri Maker No No No Yes

