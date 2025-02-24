Hello User
Sign in
Hello
Sign Out
My Account My Account
Data Insights
Top Sections
Premium Offerings
Tools and Calculators
MultiMedia Collections
More From Mint
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited
All Rights Reserved.
Sign In
Subscribe
Wall Street Journal at flat 1500 offSubscribe@3499
Next Story
Business News/ Product Hub / These roti makers of 2025 will make cooking tasty chapatis easy

These roti makers of 2025 will make cooking tasty chapatis easy

Affiliate Desk

Discover the top 7 roti makers in 2025, compare their features, pros, and cons, and find the best value for money product in this comprehensive guide.

Effortless roti making with a sleek, modern automatic roti maker.
Our Picks Best Overall Product Best Value For Money

Our Picks

Product Rating Price

Best Overall Product

BAJAJ VACCO® Electric Go-Ezzee Chapati/Roti/Khakhra Maker C-02 Wattage 900, Stainless Steel, Black

View Details
View Details

GET PRICE GET PRICE

Best Value For Money

Libra Multipurpose Roti Maker electric automatic | chapati maker electric automatic | roti maker machine with 950 Watts for making Roti/Chapati/Parathas - Stainless Steel

View Details
View Details

GET PRICE GET PRICE

VIZORA Heavy Quality Iron Stainless Steel Roti Maker 17.5 CM | Pathiri, Chapati, Roti,Puri, Papad, Khakhra Manual Maker Press Machine with Handle

View Details
View Details

GET PRICE GET PRICE

Longway Automatic Electric Roti Maker | Non-Stick Stainless Steel Press for Roti, Chapati & Parathas Multipurpose | 1 Year Warranty (1000 W, Silver)

View Details
View Details

GET PRICE GET PRICE

BLLUEX Stainless Steel Puri Maker New Press Machine for Home and Kitchen for Making Papad khakhra poori roti and Many More Manual Hand Press with Handle (Pack of 1) (LARGE SIZE - ROTI/PURI MAKER)

View Details
View Details

GET PRICE GET PRICE

BAJAJ VACCO New Go-Ezzee Chapati/Roti/Khakhra Maker, Mc-02 - Marble (Spatter) Nonstick Coating Wattage 900 Watts, Stainless Steel

View Details
View Details

GET PRICE GET PRICE

BLLUEX Premium Multi-Purpose 17cm Roti Maker,Manual Press for Chapati, Puri, Khakhra, Papad, Pathiri for Flatbread | Easy to Use HomeMade

View Details
View Details

GET PRICE GET PRICE

Roti makers have become an essential kitchen appliance for many households, making it easier to prepare delicious rotis, parathas, and puris. With the advancement in technology, roti makers have evolved to offer a wide range of features and functionalities. In this article, we will explore the top 7 roti makers in 2025, comparing their specifications, pros, and cons to help you make an informed decision before making a purchase. Whether you are looking for a compact and portable roti maker or a multifunctional one, we have got you covered. Read on to find the perfect roti maker for your kitchen.

The BAJAJ VACCO Go-Ezzee Non-Stick Chapati/Roti Maker is a sleek and compact appliance that can make perfectly round and fluffy rotis in minutes. Its non-stick coating ensures easy cleaning, and the stainless steel body makes it durable and long-lasting.

Specifications

Non-Stick Coating
Yes
Material
Stainless Steel
Power Consumption
900 Watts
Indicator Light
Yes

Reasons to buy

Sleek and compact design

Non-stick coating for easy cleaning

Reasons to avoid

May not be suitable for making large quantities of rotis at once

Click Here to Buy Click Here to Buy

BAJAJ VACCO® Electric Go-Ezzee Chapati/Roti/Khakhra Maker C-02 Wattage 900, Stainless Steel, Black

The Multipurpose Roti Maker is a versatile appliance that can not only make perfect rotis but also parathas and khakras. With its automatic operation, you can prepare a variety of Indian bread with ease.

Specifications

Multipurpose Function
Yes
Material
Stainless Steel
Power Consumption
1000 Watts
Indicator Light
Yes

Reasons to buy

Versatile functionality for making various types of bread

Automatic operation for convenience

Reasons to avoid

May be relatively larger and heavier compared to other models

Click Here to Buy Click Here to Buy

Libra Multipurpose Roti Maker electric automatic | chapati maker electric automatic | roti maker machine with 950 Watts for making Roti/Chapati/Parathas - Stainless Steel

The VIZORA Stainless Steel Pathiri and Chapati Maker is designed for making traditional Indian bread like pathiri and chapati. Its high-quality stainless steel construction ensures durability and even heat distribution for perfectly cooked bread.

Specifications

Traditional Bread Making
Yes
Material
Stainless Steel
Power Consumption
850 Watts
Indicator Light
Yes

Reasons to buy

Ideal for making traditional Indian bread

Durable stainless steel construction

Reasons to avoid

May not have multipurpose functionality for other types of bread

Click Here to Buy Click Here to Buy

VIZORA Heavy Quality Iron Stainless Steel Roti Maker 17.5 CM | Pathiri, Chapati, Roti,Puri, Papad, Khakhra Manual Maker Press Machine with Handle

The Automatic Roti Maker is equipped with a non-stick coating and a sturdy stainless steel body, making it ideal for effortless roti making. Its automatic operation ensures consistent and perfectly round rotis every time.

Specifications

Non-Stick Coating
Yes
Material
Stainless Steel
Power Consumption
950 Watts
Indicator Light
Yes

Reasons to buy

Effortless roti making with automatic operation

Non-stick coating for easy cleaning

Reasons to avoid

May require manual intervention for adjusting thickness and texture of rotis

Click Here to Buy Click Here to Buy

Longway Automatic Electric Roti Maker | Non-Stick Stainless Steel Press for Roti, Chapati & Parathas Multipurpose | 1 Year Warranty (1000 W, Silver)

The BLLUEX Stainless Steel Roti Maker is a versatile appliance that can not only make rotis but also khakras. Its durable stainless steel construction and compact design make it a convenient addition to any kitchen.

Specifications

Multipurpose Function
Yes
Material
Stainless Steel
Power Consumption
800 Watts
Indicator Light
Yes

Reasons to buy

Versatile functionality for making rotis and khakras

Durable stainless steel construction

Reasons to avoid

May have limited capacity for making large quantities of rotis at once

Click Here to Buy Click Here to Buy

BLLUEX Stainless Steel Puri Maker New Press Machine for Home and Kitchen for Making Papad khakhra poori roti and Many More Manual Hand Press with Handle (Pack of 1) (LARGE SIZE - ROTI/PURI MAKER)

The BAJAJ Go-Ezzee Chapati and Khakhra Maker is designed for making perfectly round and fluffy chapatis and khakhras. Its non-stick coating and compact design make it suitable for everyday use.

Specifications

Non-Stick Coating
Yes
Material
Stainless Steel
Power Consumption
900 Watts
Indicator Light
Yes

Reasons to buy

Compact and efficient design for chapatis and khakhras

Non-stick coating for easy cleaning

Reasons to avoid

May not have multipurpose functionality for other types of bread

Click Here to Buy Click Here to Buy

BAJAJ VACCO New Go-Ezzee Chapati/Roti/Khakhra Maker, Mc-02 - Marble (Spatter) Nonstick Coating Wattage 900 Watts, Stainless Steel

The BLLUEX Stainless Steel Puri Maker is specifically designed for making crispy and perfectly round puris. Its high-quality construction ensures durability and consistent results for delicious puris.

Specifications

Puri Making
Yes
Material
Stainless Steel
Power Consumption
850 Watts
Indicator Light
Yes

Reasons to buy

Ideal for making crispy and perfectly round puris

Durable stainless steel construction

Reasons to avoid

May not have multipurpose functionality for other types of bread

Click Here to Buy Click Here to Buy

BLLUEX Premium Multi-Purpose 17cm Roti Maker,Manual Press for Chapati, Puri, Khakhra, Papad, Pathiri for Flatbread | Easy to Use HomeMade

Best 3 features of the top roti maker:

Best roti makerNon-Stick CoatingMultipurpose FunctionTraditional Bread MakingPuri Making
BAJAJ VACCO Go-Ezzee Non-Stick Chapati/Roti MakerYesNoNoNo
Multipurpose Roti Maker by Electric Automatic Machine for Parathas and KhakraYesYesNoNo
VIZORA High-Quality Stainless Steel Pathiri and Chapati MakerNoNoYesNo
Automatic Roti Maker with Non-Stick Coating and Stainless Steel BodyYesNoNoNo
BLLUEX Stainless Steel Roti Maker Machine for Kitchen and KhakhraNoYesNoNo
BAJAJ Go-Ezzee Chapati and Khakhra Maker with Non-Stick CoatingYesNoNoNo
BLLUEX High-Quality Stainless Steel Puri MakerNoNoNoYes

Similar articles for you

Best induction tawas: Top 8 choices for effortless, quick cooking and durable performance

Best non-stick tawas: Check out these top 10 options from popular brands for easy and hassle-free cooking at home

Best gas stove: Top 7 options suited for your kitchen needs

Best automatic gas stoves: Top 8 picks for easy and hassle-free cooking at home with efficient performance and design

Best Prestige cookers to buy in 2024: Find your perfect kitchen appliance, top 10 picks

Best stainless steel pressure cookers in India: Top 10 rust-resistant and long-lasting options

Best pressure cookers in India: Top 10 options for quick, healthy and delicious meals

FAQs

Question : What is the power consumption of these roti makers?

Ans : The power consumption of these roti makers ranges from 800 to 1000 Watts, ensuring efficient and quick operation.

Question : Do these roti makers have non-stick coating?

Ans : Yes, most of these roti makers come with a non-stick coating, making it easy to clean and maintain.

Question : Are these roti makers suitable for making other types of bread?

Ans : Some of these roti makers are multipurpose and can be used for making parathas, khakras, puris, and more.

Question : What is the material used in these roti makers?

Ans : The roti makers are constructed with high-quality stainless steel, ensuring durability and even heat distribution.

Disclaimer: At Livemint, we help you stay up-to-date with the latest trends and products. Mint has an affiliate partnership, so we may get a part of the revenue when you make a purchase. We shall not be liable for any claim under applicable laws, including but not limited to the Consumer Protection Act, 2019, with respect to the products. The products listed in this article are in no particular order of priority.

Catch all the Business News, Market News, Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.
Get the latest financial, economic and market news, instantly.