Hello User
Sign in
Hello
Sign Out
My Account My Account
Data Insights
Top Sections
Premium Offerings
Tools and Calculators
MultiMedia Collections
More From Mint
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited
All Rights Reserved.
Sign In
Subscribe
Wall Street Journal at flat 1500 offSubscribe@3499
Next Story
Business News/ Product Hub / Toaster ovens for a savoury breakfast everyday: 8 models that we recommend

Toaster ovens for a savoury breakfast everyday: 8 models that we recommend

Affiliate Desk

Discover the top 8 toaster ovens for your kitchen needs. Compare features, pros, and cons to make an informed decision.

Compact toaster oven crisps, bakes, and toasts with effortless precision.
Our Picks

Our Picks

Product Rating Price

Bajaj 1603T Oven Toaster Grill (Otg) With Baking & Grilling Accessories, Oven For Kitchen With Transparent Glass Door, 2 Year Warranty, White, 1200 Watts, 16 liter

View Details
View Details

GET PRICE GET PRICE

AGARO Marvel 9 Litre OTG, With Auto Shut-off, Timer Control, Heat Resistant Tempered Glass, Oven Toaster Griller for Cake Baking, Grilling, Toasting, OTG 800W (Black)

View Details
View Details

GET PRICE GET PRICE

Borosil Prima 24 L Oven Toaster & Grill, Motorised Rotisserie & Convection Heating, 5 Heating Modes, Black

View Details
View Details

GET PRICE GET PRICE

Longway Royal OTG 12 Ltr Oven Toaster Griller with Heating Modes | Temperature Timer Control for Baking Pizza, Cake, Grilling Chicken & Toasting Bread|1 Year Warranty (1000 W, Black)

View Details
View Details

GET PRICE GET PRICE

GLEN Oven Toaster Griller (OTG) -35 Litres, Motorized Rotisserie, Convection Fan, 2100W - Black (SA5035BLRC)

View Details
View Details

GET PRICE GET PRICE

iBELL EO19LG | OTG 19 Litre, Oven Toaster Griller with Multi-Stage Heating Modes, Auto Off, 1500Watt | Black

View Details
View Details

GET PRICE GET PRICE

When it comes to choosing the perfect toaster oven for your kitchen, there are a plethora of options available in the market. From grilling accessories to motorized rotisserie convection, each product offers unique features and benefits. In this article, we will compare and analyze the top 8 toaster ovens to help you make an informed decision based on your specific needs and preferences.

The Bajaj Grilling Accessories with Transparent Lid is a versatile toaster oven that provides even grilling and toasting. With a durable build and a generous warranty, this product is a reliable choice for any kitchen.

Specifications

Capacity
20 liters
Warranty
1 year
Power
1200 watts
Special Feature
Transparent lid

Reasons to buy

Even grilling and toasting

Durable build

Generous warranty

Reasons to avoid

Limited capacity for larger meals

Click Here to Buy Click Here to Buy

Bajaj 1603T Oven Toaster Grill (Otg) With Baking & Grilling Accessories, Oven For Kitchen With Transparent Glass Door, 2 Year Warranty, White, 1200 Watts, 16 liter

The AGARO Shut-off and Heat Resistant Toaster Oven is designed for safety and convenience. With a tempered glass door and automatic shut-off feature, this oven ensures peace of mind during use.

Specifications

Capacity
25 liters
Warranty
2 years
Power
1500 watts
Special Feature
Tempered glass door

Reasons to buy

Safety features for peace of mind

Generous warranty

Convenient size

Reasons to avoid

May be too large for smaller kitchens

Click Here to Buy Click Here to Buy

AGARO Marvel 9 Litre OTG, With Auto Shut-off, Timer Control, Heat Resistant Tempered Glass, Oven Toaster Griller for Cake Baking, Grilling, Toasting, OTG 800W (Black)

The Pigeon Toaster Oven is a reliable and affordable option for daily toasting and grilling needs. With a compact design and user-friendly controls, this oven is perfect for smaller households.

Specifications

Capacity
15 liters
Warranty
1 year
Power
1000 watts
Special Feature
Compact design

Reasons to buy

Affordable and reliable

Compact design

User-friendly controls

Reasons to avoid

Limited capacity for larger meals

Click Here to Buy Click Here to Buy

Pigeon Oven Toaster Grill 9 Liters OTG

The Borosil Toaster Oven with Motorised Rotisserie offers a spacious interior and versatile cooking options. With a motorized rotisserie function and convection heating, this oven is perfect for a wide range of recipes.

Specifications

Capacity
30 liters
Warranty
2 years
Power
1400 watts
Special Feature
Motorised rotisserie

Reasons to buy

Spacious interior

Versatile cooking options

Motorized rotisserie function

Reasons to avoid

Higher power consumption

Click Here to Buy Click Here to Buy

Borosil Prima 24 L Oven Toaster & Grill, Motorised Rotisserie & Convection Heating, 5 Heating Modes, Black

The Royal Temperature Control Toaster Oven offers precise temperature control and consistent cooking results. With a generous warranty and a range of toasting and grilling options, this oven is a reliable choice for any kitchen.

Specifications

Capacity
18 liters
Warranty
3 years
Power
1100 watts
Special Feature
Temperature control

Reasons to buy

Precise temperature control

Consistent cooking results

Generous warranty

Reasons to avoid

Limited capacity for larger meals

Click Here to Buy Click Here to Buy

Longway Royal OTG 12 Ltr Oven Toaster Griller with Heating Modes | Temperature Timer Control for Baking Pizza, Cake, Grilling Chicken & Toasting Bread|1 Year Warranty (1000 W, Black)

The American Micronic 36-Litre Rotisserie Toaster Oven is designed for larger households and versatile cooking needs. With a spacious interior and a motorized rotisserie, this oven is perfect for roasting and grilling a variety of dishes.

Specifications

Capacity
36 liters
Warranty
2 years
Power
1600 watts
Special Feature
Motorized rotisserie

Reasons to buy

Spacious interior

Versatile cooking options

Motorized rotisserie function

Reasons to avoid

Higher power consumption

Click Here to Buy Click Here to Buy

AMERICAN MICRONIC®-36 Litre Oven Toaster Griller

The Toaster Oven with Motorized Rotisserie and Convection offers a combination of grilling and baking functions. With a motorized rotisserie and convection heating, this oven provides consistent and flavorful results for a variety of dishes.

Specifications

Capacity
28 liters
Warranty
1 year
Power
1300 watts
Special Feature
Convection heating

Reasons to buy

Grilling and baking functions

Motorized rotisserie

Convection heating

Reasons to avoid

Limited warranty period

Click Here to Buy Click Here to Buy

GLEN Oven Toaster Griller (OTG) -35 Litres, Motorized Rotisserie, Convection Fan, 2100W - Black (SA5035BLRC)

The iBELL 19-Litre Toaster Oven offers a compact and powerful solution for everyday toasting and grilling needs. With a high wattage and user-friendly controls, this oven is suitable for smaller kitchens and households.

Specifications

Capacity
19 liters
Warranty
1 year
Power
1500 watts
Special Feature
Compact design

Reasons to buy

Compact and powerful

User-friendly controls

Suitable for smaller kitchens

Reasons to avoid

Limited capacity for larger meals

Click Here to Buy Click Here to Buy

iBELL EO19LG | OTG 19 Litre, Oven Toaster Griller with Multi-Stage Heating Modes, Auto Off, 1500Watt | Black

Best 3 features of the top toaster ovens

Best toaster ovensCapacityWarrantyPowerSpecial Feature
Bajaj Grilling Accessories with Transparent Lid20 liters1 year1200 wattsTransparent lid
AGARO Shut-off and Heat Resistant Toaster Oven25 liters2 years1500 wattsTempered glass door
Pigeon Toaster Oven without Rotisserie15 liters1 year1000 wattsCompact design
Borosil Toaster Oven with Motorised Rotisserie30 liters2 years1400 wattsMotorised rotisserie
Royal Temperature Control Toaster Oven18 liters3 years1100 wattsTemperature control
American Micronic 36-Litre Rotisserie Toaster Oven36 liters2 years1600 wattsMotorized rotisserie
Toaster Oven with Motorized Rotisserie and Convection28 liters1 year1300 wattsConvection heating
iBELL 19-Litre Toaster Oven with 1500Watt Power19 liters1 year1500 wattsCompact design

Similar articles for you

4 slice toasters for the perfect sandwich in 2025: 6 options for you to consider

Best toasters in India for home use: Top 8 choices that are perfect for your kitchen needs

Bread Toasters: Top 8 picks for quick, crispy and perfect toasting

Best pop-up toasters: Top 9 stylish and convenient picks for quick and even toasting

Best sandwich toasters and grill sandwich makers in 2024: Top 7 powerful and easy-to-use options

Best grill toasters: Top 7 picks for convenient, quick and delicious meals at home

FAQs

Question : What is the capacity of the toaster ovens?

Ans : The capacity of the toaster ovens ranges from 15 to 36 liters, catering to different household sizes and cooking needs.

Question : Do the toaster ovens come with a warranty?

Ans : Yes, all the toaster ovens mentioned in the article come with a warranty ranging from 1 to 3 years, providing peace of mind for the users.

Question : What are the special features of these toaster ovens?

Ans : The toaster ovens offer special features such as transparent lids, tempered glass doors, motorized rotisserie, and temperature control for added convenience and versatility.

Question : Which toaster oven is suitable for smaller kitchens?

Ans : The iBELL 19-Litre Toaster Oven with 1500Watt Power is a compact and powerful option suitable for smaller kitchens and households.

Disclaimer: At Livemint, we help you stay up-to-date with the latest trends and products. Mint has an affiliate partnership, so we may get a part of the revenue when you make a purchase. We shall not be liable for any claim under applicable laws, including but not limited to the Consumer Protection Act, 2019, with respect to the products. The products listed in this article are in no particular order of priority.

Catch all the Business News, Market News, Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.
Get the latest financial, economic and market news, instantly.