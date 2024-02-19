News feeds keep you informed when websites add new content. You get the latest headlines as soon as its published, without having to visit the websites you have taken the feed from. Feeds are also known as RSS. Really Simple Syndication (RSS) is an XML-based format for content distribution.

livemint.com now offers RSS (Really Simple Syndication). The content within each of these RSS feeds contains story headlines and brief descriptions. Each headline links directly to full story on livemint.com.

Terms of Use

These RSS feeds from www.livemint.com are provided solely for the purpose of allowing individuals to view headlines from www.livemint.com within newsreaders for their personal, noncommercial use.

If you want to obtain greater rights to use these RSS feeds or to license content from www.livemint.com, please email paras.sharma@htdigital.in, pranava.mishra@htdigtal.in