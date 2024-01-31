23andMe’s Fall from $6 Billion to Nearly $0
Rolfe Winkler , The Wall Street Journal 12 min read 31 Jan 2024, 05:38 PM IST
SummaryFrom celebrity ‘spit parties’ to a drop in the bucket: The once-hot DNA-testing company is struggling to profit.
Five years ago, 23andMe was one of the hottest startups in the world. Millions of people were spitting into its test tubes to learn about their ancestry. Oprah had named its kit one of her favorite things; Lizzo dressed up as one for Halloween; Eddie Murphy name-checked the company on “Saturday Night Live." 23andMe went public in 2021 and its valuation briefly topped $6 billion. Forbes anointed Anne Wojcicki, 23andMe’s chief executive and a Silicon Valley celebrity, as the “newest self-made billionaire."
