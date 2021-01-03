30 cr people to be vaccinated in 1st phase: Max Hospital Cardiologist

"Recently, the Drugs Controller General of India (DCGI) has approved the Serum Institute of India (SII) vaccine Covishield. There is also the possibility that COVAXIN of Bharat Biotech will be approved. This is good news in New Year. In the initial phase, they have planned to vaccinate one crore healthcare workers and two crore frontline corona warriors. In the first phase of vaccination, they are planning to vaccinate almost 30 crore population" Dr Kumar told ANI.