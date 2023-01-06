4 out of 5 glaciers may be lost by 2100 if fossil fuel use continues: Study

In yet another case of the effects of global warming, a study has said that four out of five glaciers, or over 80 per cent, may be lost by the end of this century if an unabated use of fossil fuel continues. This century, according to the study, the world could lose as much as 41 per cent of its total glacier mass, depending on today’s climate change mitigation efforts.

