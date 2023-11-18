A $3bn bet on finding the fountain of youth
The Economist 10 min read 18 Nov 2023, 12:51 PM IST
Summary
- Can an instant unicorn crack cellular rejuvenation?
STARTUPS COME and startups go. But few startups start with $3bn in the bank. Yet that is the fortunate position in which Altos Labs finds itself. Though preparations for the launch of what must surely be a candidate for the title of “Best financed startup in history" have been rumoured for months, the firm formally announced itself, and its modus operandi, on January 19th. And, even at $3bn, its proposed product might be thought cheap at the price. For the alchemy its founders, Rick Klausner, Hans Bishop and Yuri Milner, hope one day to offer the world is an elixir of life.
