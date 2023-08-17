A Finnish firm thinks it can cut industrial carbon emissions by a third

Coolbrook’s pilot plant will instead inject a mix of naphtha and steam into the rotating turbine, which will heat it to around 1,000°C. That should break the naphtha into substances such as propylene and ethylene, which are used for making plastics. The hope is to prove that not only is it possible to crack naphtha in an electric reactor, but that it is better. Laboratory trials have shown that yields from the electrified process could be significantly higher than what can be obtained with fossil fuels.