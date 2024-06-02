A landslide buried a village at 3 a.m. Could it have been predicted?
Mike Cherney , The Wall Street Journal 6 min read 02 Jun 2024, 10:50 AM IST
SummaryA landslide that hit Papua New Guinea’s highlands last month has put a renewed focus on efforts to better forecast when and where landslides might happen.
SYDNEY—After a landslide hit Papua New Guinea’s highlands in the middle of the night last month, locals used spades, sticks and their bare hands to clear debris that authorities say buried people while they slept.
