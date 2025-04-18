A neutrino telescope spots the signs of something cataclysmic
Summary
- What could have generated the most energetic neutrino ever detected?
On Februrary 13th 2023 an object with extraterrestrial origins went screaming through the Mediterranean Sea off the Sicilian coast. A single, super-energetic subatomic particle left a sparkling trail of light in the depths. And it did so right in the middle of an odd sort of telescope that was partway through construction. In a paper published in Nature this week, the scientists in charge of KM3Net discuss how they detected the signature of the most powerful neutrino that science has ever seen.