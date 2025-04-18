A neutrino telescope spots the signs of something cataclysmic

But they are not sure: the detection was made while KM3NET was about only 10% complete, and there are other, less exciting, possible explanations. In future, scientists will be better prepared. An automated system, designed to alert other telescopes to noteworthy neutrino detections, was not working in 2023. Had it been, scientists could have quickly trained all manner of other instruments on the relevant patch of the sky, hoping to spot extra clues. That system should be up and running soon. All that can be done now is wait and hope that something similar happens again.