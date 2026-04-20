When former Nebraska Sen. Ben Sasse was diagnosed with Stage 4 pancreatic cancer in December, he was given three to four months to live. Now a drug by Revolution Medicines is giving him precious more time with family and provides new hope to patients with the deadly disease.
A new drug could prove to be the much needed hope against pancreatic cancer
SummaryA new drug extended life by nearly half a year in a clinical trial.
When former Nebraska Sen. Ben Sasse was diagnosed with Stage 4 pancreatic cancer in December, he was given three to four months to live. Now a drug by Revolution Medicines is giving him precious more time with family and provides new hope to patients with the deadly disease.
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