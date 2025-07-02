A promising depression drug works. Psychedelics are back.
Summary
Federal regulators have begun to show a more receptive attitude regarding those treatments,
Positive data on depression treatment based on a drug related to the psychedelic DMT is breathing life into shares of biotechs working on psychedelic medicines, after years of disappointments.
Catch all the Business News, Market News, Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.more
topics
Read Next Story