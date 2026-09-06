Acidity vs GERD: What’s the difference? Doctors explain symptoms, causes and treatment

Acidity, acid reflux and GERD are terms often used interchangeably, but they do not necessarily mean the same thing. While occasional heartburn or acid reflux can be common, frequent or persistent symptoms may require medical attention.

Dr Sambit Kumar Bhuyan, Consultant, Medical Gastroenterology, Manipal Hospital, Bhubaneswar, explains the difference between acidity and GERD, the eating habits and foods that can worsen reflux, and when people should consult a doctor.

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Acidity or GERD: Why do people confuse the two? According to Dr Bhuyan, acidity, acid reflux and GERD are often used to describe similar symptoms, but they refer to different things.

“While acidity refers to burning sensation in the chest or upper abdomen with symptoms like sour burps and sour taste in the mouth, GERD is a condition in which the contents in the stomach rise back into the oesophagus, leading to troublesome symptoms,” he said.

The frequency of symptoms and their impact on daily life can help determine whether a person is experiencing occasional acidity or a more persistent reflux condition.

Late dinners and large meals could make reflux worse Eating habits can play an important role in worsening reflux symptoms. Consuming large meals, eating too quickly, frequent snacking, having dinner late at night and lying down soon after eating can aggravate symptoms.

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Some people may also notice symptoms after consuming spicy or high-fat foods, coffee, chocolate or fizzy drinks. Dr Bhuyan also notes that stress can affect digestion and may worsen reflux symptoms.

Can antacids become a problem? Acidity often prompts people to reach for antacids. While these medicines can provide temporary relief, recurring symptoms should not be ignored, as they may point to an underlying condition requiring treatment.

“Antacids may help people suffering from gastritis immediately, but frequent occurrence calls for treatment beyond the use of antacids,” Dr Bhuyan said.

If symptoms keep returning, consulting a doctor can help identify the underlying cause instead of relying solely on over-the-counter medicines.

When should you see a doctor? People who experience acid reflux or heartburn more than once a week should consider seeking medical advice. A doctor can evaluate the symptoms and determine whether dietary or lifestyle changes, medication or further investigations are needed.

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It may not be necessary to eliminate every food that could potentially trigger reflux. Instead, people should identify their individual food triggers, maintain regular meal timings, avoid lying down soon after eating and maintain a healthy weight.

When persistent reflux needs closer attention Dr Tirathram Kaushik, Consultant, GI, HPB, Gynaecological & Thoracic Oncology and Robotic Surgery, HCG Cancer Hospital, Mumbai, says occasional acid reflux is generally not a cause for concern. However, when reflux becomes frequent or persists over a long period, it should be evaluated by a doctor.

If left untreated, GERD can cause inflammation of the oesophagus and may contribute to Barrett’s oesophagus. Barrett’s oesophagus is associated with an increased risk of oesophageal cancer, although most people with chronic acid reflux do not develop cancer.

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Certain warning signs warrant prompt medical attention. These include throat discomfort, unexplained weight loss, vomiting blood, black stools, chest pain, and symptoms that persist despite medication or self-care.

People experiencing frequent acid reflux should seek medical advice rather than repeatedly relying on non-prescription medicines. Depending on the symptoms, a doctor may recommend additional tests or investigations.

What can help manage reflux? Simple lifestyle changes may help reduce reflux symptoms. These include avoiding heavy meals before bedtime, identifying personal food triggers, maintaining a healthy weight, exercising regularly, and avoiding alcohol and tobacco.

Occasional heartburn does not necessarily require concern, but persistent or recurring symptoms should not be self-treated indefinitely. A medical evaluation can help identify the cause and determine the appropriate treatment.

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(Nivedita is a freelance writer. She writes on health and travel.)