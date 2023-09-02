Aditya L1: 'Bharat Mata Ki Jai' Crowd at Sriharkota chant as India’s maiden solar mission lifts off. Watch1 min read 02 Sep 2023, 01:03 PM IST
Aditya L1 launch: PSLV-C57.1 rocket carrying Aditya-L1 orbiter successfully launched by ISRO.
The PSLV-C57.1 rocket carrying the Aditya-L1 orbiter successfully lifted off successfully from the Satish Dhawan Space Centre in Sriharikota, Andhra Pradesh at 11.50 am on Saturday. The successful launch of the maiden solar mission of the Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) came on the heels of the historic lunar landing mission — Chandrayaan-3.