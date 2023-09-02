Hello User
Business News/ Science / Aditya L1: 'Bharat Mata Ki Jai' Crowd at Sriharkota chant as India’s maiden solar mission lifts off. Watch

Aditya L1: 'Bharat Mata Ki Jai' Crowd at Sriharkota chant as India’s maiden solar mission lifts off. Watch

1 min read 02 Sep 2023, 01:03 PM IST Edited By Karishma Pranav Bhavsar

Aditya L1 launch: PSLV-C57.1 rocket carrying Aditya-L1 orbiter successfully launched by ISRO.

Aditya L1, India's maiden solar mission, launched from Satish Dhawan Space Centre (SDSC) SHAR in Sriharikota

The PSLV-C57.1 rocket carrying the Aditya-L1 orbiter successfully lifted off successfully from the Satish Dhawan Space Centre in Sriharikota, Andhra Pradesh at 11.50 am on Saturday. The successful launch of the maiden solar mission of the Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) came on the heels of the historic lunar landing mission — Chandrayaan-3.

After the successful launch, the crowd gathered at Sriharikota chanted 'Bharat Mata Ki Jai' as ISRO's PSLV rocket carrying Aditya L-1 successfully took off.

Aditya L1 Launch Successful Live Updates

Updated: 02 Sep 2023, 01:05 PM IST
