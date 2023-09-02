The PSLV-C57.1 rocket carrying the Aditya-L1 orbiter successfully lifted off successfully from the Satish Dhawan Space Centre in Sriharikota, Andhra Pradesh at 11.50 am on Saturday. The successful launch of the maiden solar mission of the Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) came on the heels of the historic lunar landing mission — Chandrayaan-3.
After the successful launch, the crowd gathered at Sriharikota chanted 'Bharat Mata Ki Jai' as ISRO's PSLV rocket carrying Aditya L-1 successfully took off.
