Aditya L1: ISRO successfully launches India’s maiden solar mission

ISRO's Aditya L1 successfully launched today. It is India's first space-based observatory to study the Sun.

Aditya L1: ISRO's Aditya L1 was successfully launched from Satish Dhawan Space Centre today i.e. on 2 September, 2023. Aditya-L1 is the first space-based observatory class to study the Sun and is fired using ISRO's reliable Polar Satellite Launch Vehicle (PSLV). {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

The country's maiden solar mission Aditya-L1 is carrying seven different payloads to have a detailed study of the sun, four of which will observe the light from the sun and the other three will measure in-situ parameters of the plasma and magnetic fields.

Aditya L1 Launch Live Updates L1 is 1.5 million km away from the Earth in the direction of the sun. It is expected to cover the distance in four months' time. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}