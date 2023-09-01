Aditya L1 launch: After the successful soft landing of Chandrayaan-3, ISRO is now set to launch country's maiden solar mission Aditya-L1. Aditya-L1 spacecraft is designed for providing remote observations of the solar corona and in situ observations of the solar wind at L1 (Sun-Earth Lagrangian point), which is about 1.5 million kilometres from the earth.

It is India's first solar space observatory and will be launched by the PSLV-C57. It will carry seven different payloads to have a detailed study of the sun, four of which will observe the light from the sun and the other three will measure in-situ parameters of the plasma and magnetic fields. Aditya L1 Mission LIVE updates Aditya-L1 mission launch date and time The solar mission is scheduled for lift-off on September 2 at 11:50 am from the Sriharikota spaceport. On August 30, ISRO said that its Aditya-L1 mission, designed to study the Sun, has completed launch rehearsals and internal checks. Where to watch ISRO's Aditya-L1 mission LIVE The live telecast can be watched on the Doordarshan channel or ISRO's YouTube channel. ISRO on 1 September has also shared the link of the live telecast of the Aditya-L1 Mission. The launch of Aditya L1 is timed at 11:50 am (IST) tomorrow. Also Read: Aditya L1: ISRO's solar mission set for 4-month Journey to Lagrange point

Major objectives of the Aditya L1 mission:

Aditya-L1 will be placed in a halo orbit around Lagrangian Point 1 (or L1), which is 1.5 million km away from the Earth in the direction of the sun. It is expected to cover the distance in four months' time. The journey to the designated mission site is a staggering 1.5 million km from the Earth and will take about four months to cover

This strategic location will enable Aditya-L1 to continuously observe the sun without being hindered by eclipses or occultation, allowing scientists to study solar activities and their impact on space weather in real-time. Also, the spacecraft's data will help identify the sequence of processes that lead to solar eruptive events and contribute to a deeper understanding of space weather drivers.

The major objectives of India’s solar mission include the study of the physics of solar corona and its heating mechanism, the solar wind acceleration, coupling and dynamics of the solar atmosphere, solar wind distribution and temperature anisotropy, and origin of Coronal Mass Ejections (CME) and flares and near-earth space weather.

Earlier on 31 August, ISRO Chairman S Somanath also shared an update stating that "We are just getting ready for the launch. The rocket and satellite are ready. We completed the rehearsal for the launch. So tomorrow we have to start the countdown for the day after tomorrow launch."

Speaking about the ongoing Chandrayaan 3 mission, where the rover Pragyan is currently moving around on the lunar surface, the ISRO chief said, "everything is working fine" and all data was coming through very well. Everything is working very healthy and we are hopeful that by the end of 14 (earth) days our mission will be successfully completed."

(With inputs from PTI)