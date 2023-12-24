Aditya-L1 mission update: ISRO chief S Somnath announced that the Lagrangian L1 point insertion of Aditya L1 mission will take place on 6th January 2024. The ISRO chief, however, added that the time for L1 point insertion is yet to be decided.

"The L1 point insertion of Aditya L1 will be done on 6th January 2024 but the time has not been decided yet..," he said.

Earlier on Friday, on the sidelines of the Bharatiya Vigyan Sammelan organised by Vijnana Bharati, an NGO working to popularise science, Somanath had told mediapersons that, "When it reaches the L1 point, we have to fire the engine once again so that it does not go further. It will go to that point, and once it reaches that point, it will rotate around it and will be trapped at L1," as quoted by PTI.

Launched from Sriharikota on September 2, India's first solar mission will perform an important manoeuvre upon reaching L1. This manoeuvre will ensure its stable orbit, allowing for continuous and in-depth study of the Sun. Once Aditya-L1 reaches its destination, it will help measure various events happening on the Sun for the next five years.

"Once it is successfully placed on L1 point, it will be there for the next five years, gathering all the data which are very important not for India alone but for the entire world. The data will be very useful to understand the dynamics of the Sun and how it affects our life," the ISRO chief said.

Further adding, he had said, How India is going to become a technologically powerful country is very important. ISRO has made a plan to build an Indian space station, called 'Bharatiya space station' during the 'Amrit Kaal' as per Prime Minister Narendra Modi's instructions, Somanath said.

"In the space sector we are seeing an emergence of new actors...We are going to support, encourage and build the economy around the new generation," he said, adding that India cannot become a leader in everything, but it should focus on the sectors where it can.

Milestone Alert! Livemint tops charts as the fastest growing news website in the world 🌏 Click here to know more.

Unlock a world of Benefits! From insightful newsletters to real-time stock tracking, breaking news and a personalized newsfeed – it's all here, just a click away! Login Now!