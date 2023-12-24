Aditya-L1: ISRO says L1 point insertion to take place on January 6

The L1 point of insertion of India's maiden solar mission Aditya L1 will be done on 6 January 2024, said Indian Space and Research Organisation (ISRO) Chairman S Somnath said on Saturday. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

However, Somnath mentioned that the time of insertion of the spacecraft has not been decided yet.

"The Lagrangian point (L1) insertion of Aditya L1 will be done on January 6, 2024, but the time has not been decided yet," Chief Somnath said on Saturday.

Earlier on 2 September, ISRO launched the country's maiden solar mission Aditya-L1 from the Satish Dhawan Space Centre in Sriharikota following the successful soft landing of Chandrayaan-3 near the South pole of the moon.

In December, ISRO informed that the Solar Wind Ion Spectrometer (SWIS), the second instrument in the Aditya Solar Wind Particle Experiment (ASPEX) of its maiden solar mission, Aditya L1 is operational.

"The Solar Wind Ion Spectrometer (SWIS), the second instrument in the Aditya Solar Wind Particle Experiment (ASPEX) payload is operational. The histogram illustrates the energy variations in proton and alpha particle counts captured by SWIS over 2-days," ISRO said in a post on X.

According to the ISRO statement, the Aditya Solar Wind Particle Experiment (ASPEX) payload onboard India's Aditya-L1 satellite is performing normally.

ASPEX comprises two cutting-edge instruments - the Solar wind Ion Spectrometer (SWIS) and STEPS (SupraThermal and Energetic Particle Spectrometer).

The STEPS instrument became operational on September 10, 2023. The SWIS instrument was activated on November 2, 2023, and has exhibited optimal performance, the statement mentioned.

ISRO further stated that the ASPEX has begun its measurements of solar wind ions.

On 7 November, in its update, ISRO noted that the spectrometer on board Aditya-L1 recorded the impulsive phase of solar flares, during its first observation period from approximately October 29, 2023.

The X-ray spectrometer, HEL1OS, attached to the Aditya-L1 spacecraft captured the first high-energy X-ray glimpse of solar flares.

Meanwhile, ISRO had said Aditya-L1 will neither land on the sun nor approach the sun any closer.

