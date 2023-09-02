Aditya-L1: ISRO's solar mission set to launch today from Sriharikota after Chandrayaan-3 success. Key highlights1 min read 02 Sep 2023, 07:58 AM IST
ISRO to launch Aditya-L1 solar mission, which will explore the Sun from a halo orbit around Lagrange Point 1 (L1).
Aditya-L1 mission: The Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) is set to launch the solar mission, Aditya-L1 today following successful Chandrayaan-3 lunar mission. Chandrayaan-3's Vikram lander soft landed on the south pole of the Moon less than two weeks ago. Here are the key points for the solar mission: