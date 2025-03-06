AI models are dreaming up the materials of the future
The Economist 6 min read 06 Mar 2025, 07:53 AM IST
Summary
- Sorting through the billions of possibilities to find the right metal-organic framework for the job is an almost impossible task for a human chemist. It is, however, a perfect task for an artificial-intelligence (AI) model.
Scientists looking to remove carbon dioxide (CO2) from the air cleanly and cheaply have long been interested in metal-organic frameworks, or MOFs: gigantic, sponge-like molecules that can be precisely engineered to capture the gas and then release it on command.
