AI scientists are producing a host of new theories of how our brains learn
The Economist 6 min read 16 Aug 2024, 07:00 AM IST
Summary
- The challenge for neuroscientists is how to test them
Five decades of research into artificial neural networks have earned Geoffrey Hinton the moniker of the Godfather of headline-grabbing AI models, including ChatGPT and LaMDA. These can write coherent (if uninspiring) prose, diagnose illnesses from medical scans and navigate self-driving cars. But for Dr Hinton, creating better models was never the end goal. His hope was that by developing artificial neural networks that could learn to solve complex problems, light might be shed on how the brain’s neural networks do the same.
Catch all the Business News, Market News, Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.more less