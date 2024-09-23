America’s ambitious climate plan is faltering
Ed Ballard , Amrith Ramkumar , The Wall Street Journal 6 min read 23 Sep 2024, 06:03 PM IST
SummaryGlobal emissions are at records, and the shift away from fossil fuels is slowing amid high costs and surging power demand.
This is a Mint Premium article gifted to you.
Subscribe to enjoy similar stories.
Climate optimism is fading. Higher costs, pushback from businesses and consumers, and the slow rollout of technology are delaying the transition from fossil fuels.
Catch all the Business News, Market News, Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.more less